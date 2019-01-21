DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SSP Korangi visits JMPC to call on Karachi couple injured in police crossfire

Imtiaz AliJanuary 21, 2019

Email

SSP Korangi met with executive director of the hospital Dr Seemin Jamali and requested her to provide the best facilities to the two injured. — DawnNewsTV
SSP Korangi met with executive director of the hospital Dr Seemin Jamali and requested her to provide the best facilities to the two injured. — DawnNewsTV

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Syed Ali Raza on Monday visited Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to check in on the couple wounded in firing by police during an encounter with suspects in the Korangi area last night.

The SSP met with executive director of the hospital Dr Seemin Jamali and requested her to provide the best facilities to the two injured, said the police official's spokesperson. The couple was shifted to a special ward at the hospital.

During the visit, the couple — Adnan Arfeen and his wife Saqiba Khan — informed SSP Raza about the incident that took place on Sunday night.

According to Awami Colony police and hospital officials, two policemen riding a motorbike tried to stop two suspects also on a motorcycle in Korangi-5 near Model Park. The suspects stopped and snatched a rifle from one of the policemen. They fled after abandoning the rifle at a short distance.

Following the incident, DIG East Amir Farooqi had admitted that the passers-by sustained bullet injuries in the firing carried out by police, following which they were taken to JMPC.

Dr Jamali today said the couple's condition was now out of danger. She added that all possible medical facilities were being provided to Saqiba, who is eight months pregnant.

According to the spokesperson, Saqiba's father, Zareen Khan, is a retired Karachi police officer who also spoke to SSP Raza on the phone.

Earlier, IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of injuries to the couple in police firing and sought a detailed inquiry report from the Korangi SSP, a police spokesperson had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Chief priorities

Chief priorities

The courts must be treated as nothing less than an essential service.

Editorial

Updated January 21, 2019

End the dam fund

Less than 1pc of the project cost has been collected so far. The new chief justice should bring it to a dignified end.
Updated January 21, 2019

Women cycle rally

WHAT would have been Peshawar’s first women bicycle rally, slated for Saturday, was indefinitely postponed by its...
January 21, 2019

Meat of the matter

CHANGING the world could start with changing what’s on your plate. Recently, in the medical journal Lancet,...
Updated January 20, 2019

CJP Khosa’s words

If his fine words are translated into action with Justice Khosa at the helm, it would be a laudable achievement.
January 20, 2019

Afghan peace moves

PERHAPS fuelled by a feeling of combat fatigue and war weariness on all sides, there has been a flurry of activity...
January 20, 2019

Police weaponry

THE debate on the kind of weapons that police personnel should use is back. A special committee set up by the ...