JIT holds CTD officials responsible for family members' killing in Sahiwal 'encounter': minister
A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to investigate Saturday's police 'encounter' in Sahiwal has held officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) responsible for the killings of three "innocent" members of the same family, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat announced on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting that was held to review the JIT's preliminary report, Basharat said the government has decided to remove several officers of the CTD upon recommendations of the investigation team.
According to the minister, the Additional IG operations Punjab has been immediately removed from his post and ordered to report to the federal government, the AIG CTD Punjab has been removed, the DIG CTD has also been removed and ordered to report to the federal government, the SSP CTD and DSP CTD Sahiwal region have been suspended.
Editorial: Citizens should not have to fear being killed
Additionally, five CTD officials involved in the 'encounter' have been ordered to be presented before an anti-terrorism court after being challaned in the case.
The minister revealed that the JIT head has sought additional time to further investigate and present facts concerning Zeeshan Javaid, the fourth person killed in the CTD operation who the agency alleges has links with a terrorist outfit.
"It is our commitment with the nation that we have to fulfil the requisites of justice and leave no stone unturned to provide justice to the affected family," Basharat said at the news conference, adding that the provincial government will treat the incident as a "test case" to ensure justice is done.
Although the minister evaded most of the reporters' questions saying an "in-camera briefing" will be held for media representatives on Wednesday to reveal all facts, he maintained that the Sahiwal operation was "100 per cent correct" despite the family members' killing.
The JIT probing the incident in which four people were killed had submitted its preliminary report to the Punjab government in the evening today. A high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was held to review the report and receive a briefing from the JIT head.
Besides Raja Basharat, Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the chief secretary and additional chief secretary for home, Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi as well top officials from relevant agencies attended the meeting. Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ijaz Hussain Shah, who headed the JIT, was in attendance as well.
In what law enforcers had initially described as an 'encounter' with terrorists, an elite division of the Punjab police had on Saturday killed four people: parents Khalil and Nabeela, their teenage daughter, and their neighbour Zeeshan.
The killings sent a shock wave across the country as one of the three surviving children who were witness to the episode denied the official version in a video that went viral on social media.
The Punjab government had constituted a JIT under the supervision of AIG Shah to investigate the incident. Chief Minister Buzdar had said the JIT would submit its preliminary report after 72 hours by Tuesday (today).
Earlier today, while speaking to reporters, AIG Shah said that the report that would be presented today could not be considered a "final report". He said a comprehensive report on a tragedy of this nature could not be completed in two or three days.
According to the AIG, six personnel of the CTD have been taken into custody and are being questioned. He added that the JIT team had recorded the statements of five eyewitnesses.
The eyewitnesses in their accounts claimed that police had fired the first bullet and the individuals who were killed in the incident had not seemed to cause any trouble. A day prior, the JIT team had also visited the scene of the incident, collected evidence and recorded eyewitness accounts.
According to one eyewitness, police started firing from their vehicle as a result of which the children's mother was struck, following which she fell onto the children. The police then removed the children from the car and started firing again, they said.
Sahiwal 'encounter'
Khalil, a resident of Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, his wife Nabeela, their 13-year-old daughter, and their neighbour, Zeeshan, were on their way to a wedding in Burewala when they were killed in firing on their car near the toll plaza on GT Road in the Qadirabad area.
Three children in the car survived. Khalil and Nabeela's minor son sustained a bullet injury while their two other daughters remained unhurt.
According to an initial medical examination, Khalil sustained 13 bullet wounds in his chest and head, his wife Nabeela sustained four, Zeeshan was found to have 10 bullet injuries; and Areeba, six bullets, hospital sources told DawnNewsTV.
CTD officials initially said those killed in the shooting were terrorists belonging to the proscribed Daesh (ISIS) militant organisation. The CTD spokesperson identified one of them, Zeeshan, as an active member of the banned outfit, explaining that the terrorists used to travel with families to avoid police checking.
The CTD Sahiwal team was conducting a joint Intelligence-Based Operation on the basis of information from the CTD and a sensitive agency, the spokesperson said, adding that they had to retaliate when they came under fire from those in the car.
As the news flashed on TV screens, scores of relatives of the deceased family took to the streets, blocking traffic on the Lahore-Kasur road to protest the murder.
To ascertain facts, the prime minister had ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.
Later that evening, Chief Minister Buzdar directed IG Police Amjad Javed Saleemi to ensure the arrest of all the personnel involved in the killing of the four persons.
Amid countrywide outrage, the CTD on Sunday changed its stance, saying it was actually following Zeeshan — the man behind the wheel of the car that was showered with bullets — because he was a facilitator of terrorists, and regretted the killing of Khalil and his wife and daughter.
Comments (81)
It was cold blooded murder. But the question is what the police are going to achieve from this killing. It is the age of media and with smart phones every body can be exposed. One how many such innocent have been killed when media and smart phones were not active.
"The police then removed the children from the car and started firing again." Cold-blooded murder.
CM Punjab and Law Minister Punjab should resign along with the High rank officers of CTD. This government has only disappointed everyone so far.
Seems a planned murder and culprits are free now.
The preliminary report should be enough to find out who fired the shots and who ordered them...
Those people need to be named and remanded in custody immediately until the full investigation is done
nothing will come out of this JIT or even a judicial commission
Tragic loss of life , blame lies with the trigger happy police running amok .
Such claim will be overthrown in the upper courts as no one can see the bullets. The viral video from inside the passenger coach or bus tells the true story how the CTD operated. A plain, premeditated and cruel murder.
It is either the case of mistaken identity or wrong intelligence. No matter what it is there is only one word that can describe it BARBARIC COLD BLOODED MURDER. You had overpowered them but you preferred to pump bullets in their bodies in front of their kids. Words and money can not compensate anything Justice and only Justice to the real culprits who ordered the actions not only those who were guns
Nobody is talking about those three people involved in the incident who fled the scene on a motorbike??
Look how the police and thier lawyers are protecting eachother in their crimes and how politicians are misusing this tragedy. If this would not awaken our eyes then what will?
I don't think, the JIT's report will be final and, as usual will have some unanswered questions that will create further confusion. Like vast majority of people, I also would like to know: who planned and ordered to executive the operation? Was a proper investigation done before the operation and why so called terrorist wasn't arrested earlier? And, why shots were fired with the presence of children and their mother? I am sure, something is very suspicious here that requires thorough and impartial investigation.
This type of tragedy will occur again as long as you give too much power to any force without any accountability,consequences and punishment.
unforgiving crime by Punjab police. killers must be punished under anti terrorism court in a speedy trial. also police must check if the police officers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol?
Wait a minute. How can you be humans if you killed a mother in front of her small girls?
Very unprofessional handling of the situation! If a terrorist was travelling with a family, what what the urgency to carry out the encounter? The timing and the way it was executed makes the operation criminal offence and the CTD team plus the authority who ordered the operation needs to be punished for the murders of the innocent civilians.
@sane person, did you demand the same action from SS and Rana Sana after Model Town massacre? Where were you when Naqeebullah was killed by Rao Anwar in Karachi? I am not a supporter of extrajudicial killings but a knee jerk approach for political point scoring is ludicrous.
Mr. IK started failing.
@Yuong, Culprits are in jail now.
Public know the truth but waiting for fake story cooked by JIT.
Our police has to be reformed completely! that includes educate them train them etc.
This seems to be a COLD BLOODED MURDER by those hired to prtect us!!!! Aasteen Ka Saamp!!!
I don't think, the JIT's report will be final and, as usual will have some unanswered questions that will create further confusion. Like vast majority of people, I also would like to know: who planned and ordered to executive the operation? Was a proper investigation done before the operation and why so called terrorist wasn't arrested earlier? And, why shots were fired with the presence of children and their mother? I am sure, something is very suspicious here that requires thorough and impartial investigation - is this part of dirty politics masterminded by opposition parties to malign PM Imran Khan and his government?
Even goons have heart, they would take the money. But these policemen were evil like terrorists.
Arrest! Prosecute! Punish!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
@sane person, Your statement was very insane by the way. This incident was not political, it's a criminal act and only the criminals must be punished. I wonder if you had asked Showbaz Sharif back in 2014 when he along with his principal secretary and law minister ordered the Model Colony Massacre to kill 14 innocent women, men, and children. Yes, the present government has disappointed so far in many ways, but they're sitting on a dump gathered by PMLN and PPP in the last 35 years. It takes time to clean the mess.
@sane person,
Prime Minister removed IG and DPO for not favouring his associates. Let’s see how he reacts to this cold blooded killing.
Shame on you for speaking earlier without getting the facts correctly. We know it is against the tradition of our politicians to quit, but one should demand for your resignation both from the ministership and the assembly membership for the disgrace you have caused to your government.
@Khan , in order to educate u have to have some education ...here we are talking about total illiterates
Even a prospective terrorist has rights not to be killed in this manner. innocent until proven guilty. However, in this case it was an entirely innocent family withthe neighbour's son who used to go to college. I don't have words to express my anguish.
What is the value of the previous statement about the collateral damades...flip and flop . u turns are the primary characteristic of our govt..
Just cover up. They are totally taking steps to protect the criminals.
Police culture all over the world is same. But, atleast something is moving in right direction. Not like previous govts.
@Mansur Ul Haque, ..what they achieve pal the fear in the people ..dare not talk about cos inspite of all sort of media ...they are above the laws...have u seen anyone being punished for fske encounters
@Rashid, based on previous investigation, you are 100% correct.
Who conspire to kill the family on whose orders something fishy. Is it to bring down govt??
The JIT report should be made public so that people have a better understanding of the whole incident. Now the preliminary report is out CTD members along with their superiors should be suspended and tried in court for murder. PM had promised a fast justice,now its time to deliver that promise. We also need Police reforms in all the provinces so that these incidents do not happen in the future.
@Mansur Ul Haque, This was all staged to destabilize the PTI government and was planned by PMLN
CDT responsible for negligence and their disgraceful and unprofessional approach that resulted in terrible Sahiwal incident - this is the outcome of JIT's interim report. Why this was not acknowledged a few days ago, as reported by social media with video coverages? Sack all rotten eggs from police and promote honest and diligent young offices at all levels, who can maintain law and order - no more incompetent and safarishis anymore! This is the only way forward.
The only way forward with Punjab police is. JUST FIRE THEM ALL. Criminal in uniform must not allowed to be called protectors. Unemployment could be blessing in disguise there will be no shortage of manpower. Complete overhaul is the only solution.
Put the police under the Army for 5 years, so it is cleaned up and made professional to serve Pakistan and not any political parties. The punjab police is the legacy of shabaz sharif and co.
@Yuong, did u read the news article?
@Sid, they are already in jail. Pls read the news item
@Zahid, have u even read the news article?
@Lea, please read the article
Let us not forget that the people who carried out this crime were recruited during the tenure of previous governments.
They never wanted policing, they wanted a state-approved gang to carry out their dirty work.
Total coverup by the government!
@Aamir, I totally agree with you. PTI is cracking a corrupt system that was established, promoted and nurtured by PMLn and PPP. IK stay affirm. Set examples of punishments so that the law in forcement institutions will never cross their limits; and be the protectors of innocent citizens rather than criminals and murderers.
PMLN is responsible for this incident due to PTI performance in Punjab they are jealous . CM Buzdar working hard to make Punjab safe soon people will see the results . Law minister Bashrat is very competent person under his law ministry all the issues will be solved and Punjab will be the safest place on earth.
Oh minister, what happened to your previous story? That drama you tried to defend.
That’s it? IG should also resign. All intelligence personal involved should be prosecuted. SOP should be updated to guarantee avoidance of such incidents in future. All persons directly involved should be investigated without any loopholes and executed. Interior minister must resign. It is no way a small incident. No one involved deserves any leniency.
@jaredlee007, trace those who briefed him. He is a minister and not a detective. Rather fire those who misguided the minister. Investigate.
Most shocking is the bottom line----' The operation was 100% correct ', laugh or cry over the smart remark.
Same old drama - police officers transferred / suspended. In Naya Pakistan we want to see them terminated and prosecuted. Period.
The statement that the operation was 100% legitimate, will give Police an excuse that what they did was justified and all police officials will be set free.
I sincerely hope that the responsible people are given appreciate punishment and not just removed. If the government is able to do so, they have a new PTI supporter!
This is something new that is happening in Pakistan. The powerful security forces are being questioned for their wrongdoing by the institutions selected by common man. I think if guilty is punished, then this will go a long way for justice system in Pakistan and example set for the region. Hope that happens.
But zeeshan was a terrorist !
JIT holds CTD officials responsible for family's killings in Sahiwal 'encounter'. Do you think?
Use military courts now.
@Zak, Correction Please ----Put the Govt. under Army
Obviously this minster will say the operation was correct because he does not want to resign, his position is more important to him then the innocent lives taken by his beasts.!
@Farooq, I completely agree with your statement.!
I am satisfied with the work the JIT and government did. Action against those who killed the innocent and if that driver guy was involved in something shady, they will explain tomorrow.
What do you want Aladins lamp at least JIT came out and admitted the mistake and promised to punish ,where as Model town massacre is without any result so far
Would PM ask CM and law minister to accept responsibility and resign?
Compare that to Rao Anwar's case.
Shame on his statement "Sahiwal operation was "100 per cent correct". It was brutal killing of innocent family. There is urgent need to change the mentality of police. They are servant of public not their master.
We need to be careful condemning too much CTD. What if it embolden terrorist and make too CTD too cautious. We dont want escalation of terrorist activities. Anyone wonder why CTD commited such a blatant act in broad day light. Were they looking for trouble for themselves?
Why is it secret?
What are the names and ranks of CTD-officiaks who are murderers?
Why are the Panjab Police, Chief Minister of Panjab and law minister of Panjab preserving silence in the matter?
Mention the names of murderers so the people of Pakistan may know how the corrupt police does it duties.
Can it be really called encounter in real Police terms? This is very strange and possible in a country like ours that there were five policemen and a one terrorist along with a woman and a man without having guns or arms in their hands. Wow, not a single person thought of trying to catch them first with their best efforts. What was the hurry after all, was he going to blast a crowd of thousands of people. Totally insane and inhumane action but whatever they did let's see what our leaders would do?
@Riaz Ullah Baig,
Mr Riaz Ullah Baig,
Very good comment.
For many years some of the policemen were doing what they want, shooting, killing, beating, maiming and not being accountable their crimes. Now, even police have to learn what law of the land is all about.
In the name of terrorism, how many of this type we have to see
This 100% incorrect person should be removed from his ministerial post.
This minister is still defiant. Not admitting his immature and unprofessional act of jumping on to making conclusions even before JIT findings were released. It his him who who should resign and tender an unconditional apology to the people of this country and to PM IK.
Find the ones who authorized the operation. They are the actual criminals.
Once again lower ranking staff will pay for the mistakes of their seniors. Who ordered them to open fire without ascertaining who they were firing at? The operation was "100% correct" it is asserted. There were many who thought that it was a 100 percent wrong.
It’s extremely sad & tragic beyond words that three innocent civilians, including one teen age child, have lost their lives. But equally important and noteworthy fact is that right in their midst in the same vehicle there was an individual that had terrorists connection and terrorist activity and was wanted by law enforcement who at that time were acting on some info about him. This matter needs a through, sincere and serious investigation completely unaffected by any political correctness as what lies here fundamentally at risk is that the LAW ENFORCEMENT should not have to feel scared in the performance of their rightful duty to deter, obstruct and eliminate violent criminals or terrorist. If that is what we bargain in exchange for assuaging political emotion, that shall be a huge loss in the area of public safety. Collateral damage sometimes, in matters of larger public interest, is unavoidable.
Nothing will happen. The PM has already gained time to let the atmosphere cool down on the pretext of his foreign visit. The authorities right from top i.e the CM and police chiefs etc , some of them will leave the country and some will get busy pricking holes in the JIT report; and even the JIT will ask for more time to add punctuations, ifs, and buts to cool the things down. Honesty demands the CM, the Interior Minister, the top Police/agency chiefs resign forth with surrendering their passports. This is to preclude the possibilities of intervention. Otherwise, let your evening TV talk shows continue peeling the onion layer by layer to keep eyes of people swimming in tears.
my heart aches every time I read this story. Worst than animals. At times, animals of other species help each other , but we , we can't have mercy on our own.