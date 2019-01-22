DAWN.COM

Two policemen held over injuring couple in crossfire

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 22, 2019

Injured couple out of danger, says JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. ─ File photo
KARACHI: Two policemen were detained on Monday over charges of injuring a man and his pregnant wife by resorting to “uncalled for” firing on two suspects who snatched an official rifle from them in Korangi-5 area on Sunday night, officials said.

The passerby couple, Adnan Arfeen, 32, and his wife Saqiba Khan, 28, were shot at and wounded when the police resorted to firing at the fleeing armed pillion riders.

The police said two policemen riding a motorbike tried to stop two suspects also riding a motorcycle at Korangi-5 near the model park. The suspects stopped and snatched the official rifle from one of the policemen and fled.

However, another armed policeman opened fire at the fleeing suspects.

As a result, the passerby couple sustained bullet injuries, said DIG East Amir Farooqi.

The senior officer admitted that the couple was hurt by the firing conducted by the policeman.

Investigators collected two spent bullet casings fired from the official rifle (SMG) while there was no evidence that the fleeing suspects also resorted to firing, revealed the officer.

The suspects abandoned the rifle at a short distance and fled.

“The suspected dacoits took away the SMG of one of the policemen, but to resort to firing while chasing in such a situation was uncalled for, which proved fatal,” opined DIG East Amir Farooqi.

“It resulted in bullet injuries to the couple. The policemen should have shown restraint and avoided firing at a crowded place,” suggested Mr Farooqi.

The senior officer said the police were waiting for the injured person to get an FIR registered against the held policemen.

The injured couple was shifted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of the hospital, said Saqiba was eight-months pregnant; she had received bullet wounds in her chest and shoulder. Her health condition was improving now.

Her husband sustained a bullet wound in his head and his condition was out of danger.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2019

Comments (1)

Bill
Jan 22, 2019 10:43am

Health of female victim, who is eight months pregnant, is improving while man is out of danger, says JPMC ED. They were lucky.

Recommend 0

