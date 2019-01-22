DAWN.COM

Green passport will one day bring honour to you, PM Khan assures overseas Pakistanis

Dawn.comUpdated January 22, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Pakistani community at the Al Wakrah Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assured overseas Pakistanis that the country's green passport will soon bring them honour around the world.

The premier was addressing a gathering of Qatar's Pakistani diaspora at a stadium in Doha on the conclusion of his two-day visit to the wealthy Gulf nation.

Pakistan expats await PM Imran Khan's address in Doha. — DawnNewsTV
Khan was confident that Pakistan would earn sufficient money from the tourism sector in the coming days that would eliminate its need to borrow dollars from other countries.

"Malaysia makes $20 billion from beach tourism [while] our total trade is worth $24bn," he said, adding that Turkey also makes $40bn from tourism. He reminded the audience that Pakistan has historic sites like Mohenjo Daro as well as some of the oldest cities, including Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan.

He said the scenic mountains of the country are considered the best in the world. The holiest sites of the Sikh religion and holy sites of Hinduism and Buddhism are also found in Pakistan, he added.

Terming expatriate Pakistanis "heroes", he said the country was standing due to their remittances. "And those who thieve money from the country and send it abroad are the villains of the country. Do you know who are they? I have declared a war against them," he added.

"Our rupee is devalued because we don't have enough dollars," the prime minister said, adding that corrupt people stole money from the country, purchased dollars from the ill-gotten money and laundered it abroad.

"Let me explain you my progress in the terminology of cricket," he told the audience. "Suppose that when I went for batting, we had already four batsmen out against only 20 runs, but as you know I know how to play under pressure and now our partnership has started to yield — Miandad and Khan are now standing on the crease."

"A time is coming when you will not need to go abroad in search of jobs," the premier promised. He said there was a special blessing of God on Pakistan, where "there is no shortage of anything".

Citing the examples of Qatar and several African countries with natural resources, he reminded the expats that a country does not become rich because of money, but because of "good governance". He said African countries are poor despite having minerals and even gems like diamond because of their governments but Qatar is wealthy because of its capable leadership.

He quoted Qatari businessmen as saying that although they were willing to invest in Pakistan, they could not do so because of corruption and complex system of taxation.

Prime Minister Khan said his government has already reduced the number of taxes from 36 to 16. He claimed that it was the first government in the country which has been in office for six months "but no scandal of corruption has emerged".

PM Khan meets Qatari emir

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan met the Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the Diwan-i-Amiri in Doha.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at the Diwan-i-Amiri in Doha. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the premier at the Amiri Diwan where a formal ceremony was held in his honour. Khan was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Qatari Amiri Guards, and the national anthems of both countries were played on the occasion.

A one-on-one meeting was held between Khan and Sheikh Tamim, Radio Pakistan reported. Both sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, and regional and international matters of mutual interest. The two sides also held delegation-level talks.

The prime minister had flown to Doha on Monday at the invitation of the Qatari emir. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfikar Bukhari, Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Haroon Sharif and chairperson of the task force on energy Nadeem Babar.

Prime Minister Khan had yesterday discussed bilateral relations with a focus on economic cooperation in a meeting with the Qatari premier and interior minister, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

LNG contract with Qatar

Changing its long-standing position, the government has decided to request Qatar for a reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been criticising the contracts signed by the previous PML-N government for the import of LNG from Qatar at a price equivalent to 13.39 per cent of the international benchmark crude oil price, and two terminals set up by the private sector for re-gasifying imported LNG.

Petroleum minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government would abide by the 15-year agreement with Qatar and another 10-year contract with another supplier that became the basis of the final LNG price with Qatar.

Pakistan’s LNG import bill roughly comes to about $4bn per annum.

It has been learnt that the government is working on comprehensive energy policy to meet energy requirements with the cooperation of countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar with huge gas reserves.

nit
Jan 22, 2019 03:12pm

imran doing what he does best , collecting charity .

Recommend 0
Na Maloom Afraad
Jan 22, 2019 03:23pm

Copycat

Recommend 0
G
Jan 22, 2019 03:28pm

Delayed payment and reduced rate, kashkol everywhere

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 22, 2019 03:31pm

Qatar is with the government of Pakistan, not with a convicted leader like NS. No wonder NS withdrew fake 'Qatari letter' during his recent trial.

Recommend 0
imama
Jan 22, 2019 03:33pm

what kind of leaders u are???you could have delayed ur trip just for one day and could have met the kids ... have no words....

Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Jan 22, 2019 03:43pm

Same Qatri Emir was humiliated by Khan several times. What a next U turn!

Recommend 0
Wellwisher
Jan 22, 2019 03:43pm

Another two billion dollars coming

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 22, 2019 03:45pm

Let's hope that more workers from Pakistan goes to Qatar.

Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 22, 2019 03:54pm

How much he requested in AID .?

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jan 22, 2019 03:56pm

Wow. The Qatari emir is more majestic than PMIK. Sad

Recommend 0
zeeshandxb
Jan 22, 2019 04:19pm

lets see what comes out of it

Recommend 0
Human
Jan 22, 2019 04:28pm

Hats off sir.

Recommend 0
King
Jan 22, 2019 04:34pm

New loans are coming soon

Recommend 0
sqb
Jan 22, 2019 04:41pm

I love that he wear Salwar Kameez with pride.

Recommend 0
Asif
Jan 22, 2019 04:46pm

Love to Qatar

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 22, 2019 04:59pm

Is this the same Pakistan they had written off in 2008?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 22, 2019 05:00pm

Progress on 100,000 jobs for Pakistanis in Qatar?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 22, 2019 05:31pm

@nit ,
Why should it interest modi trolls so much?

Recommend 0
sam
Jan 22, 2019 05:31pm

@imama, IF he met the kids, the people like you will say ohh he is doing photo shoot.

Recommend 0
sam
Jan 22, 2019 05:31pm

@M. Saeed Awan, Unnecessary comment. He is going for us and for you also. If you have the courage then do something

Recommend 0
sam
Jan 22, 2019 05:32pm

@Joe, why not you sell your house for Pakistan and dont let him ask for investment to other countries. He is doing for us

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jan 22, 2019 05:35pm

I bet people who are criticising IK have never paid taxes. Start paying your taxes honestly and then your Govt would have enough money not to ask other countries for consessions. He's still doing admirable job by not taking easier route of taking even more loan from IMF. He's saving Pakistanis but they would never realise it. I'm really glad to see them working on basics like the price of gas import etc.. It shows this Govt is working for a comman man!

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 22, 2019 05:36pm

@M. Saeed Awan,
Don't make things up for false propaganda sake!

Recommend 0
khurram qadir
Jan 22, 2019 05:38pm

Tough job for Imran khan to take Pakistan out of the abyss that the previous rulers have placed us. Political alliances and negotiation is paramount to this goal.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Jan 22, 2019 05:39pm

He is doing what is good for the country.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jan 22, 2019 05:43pm

Unfortunately trip is not productive. Delayed payments are not permanent solution

Recommend 0
The Morning Star
Jan 22, 2019 05:52pm

Khan Saheb you should be in a Sherwani a guard of honor is a formal ceremony.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 22, 2019 05:58pm

@nit , Collecting charity for the betterment of Pakistan and not himself

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 22, 2019 05:59pm

@imama, These visits are planned in advance, you don't delay a state visit for gods sake.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jan 22, 2019 06:00pm

@M. Saeed Awan, get your facts right before commenting.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 22, 2019 06:11pm

IK has so much respect from all foreign leaders that they are honoured to meet him. And close allies, want to help in overcoming pakistans economic situation. If Qatar steps forward to assist, then IK would have met a real achievement. Coming out of a crisis without going to IMF. Neighbours would be envious at us having such a leader, wish they had one a quarter % so good.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 22, 2019 06:11pm

More loans? Aid?

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Jan 22, 2019 06:19pm

@nit , I would have done the same for my poor people who have been looted by the government since the British.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 22, 2019 06:27pm

@imama, A PM’s responsibility goes far beyond couple of kids, it’s about 200 million citizens, countries economy, that affects every child in the country. I’m not by any means being heartless about the recent incident, read my comments if they made it on DAWN, I’m very critical of PM about his tweeting and no real leadership.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 22, 2019 06:33pm

PMIK is doing the right things at the wrong time.

Recommend 0
Ken
Jan 22, 2019 06:33pm

Why india is jealous . This guy is not crupt. Why are you scared of him

Recommend 0
Ken
Jan 22, 2019 06:35pm

Our neighbour country is jealous of him they knew it he is big danger to them

Recommend 0
Sachin
Jan 22, 2019 06:49pm

Glad to see that he is copying Modi formula for foreign trips.

Recommend 0
Salman Ali
Jan 22, 2019 06:57pm

In short, any loan coming? If not the meeting is simply an escape game from crisis in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 22, 2019 07:25pm

PM Imran Khan is establishing relations with other countries based on mutual respect and close cooperation. What Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did was promote their personal agendas of corruption, harming national interests. The world respects Imran Khan as he is honest, no one respected previous leaders who are facing massive corruption charges before the Supreme Court. No politician can be above the law.

Recommend 0
omveer
Jan 22, 2019 08:02pm

Aid, loan, grant ! call it what you want. You still got to return it. Unless there's a catch somewhere that we don't know.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jan 22, 2019 08:15pm

So nothing gets changed in LNG? Why arent we going to SC over Khaqan abbasi alledged corruption?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 22, 2019 08:17pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Jan 22, 2019 08:35pm

Why are people complaining if he is getting money for Pakistan. PML(N) trolls are so funny they don't even know when to complain.

Recommend 0
HK
Jan 22, 2019 08:42pm

@M. Saeed Awan, for your kind information he is not the same Emir who you think. Kindly do your research.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 22, 2019 08:57pm

@Ken, Because neighbours have not seen an honest leader themselves and know, that given a good leadership, pakistan will leave them galactic years behind.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 22, 2019 09:13pm

@Prateik, "PMIK is doing the right things at the wrong time."

When would have been the right time in your esteemed view?

Don't just make sweeping statements sans logic!

Recommend 0
amir_indian
Jan 22, 2019 09:42pm

India has sought Qatari investments in key sectors such as petrochemicals, infrastructure and agriculture. The Indian side mentioned that bilateral trade in 2017-18 was USD 9.9 billion and Indian exports to Qatar during this period registered an increase of 87 per cent over the previous year. Qatari investors were invited for areas such as petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture and food processing.

Recommend 0
Waheed Khan
Jan 22, 2019 09:50pm

@nit , pmln and ppp doing what they do best, looting.

Recommend 0
flying star
Jan 22, 2019 10:00pm

@nit , Asif Z and NS export money from Pakistan,IK import money for Pakistan

Recommend 0
flying star
Jan 22, 2019 10:01pm

@A shah, Because previous Gouvernement

Recommend 0
NK
Jan 22, 2019 10:05pm

@Ken, "Our neighbour country is jealous of him they knew it he is big danger to them"

I don't understand why Iran should be jealous of Pakistan...

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 22, 2019 10:31pm

News looks great ; however having PM's footage from political party's twitter account does not look nice. Wouldnt it be better to see this coming from govt's twitter account (if possible)?

Recommend 0
Altaf, UK
Jan 22, 2019 10:46pm

@G, he’s trying to sort out the mess created by the PML-N & PPP looters & thieves that almost bankrupted the country. So please think before writing such negative comments.

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Jan 22, 2019 10:48pm

If Pakistan is bankrupted by Shariffs and Bhuttos, what else choice he has- if not charity? Be thankful he is working honestly.?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 22, 2019 10:53pm

The PM is upbeat and positive! Go Khan, go...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
sana
Jan 22, 2019 10:54pm

This man change Pakistan's destiny

Recommend 0
Pak_1
Jan 22, 2019 10:54pm

In these testing time, khan is still optimistic and trying his best for the people.

Recommend 0
Simple
Jan 22, 2019 11:03pm

Need ground work ...improve security or safety for every one then tourist can visit pak

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jan 22, 2019 11:04pm

Sir, you first priority should be ROTI, KAPDA, aur MAKAN that what 98% of us want.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 22, 2019 11:09pm

@bhaRAT©, if you don't want to see comments, then media should go offline. Internet is public forum. People with medieval minds need to get adjusted to reality, not the other way round.

Recommend 0
ARIF
Jan 22, 2019 11:12pm

Let us talk about trade now.

Recommend 0
gj
Jan 22, 2019 11:15pm

atleast they are trying not to borrow rtom imf. previous theive government was filling their pockeys before peoples pockets. ppp and pml shoud have their assetts confiscated.they are all ill gotten wealth with poor peoples blood on it.

Recommend 0
sultan
Jan 22, 2019 11:20pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sorry i had to comment, you always use the phrase "hang on tough".. however the phrase is "hang tough"

Recommend 0
sultan
Jan 22, 2019 11:23pm

@M. Afzal Riaz, MD, easy choice tax the rich and pay tax himself.. but he will never tax his fellow party leaders or pay a sensible tax himself... ik payed the equivelant of 2000 pounds and yet he lives ina property worth 100s of crores, in uk a cashier at a superstore pays more tax in a couple of months than ik pays in a year

Recommend 0
Kamran
Jan 22, 2019 11:27pm

Yeah right !!!

Recommend 0
Life
Jan 22, 2019 11:31pm

Poor people, listening to the same speech over and over. Buying promise after promise and dream after dream sharing a fool's paradise.

Recommend 0
Lohpurush
Jan 22, 2019 11:37pm

Hope KSA and UAE don't object to relations with Qatar

Recommend 0

