DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan meets Qatari emir in Doha

Dawn.comUpdated January 22, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the Diwan-i-Amiri in Doha. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the Diwan-i-Amiri in Doha. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the Diwan-i-Amiri in Doha on Tuesday ─ the second and last day of his visit to Qatar.

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the premier at the Amiri Diwan where a formal ceremony was held in his honour. Khan was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Qatari Amiri Guards, and the national anthems of both countries were played on the occasion.

A meeting between Khan and Sheikh Tamim is underway, Radio Pakistan reported. Both sides are discussing the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, and regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister flew to Doha on Monday at the invitation of the Qatari emir. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfikar Bukhari, Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Haroon Sharif and chairperson of the task force on energy Nadeem Babar.

Besides meetings with Qatari leadership, the prime minister is expected to meet the business and investment community of Qatar, and to address the Pakistani community during the visit.

Prime Minister Khan had discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation in a meeting with the Qatari premier and interior minister, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani yesterday.

LNG contract with Qatar

Changing its long-standing position, the government has decided to request Qatar for a reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been criticising the contracts signed by the previous PML-N government for the import of LNG from Qatar at a price equivalent to 13.39 per cent of the international benchmark crude oil price, and two terminals set up by the private sector for re-gasifying imported LNG.

Petroleum minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government would abide by the 15-year agreement with Qatar and another 10-year contract with another supplier that became the basis of the final LNG price with Qatar.

Pakistan’s LNG import bill roughly comes to about $4bn per annum.

It has been learnt that the government is working on comprehensive energy policy to meet energy requirements with the cooperation of countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar with huge gas reserves.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Why Pakistanis are angry

Why Pakistanis are angry

It’s an anger that is accompanied by a sense of helplessness at the direction in which the country is headed.

Opinion

The angry Pakistani

The angry Pakistani

It’s an anger that is accompanied by a sense of helplessness at the direction in which the country is headed.

Editorial

Updated January 22, 2019

Fake encounter in Sahiwal

IT was only a matter of time before yet another account emerged of innocents losing their lives at the hands of an...
January 22, 2019

Used car restrictions

THE government has done the right thing by reviving the restrictions it had placed on the used car import business....
January 22, 2019

Gilgit-Baltistan’s status

AS Gilgit-Baltistan’s constitutional status has been tied to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the region has...
Updated January 21, 2019

End the dam fund

Less than 1pc of the project cost has been collected so far. The new chief justice should bring it to a dignified end.
Updated January 21, 2019

Women cycle rally

WHAT would have been Peshawar’s first women bicycle rally, slated for Saturday, was indefinitely postponed by its...
January 21, 2019

Meat of the matter

CHANGING the world could start with changing what’s on your plate. Recently, in the medical journal Lancet,...