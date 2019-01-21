SSP Korangi visits JMPC to call on Karachi couple injured in police crossfire

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Syed Ali Raza on Monday visited Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to check in on the couple wounded in firing by police during an encounter with suspects in the Korangi area last night.

The SSP met with executive director of the hospital Dr Seemin Jamali and requested her to provide the best facilities to the two injured, said the police official's spokesperson. The couple was shifted to a special ward at the hospital.

During the visit, the couple — Adnan Arfeen and his wife Saqiba Khan — informed SSP Raza about the incident that took place on Sunday night.

According to Awami Colony police and hospital officials, two policemen riding a motorbike tried to stop two suspects also on a motorcycle in Korangi-5 near Model Park. The suspects stopped and snatched a rifle from one of the policemen. They fled after abandoning the rifle at a short distance.

Following the incident, DIG East Amir Farooqi had admitted that the passers-by sustained bullet injuries in the firing carried out by police, following which they were taken to JMPC.

Dr Jamali today said the couple's condition was now out of danger. She added that all possible medical facilities were being provided to Saqiba, who is eight months pregnant.

According to the spokesperson, Saqiba's father, Zareen Khan, is a retired Karachi police officer who also spoke to SSP Raza on the phone.

Earlier, IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of injuries to the couple in police firing and sought a detailed inquiry report from the Korangi SSP, a police spokesperson had said.