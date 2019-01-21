DAWN.COM

PM Khan makes it to Foreign Policy magazine's 2019 Global Thinkers list

Dawn.comUpdated January 21, 2019

Foreign Policy magazine has named Prime Minister Imran Khan among its 2019 Global Thinkers. ─ Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Policy magazine has named Prime Minister Imran Khan among its 2019 Global Thinkers. ─ Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named among Foreign Policy magazine's 2019 list of 'Global Thinkers', Radio Pakistan reported.

The short writeup on the premier states that Khan, "a former cricket star, finally got the job he had long coveted ─ prime minister".

"His reward was an incredibly difficult to-do list, starting with Pakistan's looming fiscal and debt crises," it added.

Prime Minister Khan shares the spotlight with other world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Foreign Policy is marking its 10th anniversary of the list with 10 categories of 10 people each. An additional 10 spots have been reserved for readers' picks.

The full list goes live online on Jan 22, the day the Global Thinkers edition magazine is published on the internet and mailed to subscribers.

M. Saeed
Jan 21, 2019 02:52pm

Pakistan is the 6th and soon to be 4th most populous nation of the world and as such, naturally deserves a place in the list of 10.

FairPlay
Jan 21, 2019 02:55pm

Congrats must be our first PM in years who made it to such a list, I hope he can deliver his promises.

L.Ahmad
Jan 21, 2019 04:07pm

So what?

bhaRAT©
Jan 21, 2019 04:10pm

Imran Khan is the ONLY leader in the history of Pakistan who has genuinely worked his way up to the top. Zardari hijacked PPP after Benazir’s death; Nawaz was launched by Gen Zia. None had to actually struggle.

Look around in the world, you will not find ONE such man who made it so big in the political arena, except Imran Khan.

Legends and stars like Clint Eastwood, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronald Reagan, Amitabh Bachan, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Govinda, Shatrugan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranatunga and countless others entered politics because of their fame and fan followings but where are they today? Nowhere! They all decided to join one of the mainstream parties because it wasn't possible for them to succeed on their own, and none of them made any considerable contribution.

RIAZULLAH BAIG
Jan 21, 2019 04:32pm

Great statesman NS embarked on an international mission of reconciliation between hostile states during his last four years and made more than 100 visits with success results known to himself only but IK did not any such great work and made into this list!

