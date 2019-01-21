DAWN.COM

Sindh police chief orders inquiry into alleged shooting of traffic policeman in Karachi

Imtiaz AliJanuary 21, 2019

According to an update from the Karachi Police media cell, the body of 22-year-old traffic Constable Ahtesham was found at Nishtar Road near Abu Ubaida Mosque. — File photo
The Sindh police chief has ordered an inquiry into the alleged shooting of a 22-year-old traffic constable in Karachi on Monday.

Police said the body of Constable Ahtesham was recovered from Nishtar Road near Abu Ubaida Mosque. He had been posted at the Quaid-i-Azam Mazar intersection.

Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam asked the deputy inspector general (DIG) of traffic to launch an inquiry into media reports of the shooting dead of the traffic police official, and ordered an immediate report on steps taken by police.

Police said that the funeral prayers for the deceased will be held in the afternoon at PHQ Garden South today.

