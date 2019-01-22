DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kohli named captain of ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year

AP | AFPUpdated January 22, 2019

Email

Virat Kohli was been selected as captain of both the Test and one-day international (ODI) teams picked annually by the International Cricket Council (ICC). — File photo
Virat Kohli was been selected as captain of both the Test and one-day international (ODI) teams picked annually by the International Cricket Council (ICC). — File photo

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday named Indian skipper Virat Kohli the captain of its annually selected Test and One-Day International teams. Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has been named as a member of the Test squad.

The teams were picked by the ICC's voting academy which comprises former cricketers and veteran journalists.

Kohli finished 2018 as the number one batsman in both Tests and ODIs, while India ended the year as the top-ranked Test team and number two behind England in the ODI rankings. He was also named cricketer of the year in the ICC awards, becoming the first-ever player to clinch all three top honours.

The Indian skipper has scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 with five centuries in 13 test matches for India. He has also scored 1,202 runs in 14 ODIs, including six centuries.

"It has been an amazing year," Kohli said. "I was able to play in a manner that I would not have imagined."

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also featured on the Test XI. Bumrah is the only other player, in addition to Kohli, who made both the Test and ODI teams.

Three New Zealanders captain Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and opening batsman Tom Latham were picked to be part of the Test team.

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, West Indies' Jason Holder, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Nathan Lyon completed the Test squad.

"This looks like an individual piece of recognition, but it is much more about the team," Williamson said.

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and spinner Kuldeep Yadav made it on the ODI squad. It also included England's Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Top-ranked bowler Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rehman and New Zealand's Ross Taylor were named in the ODI team.

Other ICC awards

Australia opener Aaron Finch won the Twenty20 performance of the year award for the second time for his 172 — the highest ever individual T20 score — against Zimbabwe in Harare last July.

India's Rishabh Pant was named emerging player of the year, while Scotland batsman Callum MacLeod took home the associate cricketer of the year trophy. 21-year-old Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in England, and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 in Adelaide in December.

ICC men's Test XI: Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India, captain), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India), Jason Holder (West Indies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC men's ODI team of the year: Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat Kohli (India) (capt), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler (England), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India).

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Kohli Fain
Jan 22, 2019 01:27pm

Superman of cricket

Recommend 0
Raghav
Jan 22, 2019 01:30pm

Wow! what a great accomplishment.

Recommend 0
Veda
Jan 22, 2019 01:48pm

Superhuman achievement. Definitely not from earth this man.

Recommend 0
Nahar01
Jan 22, 2019 01:56pm

Hard work pays off!

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jan 22, 2019 01:58pm

Very flawed. Nobody from Australia????

Recommend 0
Aqeel
Jan 22, 2019 02:08pm

Interesting to see no mention of Babar Azam

Recommend 0
King
Jan 22, 2019 02:21pm

@Aqeel, next year sure !!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Why Pakistanis are angry

Why Pakistanis are angry

It’s an anger that is accompanied by a sense of helplessness at the direction in which the country is headed.

Opinion

The angry Pakistani

The angry Pakistani

It’s an anger that is accompanied by a sense of helplessness at the direction in which the country is headed.

Editorial

Updated January 22, 2019

Fake encounter in Sahiwal

IT was only a matter of time before yet another account emerged of innocents losing their lives at the hands of an...
January 22, 2019

Used car restrictions

THE government has done the right thing by reviving the restrictions it had placed on the used car import business....
January 22, 2019

Gilgit-Baltistan’s status

AS Gilgit-Baltistan’s constitutional status has been tied to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the region has...
Updated January 21, 2019

End the dam fund

Less than 1pc of the project cost has been collected so far. The new chief justice should bring it to a dignified end.
Updated January 21, 2019

Women cycle rally

WHAT would have been Peshawar’s first women bicycle rally, slated for Saturday, was indefinitely postponed by its...
January 21, 2019

Meat of the matter

CHANGING the world could start with changing what’s on your plate. Recently, in the medical journal Lancet,...