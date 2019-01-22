South Africa beat Pakistan by five wickets to level ODI series

South Africa beat Pakistan in the second one-day international on Tuesday in Durban to level their five-match series as unbeaten half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo guided the hosts to a five-wicket victory.

Tailender Hasan Ali's quickfire 59 dragged Pakistan to a total of 203 all out batting first, but despite a top-order collapse, the Proteas made the series 1-1.

That total had seemed unlikely when Hasan, batting at number ten, came in with his side in desperate trouble at 112 for eight.

Hasan hit a career-best 59 off 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes, and shared a ninth wicket stand of 90 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed (41).

South Africa, beaten by five wickets in the first match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, sent Pakistan in and dominated the early exchanges.

Four batsmen succumbed to short-pitched bowling from South Africa's seam bowlers, while three fell to left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo had career-best figures of four for 22.

Shamsi took three for 56.

Kagiso Rabada started Pakistan's slide when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, both caught off mistimed pull shots against short deliveries on a pitch which was slow but with steep bounce when the ball was new.

Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik also fell to short balls.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Duanne Olivier, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi