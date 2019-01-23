DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA flight from Peshawar to Jeddah lands in Karachi after bird strike

Tahir NaseerJanuary 23, 2019

Email

The nose of the aircraft damaged due to the bird strike. — Photo by author
The nose of the aircraft damaged due to the bird strike. — Photo by author

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight en route to Jeddah from Peshawar on Tuesday was forced to change course and land in Karachi instead when a bird hit the nose of the aircraft.

The nose of the aircraft, which was a Boeing 777 carrying around 300 passengers, was damaged as a result of the bird crashing into it. The pilot was advised to land the plane at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said flight PK-735 had taken off at 5pm from Peshawar. Only a few kilometres into its journey, a bird crashed into the aircraft's nose.

In-Depth: PIA's turbulent flight into the sunset

"We made a decision to land the plane in Karachi at around 7pm and inspect the aircraft for damages. There was a possibility that a part would need replacement and once in Jeddah, there would have been a considerable delay in having the part flown in from Pakistan," the spokesperson explained.

Tajwar said the airline's engineers did the necessary repairs at the airport in Karachi and after clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority, the plane departed for Jeddah again at 9pm.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Jonjoe
Jan 23, 2019 01:09am

Why did they not turn it back to Peshawar? Why fly all the way from there to Karachi and play with danger?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Why Pakistanis are angry

Why Pakistanis are angry

It’s an anger that is accompanied by a sense of helplessness at the direction in which the country is headed.

Opinion

The angry Pakistani

The angry Pakistani

It’s an anger that is accompanied by a sense of helplessness at the direction in which the country is headed.

Editorial

Updated January 22, 2019

Fake encounter in Sahiwal

IT was only a matter of time before yet another account emerged of innocents losing their lives at the hands of an...
January 22, 2019

Used car restrictions

THE government has done the right thing by reviving the restrictions it had placed on the used car import business....
January 22, 2019

Gilgit-Baltistan’s status

AS Gilgit-Baltistan’s constitutional status has been tied to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the region has...
Updated January 21, 2019

End the dam fund

Less than 1pc of the project cost has been collected so far. The new chief justice should bring it to a dignified end.
Updated January 21, 2019

Women cycle rally

WHAT would have been Peshawar’s first women bicycle rally, slated for Saturday, was indefinitely postponed by its...
January 21, 2019

Meat of the matter

CHANGING the world could start with changing what’s on your plate. Recently, in the medical journal Lancet,...