Rocket hits ANP leader’s home in Bajaur

Anwarullah KhanUpdated January 23, 2019

Residents say the rocket fired from an unknown location hit a boundary wall of the house which was partially damaged. — File photo

KHAR: The house of a senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) came under attack in the Nawagai area of Bajaur in the early hours of Tuesday, residents and officials said.

They said a rocket was fired on the house of Sheikh Jan Zada near the Nawagai bazaar, some 32km west of Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district.

The incident took place when the ANP leader was present in his home.

They said the rocket fired from an unknown location hit a boundary wall of the house which was partially damaged.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident. Soon after the attack, local residents launched a search operation but they did not find any suspect in the surrounding areas.

Later, personnel of Bajaur Levies force visited the house and examined the damaged wall. Sheikh Jan Zada remained president of ANP Bajaur tribal district three times. He is also the founder president of All Bajaur Political Parties Alliance, established in 1995.

Members of the ANP leader’s family told reporters that they had no enmity with anyone and that they didn’t know who could be behind the attack.

ACCIDENT: A car in the squad of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for communications and works hit a private pick-up in Bajaur on Tuesday.

Eyewitness said the incident occurred in the Shandi More area when the minister was on his way to Civil Colony.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2019

