PTM activist remanded in police custody till 25th

KARACHI/MINGORA: The administrative judge of antiterrorism courts on Tue­s­day remanded a Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) activist in police custody for questioning till Jan 25.

Police produced Alamzeb Mehsud before the court and contended that he along with around 15 nominated and over 250 unknown accomplices had allegedly used provocative language against state institutions during their speeches at the behest of PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen at a rally in Sohrab Goth on Jan 20.

Meanwhile, leaders of the PTM and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party urged the government to release Alam­zeb and provide justice to Hayat Khan. Addressing pro­testers belong­ing to PTM’s Swat chapter at Nish­at Chowk, they said peaceful protest was the right of every citizen yet the police arrested Alamzeb and other PTM activists in Kara­chi where they held a peaceful rally.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2019