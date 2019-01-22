South Africa beat Pakistan by five wickets to level ODI series
South Africa beat Pakistan in the second one-day international on Tuesday in Durban to level their five-match series as unbeaten half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo guided the hosts to a five-wicket victory.
Tailender Hasan Ali's quickfire 59 dragged Pakistan to a total of 203 all out batting first, but despite a top-order collapse, the Proteas made the series 1-1.
That total had seemed unlikely when Hasan, batting at number ten, came in with his side in desperate trouble at 112 for eight.
Hasan hit a career-best 59 off 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes, and shared a ninth wicket stand of 90 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed (41).
South Africa, beaten by five wickets in the first match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, sent Pakistan in and dominated the early exchanges.
Four batsmen succumbed to short-pitched bowling from South Africa's seam bowlers, while three fell to left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
Medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo had career-best figures of four for 22.
Shamsi took three for 56.
Kagiso Rabada started Pakistan's slide when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, both caught off mistimed pull shots against short deliveries on a pitch which was slow but with steep bounce when the ball was new.
Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik also fell to short balls.
Teams
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Duanne Olivier, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Looks like batsmen in green are in a hurry, 5 down already for 87
5 down for 87.
The most unpredictable team is showing it's true colors....six wickets down...Sarah are you there.
96-6
One should not bank on luck each time.
Pakistan 106-6,Where is SARA?No big talks today
Confidence is very high. Said Sarfraz. Maybe a case of over confidence though their past performance s shouldn't allow them to be anywhere near the complaceny part but hey this is Pakistan. Anything can happen
Pakistan put to bat after loosing the toss are 112 for 8 in 32 overs. Hopeless batting once again.
Confidence is very high What a radiculious remarks captain says before toss. Very funny.
Green play with fear to lost.... So defensive, No confidence as always excuse … batting failed?
Good recovery by Hassan and Sarfraz but when you have Fahim at number 9, this batting lineup should be scoring 300 runs. Can't make sense of Hussain Tallat's place in team as he isn't a proper allrounder and just not good enough to play as a batsman only. May be get Amir Yamin who is a better new ball bowler and a proper hitter of ball.
Respectable total after a huge collapse 112/8 to 203/10 thanks to Hassan Ali and Captain Sarfraz.
Pakistan team playing its 'original' game. Not a team-each one wants to be a record smasher. They are this time playing to lose.
Very poor batting by Pakistan batsmen and top order! Shocking to be honest.you cannot win tournaments or series with such batting. Struggled agianst spin and fast bowling. Well,done to Hassan Ali and Sarfraz for outstaing batting particularly Hassan Ali. Watched Sarfraz closely I can see why he struggles to get runs! His bat comes down from 2nd slip across to leg, such a basic fault...why is the batting coach not correcting this! Surely it is Obvious!! As to result, well,again the bowlers are under pressure. Good coaches and sound selection can make this Pakistsn side much stronger..
@Farhan saeed, Captain is witless...butnthe management don’t get it! He has a significant technical flaw in his batting, very lucky to score runs.
@Riaz, So, what you think about those who make even less runs than Captain? ... Plus, Captain is not in team as batsman, he is in team as wicket-keeper batsman, but his batting average is better than most players in team who are in team as batsman. So, why don't you mention them.
If batsmen who are in team as batsmen are not scoring runs, than why you are blaming others for lack of runs? Now use ur brain instead of heal for thinking. Imam, Fakhar, Babar, Hafeez and Shoaib are in team as batsmen ... those Hafeez might help in bowling too. So, if team do not make runs, do not blame anyone but these batsmen ... but wait, these batsmen are failures even in first class matches. They may make few high score and few low scores, but their average would be low and that is their limit.
So, instead of these batsmen, blame selectors who selected these failed batsmen.
From their discouraging and dismal batting performance in the second ODI match against South Africa in Durban, it seems greenshirts are still under the "hangover" of winning the first one at Port Elizabeth three days ago.
Hafeez back to showing his true class.
Well all I can say is things are back to normal with respect to Pakistani team. They produce a decent performance once in a year. Guess it happened in the last ODI.
Learn from South Africa! They are busy building a team for upcoming world cup. Here Pakistan is emphasizing to win the game by bringing back the tired arms and feet, instead they should try out potential new blood!
What a shameful performance from batters, they are again at it. The performance of first ODI was just a fluke. Pakistan need change and that too quickly
@Shazad, "Sarfaraz's batting average is better than most players in team who are in team as batsman. So, why don't you mention them"
That tells you the quality of the top 6 Pakistani batsmen didn't it???
I would have left watching cricket if these was our team.
Bowlers bat better than sarfaraz
Pakistan like to suprise with its brilliant talent. World commentators have said, watching Pakistan and their surprises makes watching cricket worth it, without them cricket would be boring and bland. Ali did not disappoint.
@Shanks, yeah. Your team would never have got the opposition 86/5 in reply anyway.
@Rahul, doesn't it
@Pure ind, thank you well-wisher from across the border. Your input is so valuable.
Shaheen Afridi a v good bowler but a poor fielder. Hasan Ali was in a different mood today.
Rassie Van Der Dussen is South Africa's next AB de Villiers.
Captain Sarfraz failed to make a real contribution when needed. Few runs he scored there were as many chances given. He just does not have a clue of batting technique or confidence. Why would a captain drop himself further down in order, a real captain would move up and show the team how to do it. Quit Sarfraz.
Pak let the match slip..they need to prepare for world cup.where the pitches will.not be like the ones in UAE..the team selection should.keep.that in mind.otherwose it will be another fiasco
SA won...
It’s gone out of Pakistan’s hands. Sarfaraz has given up that’s why he brought in Talat from one end to complete the formalities .
SA team is without ABD, Infact very inexperienced team.
South Africa won by 5 wickets with 9 overs to spare.
Top order should do more.
@Waseem Sarwar,
Pakistan was all out for 84 against India in Asia Cup T20.
All over. SA win by 5 wickets and 8 overs to spare. Clinical victory.
Predictable result after all.
@Waheed Khan , well the result confirms what I said earlier. Normal performance as expected by Pakistani team. They perform decently once a year. CT final was one of those. Believe it.