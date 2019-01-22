Law, order not satisfactory, needs improvement: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the law and order situation is not satisfactory and it needs improvement.

Presiding over a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here on Monday to review the law and order situation, the chief minister issued guidelines to divisional commissioners and regional police officers for improving the law and order situation and providing relief to the general public, says a handout.

Buzdar said: “The Sahiwal incident is tragic and sympathies of the Punjab government are with the family of deceased Khalil. The family will be fully taken care of.”

He said the commissioners and RPOs would have to deliver by working in the field and police and the administration would be strengthened. “You will be fully supported for providing relief to the masses. You should perform your duties with confidence and problems of the people should be solved on a priority basis.”

The chief minister directed to continue indiscriminate operations against land grabbers and added that commissioners and RPOs should solve the problems of the people by holding open courts in their respective districts. He directed that the field situation should be personally monitored by visiting hospitals and educational institutions.

He directed to continue campaign for the arrest of proclaimed offenders. “There is a room for further improvement in police system. Instead of showing jugglery of figures, practical steps should be adopted to bring about improvement. There should be an effective system of [police] patrol and there is also a need to change the overall attitude of the police.”

Usman Buzdar said inter-departmental coordination should be further improved and recruitment process in police department should be completed at the earliest adding that police would be provided with more resources.

The chief minister directed to hold an inquiry against the medico-legal doctor for altering the medical report of murder of a child after molestation in DG Khan. He said deficiencies in prosecution system should be removed so that criminals might not escape punishment.

He directed the commissioners to monitor the canal desilting campaign, saying the provincial ministers are also being deputed to oversee the activity.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, the chief secretary, ACS (home), inspector general of police, respective secretaries, divisional commissioners and RPOs attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2019