PM Khan to leave for Qatar today on 2-day visit

Dawn.comJanuary 21, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Qatari emir and prime minister. — File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will leave for Qatar on a two-day visit at the invitation of the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, RadioPakistan reported.

The premier is expected to hold meetings with the Qatari emir and prime minister to discuss matters of mutual interest. According to RadioPakistan, the prime minister will also discuss the matter of exporting labour to Qatar.

In December last year, Qatar had opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar. Doha has also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government is in talks with the Qatari government to adjust skilled members of the labour force returning from Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also said that the prime minister "may request the Qatar government to provide a credit facility for LNG supplies and revise the prices" during his visit to Doha. Finance Minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have already visited Doha one after another in recent weeks and are understood to have put the matter on the table, according to Sarwar.

Suraj71
Jan 21, 2019 11:24am

People should protest his foreign tours without punishing murders of family in CTD.

Gordon D. Walker
Jan 21, 2019 11:29am

Qatar is a country with some heart and a lot of guts to oppose Syria. PM Khan wise to travel about promoting the interests of his country, though so many problems at home may need his immediate attention...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

toomuchtymez
Jan 21, 2019 11:30am

but pakistan is so beautifullllllll...why is he travelling so frequently??

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 21, 2019 11:37am

More visits more money. How much this time?

on FLIP SIDE
Jan 21, 2019 11:39am

Qatar is a great country we need to build good economic and military links with Qatar.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jan 21, 2019 11:48am

Now, why not go to China and convince them to use locally available manpower for the CPEC?

