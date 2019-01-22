JIT holds CTD officials responsible for family's killings in Sahiwal 'encounter': minister
A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to investigate Saturday's police 'encounter' in Sahiwal has held officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) responsible for the killings of three members of the same family, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat announced on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting that was held to review the JIT's preliminary report, Basharat said the government has decided to remove several officers of the CTD upon recommendations of the investigation team.
According to the minister, the Additional IG operations Punjab has been immediately removed from his post and ordered to report to the federal government, the AIG CTD Punjab has been removed, the DIG CTD has also been removed and ordered to report to the federal government, the SSP CTD and DSP CTD Sahiwal region have been suspended.
Additionally, five CTD officials involved in the 'encounter' have been ordered to appear before an anti-terrorism court after they were challaned in the case.
"It is our commitment with the nation that we have to fulfil the requisites of justice and leave no stone unturned to provide justice to the affected family," Basharat said at the news conference, adding that the provincial government will treat the incident as a "test case" to ensure justice is done.
The JIT probing the incident in which four people were killed had submitted its preliminary report to the Punjab government in the evening today. A high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was held to review the report.
Besides Raja Basharat, Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the chief secretary and additional chief secretary for home, Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi as well top officials from relevant agencies attended the meeting. Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ijaz Hussain Shah, who headed the JIT, was in attendance as well.
In what law enforcers had initially described as an 'encounter' with terrorists, an elite division of the Punjab police had on Saturday killed four people: parents Khalil and Nabeela, their teenage daughter, and their neighbour Zeeshan.
The killings sent a shock wave across the country as one of the three surviving children who were witness to the episode denied the official version in a video that went viral on social media.
The Punjab government had constituted a JIT under the supervision of AIG Shah to investigate the incident. Chief Minister Buzdar had said the JIT would submit its preliminary report after 72 hours by Tuesday (today).
Earlier today, while speaking to reporters, AIG Shah said that the report that would be presented today could not be considered a "final report". He said a comprehensive report on a tragedy of this nature could not be completed in two or three days.
According to the AIG, six personnel of the CTD have been taken into custody and are being questioned. He added that the JIT team had recorded the statements of five eyewitnesses.
The eyewitnesses in their accounts claimed that police had fired the first bullet and the individuals who were killed in the incident had not seemed to cause any trouble. A day prior, the JIT team had also visited the scene of the incident, collected evidence and recorded eyewitness accounts.
According to one eyewitness, police started firing from their vehicle as a result of which the children's mother was struck, following which she fell onto the children. The police then removed the children from the car and started firing again, they said.
Sahiwal 'encounter'
Khalil, a resident of Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, his wife Nabeela, their 13-year-old daughter, and their neighbour, Zeeshan, were on their way to a wedding in Burewala when they were killed in firing on their car near the toll plaza on GT Road in the Qadirabad area.
Three children in the car survived. Khalil and Nabeela's minor son sustained a bullet injury while their two other daughters remained unhurt.
According to an initial medical examination, Khalil sustained 13 bullet wounds in his chest and head, his wife Nabeela sustained four, Zeeshan was found to have 10 bullet injuries; and Areeba, six bullets, hospital sources told DawnNewsTV.
CTD officials initially said those killed in the shooting were terrorists belonging to the proscribed Daesh (ISIS) militant organisation. The CTD spokesperson identified one of them, Zeeshan, as an active member of the banned outfit, explaining that the terrorists used to travel with families to avoid police checking.
The CTD Sahiwal team was conducting a joint Intelligence-Based Operation on the basis of information from the CTD and a sensitive agency, the spokesperson said, adding that they had to retaliate when they came under fire from those in the car.
As the news flashed on TV screens, scores of relatives of the deceased family took to the streets, blocking traffic on the Lahore-Kasur road to protest the murder.
To ascertain facts, the prime minister had ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.
Later that evening, Chief Minister Buzdar directed IG Police Amjad Javed Saleemi to ensure the arrest of all the personnel involved in the killing of the four persons.
Amid countrywide outrage, the CTD on Sunday changed its stance, saying it was actually following Zeeshan — the man behind the wheel of the car that was showered with bullets — because he was a facilitator of terrorists, and regretted the killing of Khalil and his wife and daughter.
Comments (41)
It was cold blooded murder. But the question is what the police are going to achieve from this killing. It is the age of media and with smart phones every body can be exposed. One how many such innocent have been killed when media and smart phones were not active.
"The police then removed the children from the car and started firing again." Cold-blooded murder.
CM Punjab and Law Minister Punjab should resign along with the High rank officers of CTD. This government has only disappointed everyone so far.
Seems a planned murder and culprits are free now.
The preliminary report should be enough to find out who fired the shots and who ordered them...
Those people need to be named and remanded in custody immediately until the full investigation is done
nothing will come out of this JIT or even a judicial commission
Tragic loss of life , blame lies with the trigger happy police running amok .
Such claim will be overthrown in the upper courts as no one can see the bullets. The viral video from inside the passenger coach or bus tells the true story how the CTD operated. A plain, premeditated and cruel murder.
It is either the case of mistaken identity or wrong intelligence. No matter what it is there is only one word that can describe it BARBARIC COLD BLOODED MURDER. You had overpowered them but you preferred to pump bullets in their bodies in front of their kids. Words and money can not compensate anything Justice and only Justice to the real culprits who ordered the actions not only those who were guns
Nobody is talking about those three people involved in the incident who fled the scene on a motorbike??
Look how the police and thier lawyers are protecting eachother in their crimes and how politicians are misusing this tragedy. If this would not awaken our eyes then what will?
I don't think, the JIT's report will be final and, as usual will have some unanswered questions that will create further confusion. Like vast majority of people, I also would like to know: who planned and ordered to executive the operation? Was a proper investigation done before the operation and why so called terrorist wasn't arrested earlier? And, why shots were fired with the presence of children and their mother? I am sure, something is very suspicious here that requires thorough and impartial investigation.
This type of tragedy will occur again as long as you give too much power to any force without any accountability,consequences and punishment.
unforgiving crime by Punjab police. killers must be punished under anti terrorism court in a speedy trial. also police must check if the police officers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol?
Wait a minute. How can you be humans if you killed a mother in front of her small girls?
Very unprofessional handling of the situation! If a terrorist was travelling with a family, what what the urgency to carry out the encounter? The timing and the way it was executed makes the operation criminal offence and the CTD team plus the authority who ordered the operation needs to be punished for the murders of the innocent civilians.
@sane person, did you demand the same action from SS and Rana Sana after Model Town massacre? Where were you when Naqeebullah was killed by Rao Anwar in Karachi? I am not a supporter of extrajudicial killings but a knee jerk approach for political point scoring is ludicrous.
Mr. IK started failing.
@Yuong, Culprits are in jail now.
Public know the truth but waiting for fake story cooked by JIT.
Our police has to be reformed completely! that includes educate them train them etc.
This seems to be a COLD BLOODED MURDER by those hired to prtect us!!!! Aasteen Ka Saamp!!!
I don't think, the JIT's report will be final and, as usual will have some unanswered questions that will create further confusion. Like vast majority of people, I also would like to know: who planned and ordered to executive the operation? Was a proper investigation done before the operation and why so called terrorist wasn't arrested earlier? And, why shots were fired with the presence of children and their mother? I am sure, something is very suspicious here that requires thorough and impartial investigation - is this part of dirty politics masterminded by opposition parties to malign PM Imran Khan and his government?
Even goons have heart, they would take the money. But these policemen were evil like terrorists.
Arrest! Prosecute! Punish!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
@sane person, Your statement was very insane by the way. This incident was not political, it's a criminal act and only the criminals must be punished. I wonder if you had asked Showbaz Sharif back in 2014 when he along with his principal secretary and law minister ordered the Model Colony Massacre to kill 14 innocent women, men, and children. Yes, the present government has disappointed so far in many ways, but they're sitting on a dump gathered by PMLN and PPP in the last 35 years. It takes time to clean the mess.
@sane person,
Prime Minister removed IG and DPO for not favouring his associates. Let’s see how he reacts to this cold blooded killing.
Shame on you for speaking earlier without getting the facts correctly. We know it is against the tradition of our politicians to quit, but one should demand for your resignation both from the ministership and the assembly membership for the disgrace you have caused to your government.
@Khan , in order to educate u have to have some education ...here we are talking about total illiterates
Even a prospective terrorist has rights not to be killed in this manner. innocent until proven guilty. However, in this case it was an entirely innocent family withthe neighbour's son who used to go to college. I don't have words to express my anguish.
What is the value of the previous statement about the collateral damades...flip and flop . u turns are the primary characteristic of our govt..
Just cover up. They are totally taking steps to protect the criminals.
Police culture all over the world is same. But, atleast something is moving in right direction. Not like previous govts.
@Mansur Ul Haque, ..what they achieve pal the fear in the people ..dare not talk about cos inspite of all sort of media ...they are above the laws...have u seen anyone being punished for fske encounters
@Rashid, based on previous investigation, you are 100% correct.
Who conspire to kill the family on whose orders something fishy. Is it to bring down govt??
The JIT report should be made public so that people have a better understanding of the whole incident. Now the preliminary report is out CTD members along with their superiors should be suspended and tried in court for murder. PM had promised a fast justice,now its time to deliver that promise. We also need Police reforms in all the provinces so that these incidents do not happen in the future.
@Mansur Ul Haque, This was all staged to destabilize the PTI government and was planned by PMLN
CDT responsible for negligence and their disgraceful and unprofessional approach that resulted in terrible Sahiwal incident - this is the outcome of JIT's interim report. Why this was not acknowledged a few days ago, as reported by social media with video coverages? Sack all rotten eggs from police and promote honest and diligent young offices at all levels, who can maintain law and order - no more incompetent and safarishis anymore! This is the only way forward.
The only way forward with Punjab police is. JUST FIRE THEM ALL. Criminal in uniform must not allowed to be called protectors. Unemployment could be blessing in disguise there will be no shortage of manpower. Complete overhaul is the only solution.
Put the police under the Army for 5 years, so it is cleaned up and made professional to serve Pakistan and not any political parties. The punjab police is the legacy of shabaz sharif and co.