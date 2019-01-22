Green passport will one day bring honour to you, PM Khan assures overseas Pakistanis
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assured overseas Pakistanis that the country's green passport will soon bring them honour around the world.
The premier was addressing a gathering of Qatar's Pakistani diaspora at a stadium in Doha on the conclusion of his two-day visit to the wealthy Gulf nation.
Khan expressed the confidence that Pakistan would earn sufficient money from the tourism sector in the coming days that would eliminate its need to borrow dollars from other countries.
"Malaysia makes $20 billion from beach tourism [while] our total trade is worth $24bn," he said, adding that Turkey also makes $40bn from tourism. He reminded the audience that Pakistan has historic sites like Mohenjo Daro as well as some of the oldest cities, including Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan.
He said the scenic mountains of the country are considered the best in the world. The holiest sites of the Sikh religion and holy sites of Hinduism and Buddhism are also found in Pakistan, he added.
Terming expatriate Pakistanis "heroes", he said the country was standing due to their remittances. "And those who thieve money from the country and send it abroad are the villains of the country. Do you know who are they? I have declared a war against them," he added.
"Our rupee is devalued because we don't have enough dollars," the prime minister said, adding that corrupt people stole money from the country, purchased dollars from the ill-gotten money and laundered it abroad.
"Let me explain to you the situation [I inherited] in cricketing terms," he told the audience. "Suppose that when I went for batting, we had already four batsmen out against only 20 runs ... as you know I know how to play under pressure [so] our partnership has now started to yield — Miandad and Khan are now standing on the crease."
"A time is coming when you will not need to go abroad in search of jobs," the premier promised. He said there was a special blessing of God on Pakistan, where "there is no shortage of anything".
Citing the examples of Qatar and several African countries with natural resources, he reminded the expats that a country does not become rich because of money, but because of "good governance". He said certain African countries remain poor despite having minerals and gems because of their governments, but Qatar owes its wealthiness to its capable leadership.
He quoted Qatari businessmen as saying that although they were willing to invest in Pakistan, they could not do so because of corruption and a complex system of taxation.
Prime Minister Khan said the government has already reduced the number of taxes from 36 to 16. He claimed that his was the first government in the country's history which has been in office for six months "but no scandal of corruption has emerged".
PM Khan meets Qatari emir
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan met the Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the Diwan-i-Amiri in Doha.
A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the premier at the Amiri Diwan where a formal ceremony was held in his honour. Khan was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Qatari Amiri Guards, and the national anthems of both countries were played on the occasion.
A one-on-one meeting was held between Khan and Sheikh Tamim, Radio Pakistan reported. Both sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, and regional and international matters of mutual interest. The two sides also held delegation-level talks.
The prime minister had flown to Doha on Monday at the invitation of the Qatari emir. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfikar Bukhari, Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Haroon Sharif and chairperson of the task force on energy Nadeem Babar.
Prime Minister Khan had yesterday discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation in a meeting with the Qatari premier and interior minister, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.
LNG contract with Qatar
Changing its long-standing position, the government has decided to request Qatar for a reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract.
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been criticising the contracts signed by the previous PML-N government for the import of LNG from Qatar at a price equivalent to 13.39 per cent of the international benchmark crude oil price, and two terminals set up by the private sector for re-gasifying imported LNG.
Petroleum minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government would abide by the 15-year agreement with Qatar and another 10-year contract with another supplier that became the basis of the final LNG price with Qatar.
Pakistan’s LNG import bill roughly comes to about $4bn per annum.
It has been learnt that the government is working on comprehensive energy policy to meet energy requirements with the cooperation of countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar with huge gas reserves.
Comments (90)
imran doing what he does best , collecting charity .
Copycat
Delayed payment and reduced rate, kashkol everywhere
Qatar is with the government of Pakistan, not with a convicted leader like NS. No wonder NS withdrew fake 'Qatari letter' during his recent trial.
what kind of leaders u are???you could have delayed ur trip just for one day and could have met the kids ... have no words....
Same Qatri Emir was humiliated by Khan several times. What a next U turn!
Another two billion dollars coming
Let's hope that more workers from Pakistan goes to Qatar.
How much he requested in AID .?
Wow. The Qatari emir is more majestic than PMIK. Sad
lets see what comes out of it
Hats off sir.
New loans are coming soon
I love that he wear Salwar Kameez with pride.
Love to Qatar
Is this the same Pakistan they had written off in 2008?
Progress on 100,000 jobs for Pakistanis in Qatar?
@nit ,
Why should it interest modi trolls so much?
@imama, IF he met the kids, the people like you will say ohh he is doing photo shoot.
@M. Saeed Awan, Unnecessary comment. He is going for us and for you also. If you have the courage then do something
@Joe, why not you sell your house for Pakistan and dont let him ask for investment to other countries. He is doing for us
I bet people who are criticising IK have never paid taxes. Start paying your taxes honestly and then your Govt would have enough money not to ask other countries for consessions. He's still doing admirable job by not taking easier route of taking even more loan from IMF. He's saving Pakistanis but they would never realise it. I'm really glad to see them working on basics like the price of gas import etc.. It shows this Govt is working for a comman man!
@M. Saeed Awan,
Don't make things up for false propaganda sake!
Tough job for Imran khan to take Pakistan out of the abyss that the previous rulers have placed us. Political alliances and negotiation is paramount to this goal.
He is doing what is good for the country.
Unfortunately trip is not productive. Delayed payments are not permanent solution
Khan Saheb you should be in a Sherwani a guard of honor is a formal ceremony.
@nit , Collecting charity for the betterment of Pakistan and not himself
@imama, These visits are planned in advance, you don't delay a state visit for gods sake.
@M. Saeed Awan, get your facts right before commenting.
IK has so much respect from all foreign leaders that they are honoured to meet him. And close allies, want to help in overcoming pakistans economic situation. If Qatar steps forward to assist, then IK would have met a real achievement. Coming out of a crisis without going to IMF. Neighbours would be envious at us having such a leader, wish they had one a quarter % so good.
More loans? Aid?
@nit , I would have done the same for my poor people who have been looted by the government since the British.
@imama, A PM’s responsibility goes far beyond couple of kids, it’s about 200 million citizens, countries economy, that affects every child in the country. I’m not by any means being heartless about the recent incident, read my comments if they made it on DAWN, I’m very critical of PM about his tweeting and no real leadership.
PMIK is doing the right things at the wrong time.
Why india is jealous . This guy is not crupt. Why are you scared of him
Our neighbour country is jealous of him they knew it he is big danger to them
Glad to see that he is copying Modi formula for foreign trips.
In short, any loan coming? If not the meeting is simply an escape game from crisis in Pakistan.
PM Imran Khan is establishing relations with other countries based on mutual respect and close cooperation. What Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did was promote their personal agendas of corruption, harming national interests. The world respects Imran Khan as he is honest, no one respected previous leaders who are facing massive corruption charges before the Supreme Court. No politician can be above the law.
Aid, loan, grant ! call it what you want. You still got to return it. Unless there's a catch somewhere that we don't know.
So nothing gets changed in LNG? Why arent we going to SC over Khaqan abbasi alledged corruption?
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Why are people complaining if he is getting money for Pakistan. PML(N) trolls are so funny they don't even know when to complain.
@M. Saeed Awan, for your kind information he is not the same Emir who you think. Kindly do your research.
@Ken, Because neighbours have not seen an honest leader themselves and know, that given a good leadership, pakistan will leave them galactic years behind.
@Prateik, "PMIK is doing the right things at the wrong time."
When would have been the right time in your esteemed view?
Don't just make sweeping statements sans logic!
India has sought Qatari investments in key sectors such as petrochemicals, infrastructure and agriculture. The Indian side mentioned that bilateral trade in 2017-18 was USD 9.9 billion and Indian exports to Qatar during this period registered an increase of 87 per cent over the previous year. Qatari investors were invited for areas such as petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture and food processing.
@nit , pmln and ppp doing what they do best, looting.
@nit , Asif Z and NS export money from Pakistan,IK import money for Pakistan
@A shah, Because previous Gouvernement
@Ken, "Our neighbour country is jealous of him they knew it he is big danger to them"
I don't understand why Iran should be jealous of Pakistan...
News looks great ; however having PM's footage from political party's twitter account does not look nice. Wouldnt it be better to see this coming from govt's twitter account (if possible)?
@G, he’s trying to sort out the mess created by the PML-N & PPP looters & thieves that almost bankrupted the country. So please think before writing such negative comments.
If Pakistan is bankrupted by Shariffs and Bhuttos, what else choice he has- if not charity? Be thankful he is working honestly.?
The PM is upbeat and positive! Go Khan, go...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
This man change Pakistan's destiny
In these testing time, khan is still optimistic and trying his best for the people.
Need ground work ...improve security or safety for every one then tourist can visit pak
Sir, you first priority should be ROTI, KAPDA, aur MAKAN that what 98% of us want.
@bhaRAT©, if you don't want to see comments, then media should go offline. Internet is public forum. People with medieval minds need to get adjusted to reality, not the other way round.
Let us talk about trade now.
atleast they are trying not to borrow rtom imf. previous theive government was filling their pockeys before peoples pockets. ppp and pml shoud have their assetts confiscated.they are all ill gotten wealth with poor peoples blood on it.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sorry i had to comment, you always use the phrase "hang on tough".. however the phrase is "hang tough"
@M. Afzal Riaz, MD, easy choice tax the rich and pay tax himself.. but he will never tax his fellow party leaders or pay a sensible tax himself... ik payed the equivelant of 2000 pounds and yet he lives ina property worth 100s of crores, in uk a cashier at a superstore pays more tax in a couple of months than ik pays in a year
Yeah right !!!
Poor people, listening to the same speech over and over. Buying promise after promise and dream after dream sharing a fool's paradise.
Hope KSA and UAE don't object to relations with Qatar
PMLN to blame this for official visit to Qatar . If economy was in good shape IK wouldn't go to Qstar fior begging all NS fault messed up the economy At the moment green passport is top 3rd ftom bottom IK tenure will jump up to 1st from bottom as most of people will migrate to abroad for job hunting .
@sam, dont need him to do that for us, just want him and his cronies to pay a fair tax... is embarrasing every year when these billionaire politicians release their tax returns and they all pay a couple of lakhs..
Captain is doing some really good work and results will yield soon if not now. Don’t judge him in 1-2 years time like some people are doing to Modi here. Bitter medicines are required in South Asia for better future.
@RAja Raman, "@bhaRAT©, if you don't want to see comments, then media should go offline. Internet is public forum. People with medieval minds need to get adjusted to reality, not the other way round." A VERY Good comment.
@Na Maloom Afraad , Indeed, he is trying to be the Modi of Pakistan. Good luck.
at present he is just bringing shame to the country by taking loans
Someone should inform IK that April fools’s day is not here yet.
Green passport will not bring honour if incidents like what happened in Sahiwal keep on happening
Malaysia and turkey and countries they don't charge taxes on mobile for their expatriate...even Egypt govt keep seats in professional college for expatriate
The passport does not itself grant respect or disrespect. A country's actions and behaviour and those of its leaders do that.
So IK has to go to Qatri Prince!
You are master of U-turns. We don't believe you
Right now it is lingering at bottom 5 since almost a decade
Since last 4-5 years, Pakistani passport is among the worst 4.
Not the way you are taking loans
Making tall claims and taking U-Turns has become IK's hallmark.
The Saudi patrons won't be happy with the Qatari visit. Don't be surprised if the Saudi cheque bounces.
We have to first sort out our back yard and make country corruption free, more educated, having good health and security systems along with encouraging foreign investment and being financially and politically stable. These are the basics that we have to focus upon and, once we have done then our respect and integrity will raise our level - these are uphill challenges and will take long time to change corrupt mindsets and people's perceptions.
Mr PM, we need justice reforms, economic stability, create jobs, and elimination religious extremism and above all, elimination of corruption, if we can bring all that change, the green passport will be respected, honor comes from being on the right path, not promises.
Copying Modi.
Before labour export to the middle-east, Pakistani passport had its due respect in the community of nations. Labour should be issued with a travel document, not a passport.
@nit , and the previous governments were collecting personal rainy day funds.