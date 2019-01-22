DAWN.COM

SC orders authorities to raze unlawful constructions across Karachi

Shafi BalochUpdated January 22, 2019

SBCA barred from issuing NoC until Environmental Protection Agency approves commercial projects. — APP/File
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed city authorities to demolish unlawful constructions across Karachi.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to illegal buildings in the metropolitan that was being held at the top court's Karachi registry, the bench also barred the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) from issuing no-objection certificates for construction of commercial buildings unless the projects are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, was hearing a case pertaining to illegal constructions in Karachi. The bench told authorities to demolish illegal constructions from Jam Sadiq Ali Park, Abdullah Gymkhana and other areas. The judges further directed relevant authorities to submit details of how they planned to raze unlawful constructions.

"Go and demolish every structure that is in violation of the city's original master plan and restore [Karachi] to its 40-year-old state," Justice Gulzar said during the hearing, adding that if the local government "was incapable of running the city, it should let Sindh government to take over". The bench told the provincial government to give its recommendations for restoration of Karachi to its 40-year-old state.

The bench further said that residential plots should not be used for commercial purposes and told authorities to submit details of shopping centres, wedding halls and plazas built in the past 30 to 40 years.

Justice Gulzar also lashed out at SBCA's Director General Iftikhar Qaimkhani, who appeared before court today, saying that the body had "abandoned Karachi".

"SBCA only cares about making billions of rupees," Justice Gulzar said.

"Who is allowing the construction of wedding halls, shopping centres and plazas in every other street?" the judge demanded. "Should we hand the city's control over to the federal government?"

Qaimkhani offered an apology and assured the bench that the SBCA will obey the court's orders. Justice Gulzar, however, was not satisfied and said that by allowing the construction of wedding halls in the city, SBCA had "created a new culture" of holding functions in expensive halls.

More details to follow.

phullu mian
Jan 22, 2019 02:09pm

residential places too?

Recommend 0
Karachitee
Jan 22, 2019 02:24pm

Thank you sir.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jan 22, 2019 02:30pm

@phullu mian, "residential places too?" Illegal constructions.

Recommend 0

