PTM activist remanded in police custody till 25th
KARACHI/MINGORA: The administrative judge of antiterrorism courts on Tuesday remanded a Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) activist in police custody for questioning till Jan 25.
Police produced Alamzeb Mehsud before the court and contended that he along with around 15 nominated and over 250 unknown accomplices had allegedly used provocative language against state institutions during their speeches at the behest of PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen at a rally in Sohrab Goth on Jan 20.
Meanwhile, leaders of the PTM and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party urged the government to release Alamzeb and provide justice to Hayat Khan. Addressing protesters belonging to PTM’s Swat chapter at Nishat Chowk, they said peaceful protest was the right of every citizen yet the police arrested Alamzeb and other PTM activists in Karachi where they held a peaceful rally.
