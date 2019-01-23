China commends Pakistan's role for Afghan peace, says envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Tuesday said his country lauds the role being played by Pakistan to bring peace to its war-torn neighbour, Afghanistan.

Addressing a seminar at the University of Peshawar's Area Study Centre, the envoy said China was in favour of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and that there were friendly relations between the two countries.

It is only due to security concerns that China has been unable to operate much in Afghanistan, he added.

The ambassador assured the attendees that the under-developed areas of Pakistan remained the top priority for CPEC. — Photo by author

Yao acknowledged that the people of Afghanistan had endured a 40-year-long conflict and that it is their right to live in peace.

He praised Pakistan's efforts towards achieving a negotiated end to the Afghan war but added that "the people of Afghanistan will have to decide their own future."

He stressed that Beijing will "support any initiative for and all stakeholders in the Afghan peace process".

'Western propaganda'

Discussed the progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with students, the ambassador said 22 projects were currently underway in Pakistan as part of the mega project.

"Unfortunately Western media has been transmitting propaganda against CPEC," Yao said.

He said some people were of the view that the project was a "model to control Pakistan" and asserted that China's foreign policy did not consist of such plans.

"At least the people of Pakistan will have to understand China," Ambassador Yao was quoted as saying.

Take a look: CPEC and the ‘Great Game’

He said China taking over the administrative control of the Gwadar port was a request that first came from the Pakistan side.

The envoy assured the attendees that the under-developed areas of Pakistan remained the top priority for CPEC and that it is China's desire to see Pakistan emerge as an economically strong country.

He also informed the participants that a special emphasis was being laid on joint ventures between the two countries in Pakistan.