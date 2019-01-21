PM Khan reaches Doha for two-day official visit
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
He is accompanied by Federal Minister for Petroleum Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar, among other officials. The team reached the Gulf state late in the evening.
The delegation was received by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi at the airport.
The premier is expected to hold meetings with the Qatari emir and prime minister to discuss matters of mutual interest. According to RadioPakistan, the prime minister will also discuss the matter of exporting labour to Qatar.
In December last year, Qatar had opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar. Doha has also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government is in talks with the Qatari government to adjust skilled members of the labour force returning from Saudi Arabia.
Last week, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also said that the prime minister "may request the Qatar government to provide a credit facility for LNG supplies and revise the prices" during his visit to Doha. Finance Minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have already visited Doha one after another in recent weeks and are understood to have put the matter on the table, according to Sarwar.
Comments (48)
People should protest his foreign tours without punishing murders of family in CTD.
Qatar is a country with some heart and a lot of guts to oppose Syria. PM Khan wise to travel about promoting the interests of his country, though so many problems at home may need his immediate attention...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
but pakistan is so beautifullllllll...why is he travelling so frequently??
More visits more money. How much this time?
Qatar is a great country we need to build good economic and military links with Qatar.
Now, why not go to China and convince them to use locally available manpower for the CPEC?
@Suraj71, Though CTD act is extremely abhorrent and highly condemnable but what is this to do with foreign policy.
Export goods and services and not people.
@Suraj71, go away. These visits don’t just happen over night. Others are probably working on CTD issue. Stop trying to cause issues
why so much foreign tours?? He seems to hide away from the real issues back home. during his container days he loudly protested foreirn tours. Now that he is at the helm he is doing the same thing and more.
He only knows fundraising and dharnas. ..completely unprepared for being PM
Lets see how much more debt he add...
He has not travelled to Sahiwal yet. He was way more active in opposition!!
This may annoy KSA and UAE.
Good to know that he would try to persuade Qatari authorities to accommodate skilled workers returning from Saudi Arabia where things are pretty bad these days. No idea what Saudi authorities would do with empty residential blocks as workers and their families are leaving the Kingdom in great numbers. It's no longer affordable for workers to stay there after imposition of tax on each family member by the government.
@toomuchtymez, Imran Khan is visiting foreign countries because Pakistan interests warrants it.
Why can't he open an office in UAE, Qatar and Saudia and be there on some regular days after all there is no work been done so far here and perhaps will not be done...
@Suraj71, Are you serious ????
@Suraj71, better focus on your own country, please leave us alone and we are just with fine our PM. Thanks.
@Mohan , what is your problem ?
PM Imran Khan is really working very hard to help the people through creation of jobs opportunities. He is constantly on the run from country to country to steer us out of difficult situation which is the result of prolong misrule.
Good relationship with Qatar means bad relation with UAE and so many others..Arab world is more divided than any part of the world...
@toomuchtymez, so to make it more beautiful and feed the poor who have been neglected for many years !!
What happened to China's tours?
Best of luck khan sb ... we really admire your efforts for Pakistan & its interests ... foreign minister is also doing a good job ..
@Suraj71, "People should protest his foreign tours without punishing murders of family in CTD." There are many protests organized in Dehli, Bombay etc.
@Suraj71, Nothing should be done without proper inquiry...In fact, It is IK only who acted properly after this tragedy i.e., wait for the outcome of the inquiry before initiating any action. Other ministers started saying things that are none of their business, and should not have been said before a proper inquiry.
@rehan, will you bring investment?
@Mohan , learn to treat the 300 million dalits with some dignity and respect.
Great job by PM Imran Khan.
Sailing on 2 boats
PM Khan should also collect authentic information about the famous letter of the former Qatari Prime Minister.
Another waste of tax payer money
@Suraj71, He is not on''joy rides'' like Mr sharif and his family were.They visited umpteen times for their personal, medical or business trips on govt expenses. Pl appreciate the difference.
@Siraj,@Suraj71, better focus on your own country, please leave us alone and we are just with fine our PM. Thanks.
Ofcourse you are fine and enjoying life because your family is with you and safe also unlike those who are still in trauma because of that heinous crime in their life.
When the nation is in trouble he goes to another country for leisure. Earlier he went to China when extremists were burning cars and houses.
Yes. You need to meet the emir in daily basis for nothing.
PM IK is traveling on business with ministerial entourage and not some medical checkup/shopping trip!
Welcome back to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
The Arabs are every canny about the importation of labour. They dictate the terms.
@Babu, .... Good point.
More loans?
@rehan, at least it is not buy property overseas.
People who critiise his travelling need to realise Pakistan needs its allies after previous govts have destroyed the country. By visiting Qatar IK has sent a clear message to Saudis that we would do what's right for our own country.
Another 'Big package' in the pipe line.
Get more loans..
Qatar may also give him some money. He finds it easier and practical to get money from Arabs and Chinese rather than implementing any policy for economic growth of Pakistan.
@Mohan ,
Modi trolls' 'concerns' about CPEC are appreciated!