Maryam says ex-PM is not well and will be taken to PIC

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 22, 2019

Former PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz says family has "no knowledge" of Nawaz medical condition. — File photo
LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that her father former premier Nawaz Sharif was not well and he would be taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for a check-up.

“I have been told that MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) is unwell and is being taken to PIC tomorrow (Tuesday) but myself or the family have no knowledge of it. We still haven’t received the reports given by the medical boards.

“After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Home department,” Maryam Nawaz tweeted on Monday.

Mr Sharif’s cardiologist Dr Adnan Khan tweeted: “The findings and recommendations of the high-profile medical board which consulted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Jan 16 is still awaited & not shared with me or the family. Health concerns demand an early action by the authorities. Matter is of immense urgency.”

Mr Sharif has vague symptoms of pain in both arms particularly at night and numbness of toes, says a three-member special medical board which examined him at Kot Lakhpat jail.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded ‘authentic information’ about Mr Sharif’s health to be shared with his family immediately.

“Pakistanis are deeply concerned and worried over his health and well-being and want to know what led to the decision of shifting their leader from the jail to the hospital,” she said in a statement.

She lambasted the home department and the PTI government for not sharing medical reports and called this approach sickness of a vengeful mind that was incapable of registering human values.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2019

Arif Godil
Jan 22, 2019 08:19am

Preparation to fly out of country.

Waqas
Jan 22, 2019 08:27am

They never fall sick when in Power.

