DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hasan Ali rescues Pakistan innings in second ODI against South Africa

AFPUpdated January 22, 2019

Email

Hassan Ali of Pakistan hit a career-best 59 off 45 balls. — AFP
Hassan Ali of Pakistan hit a career-best 59 off 45 balls. — AFP
Mohammed Hafeez of Pakistan bats during the 2nd ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan held at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban on January 22, 2019. — AFP
Mohammed Hafeez of Pakistan bats during the 2nd ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan held at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban on January 22, 2019. — AFP
Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa celebrates a wicket. — AFP
Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa celebrates a wicket. — AFP
Pakistani fans wave flags ahead of the start of the match. — AFP
Pakistani fans wave flags ahead of the start of the match. — AFP

Pakistan tailender Hasan Ali hit a fighting half-century after his top-order teammates failed in the second one-day international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Pakistan were bowled out for 203, a total which seemed unlikely when Hasan, batting at number ten, came in with his side in desperate trouble at 112 for eight.

Hasan hit a career-best 59 off 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes, and shared a ninth wicket stand of 90 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed (41).

South Africa, beaten by five wickets in the first match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, sent Pakistan in and dominated the early exchanges.

Four batsmen succumbed to short-pitched bowling from South Africa's seam bowlers, while three fell to left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo had career-best figures of four for 22.

Shamsi took three for 56.

Kagiso Rabada started Pakistan's slide when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, both caught off mistimed pull shots against short deliveries on a pitch which was slow but with steep bounce when the ball was new.

Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik also fell to short balls.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Duanne Olivier, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)

1000 characters
Srini
Jan 22, 2019 05:47pm

Looks like batsmen in green are in a hurry, 5 down already for 87

Recommend 0
Divakar
Jan 22, 2019 05:50pm

5 down for 87.

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jan 22, 2019 06:01pm

The most unpredictable team is showing it's true colors....six wickets down...Sarah are you there.

Recommend 0
J
Jan 22, 2019 06:05pm

96-6

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 22, 2019 06:10pm

One should not bank on luck each time.

Recommend 0
Look
Jan 22, 2019 06:18pm

Pakistan 106-6,Where is SARA?No big talks today

Recommend 0
Taimoor Sultan
Jan 22, 2019 06:34pm

Confidence is very high. Said Sarfraz. Maybe a case of over confidence though their past performance s shouldn't allow them to be anywhere near the complaceny part but hey this is Pakistan. Anything can happen

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jan 22, 2019 06:37pm

Pakistan put to bat after loosing the toss are 112 for 8 in 32 overs. Hopeless batting once again.

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
Jan 22, 2019 06:38pm

Confidence is very high What a radiculious remarks captain says before toss. Very funny.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jan 22, 2019 07:05pm

Green play with fear to lost.... So defensive, No confidence as always excuse … batting failed?

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 22, 2019 07:22pm

Good recovery by Hassan and Sarfraz but when you have Fahim at number 9, this batting lineup should be scoring 300 runs. Can't make sense of Hussain Tallat's place in team as he isn't a proper allrounder and just not good enough to play as a batsman only. May be get Amir Yamin who is a better new ball bowler and a proper hitter of ball.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 22, 2019 07:28pm

Respectable total after a huge collapse 112/8 to 203/10 thanks to Hassan Ali and Captain Sarfraz.

Recommend 0
dawn
Jan 22, 2019 07:31pm

Pakistan team playing its 'original' game. Not a team-each one wants to be a record smasher. They are this time playing to lose.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jan 22, 2019 07:34pm

Very poor batting by Pakistan batsmen and top order! Shocking to be honest.you cannot win tournaments or series with such batting. Struggled agianst spin and fast bowling. Well,done to Hassan Ali and Sarfraz for outstaing batting particularly Hassan Ali. Watched Sarfraz closely I can see why he struggles to get runs! His bat comes down from 2nd slip across to leg, such a basic fault...why is the batting coach not correcting this! Surely it is Obvious!! As to result, well,again the bowlers are under pressure. Good coaches and sound selection can make this Pakistsn side much stronger..

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jan 22, 2019 07:35pm

@Farhan saeed, Captain is witless...butnthe management don’t get it! He has a significant technical flaw in his batting, very lucky to score runs.

Recommend 0
Shazad
Jan 22, 2019 07:49pm

@Riaz, So, what you think about those who make even less runs than Captain? ... Plus, Captain is not in team as batsman, he is in team as wicket-keeper batsman, but his batting average is better than most players in team who are in team as batsman. So, why don't you mention them.

If batsmen who are in team as batsmen are not scoring runs, than why you are blaming others for lack of runs? Now use ur brain instead of heal for thinking. Imam, Fakhar, Babar, Hafeez and Shoaib are in team as batsmen ... those Hafeez might help in bowling too. So, if team do not make runs, do not blame anyone but these batsmen ... but wait, these batsmen are failures even in first class matches. They may make few high score and few low scores, but their average would be low and that is their limit.

So, instead of these batsmen, blame selectors who selected these failed batsmen.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 22, 2019 08:05pm

From their discouraging and dismal batting performance in the second ODI match against South Africa in Durban, it seems greenshirts are still under the "hangover" of winning the first one at Port Elizabeth three days ago.

Recommend 0
Waheed Khan
Jan 22, 2019 08:09pm

Hafeez back to showing his true class.

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Jan 22, 2019 08:23pm

Well all I can say is things are back to normal with respect to Pakistani team. They produce a decent performance once in a year. Guess it happened in the last ODI.

Recommend 0
Arshad patel
Jan 22, 2019 08:31pm

Learn from South Africa! They are busy building a team for upcoming world cup. Here Pakistan is emphasizing to win the game by bringing back the tired arms and feet, instead they should try out potential new blood!

Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 22, 2019 08:43pm

What a shameful performance from batters, they are again at it. The performance of first ODI was just a fluke. Pakistan need change and that too quickly

Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 22, 2019 08:54pm

@Shazad, "Sarfaraz's batting average is better than most players in team who are in team as batsman. So, why don't you mention them"

That tells you the quality of the top 6 Pakistani batsmen didn't it???

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Why Pakistanis are angry

Why Pakistanis are angry

It’s an anger that is accompanied by a sense of helplessness at the direction in which the country is headed.

Opinion

The angry Pakistani

The angry Pakistani

It’s an anger that is accompanied by a sense of helplessness at the direction in which the country is headed.

Editorial

Updated January 22, 2019

Fake encounter in Sahiwal

IT was only a matter of time before yet another account emerged of innocents losing their lives at the hands of an...
January 22, 2019

Used car restrictions

THE government has done the right thing by reviving the restrictions it had placed on the used car import business....
January 22, 2019

Gilgit-Baltistan’s status

AS Gilgit-Baltistan’s constitutional status has been tied to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the region has...
Updated January 21, 2019

End the dam fund

Less than 1pc of the project cost has been collected so far. The new chief justice should bring it to a dignified end.
Updated January 21, 2019

Women cycle rally

WHAT would have been Peshawar’s first women bicycle rally, slated for Saturday, was indefinitely postponed by its...
January 21, 2019

Meat of the matter

CHANGING the world could start with changing what’s on your plate. Recently, in the medical journal Lancet,...