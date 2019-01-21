PM Khan reaches Doha for two-day official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

He is accompanied by Federal Minister for Petroleum Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar, among other officials. The team reached the Gulf state late in the evening.

The delegation was received by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi at the airport.

The premier is expected to hold meetings with the Qatari emir and prime minister to discuss matters of mutual interest. According to RadioPakistan, the prime minister will also discuss the matter of exporting labour to Qatar.

In December last year, Qatar had opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar. Doha has also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government is in talks with the Qatari government to adjust skilled members of the labour force returning from Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also said that the prime minister "may request the Qatar government to provide a credit facility for LNG supplies and revise the prices" during his visit to Doha. Finance Minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have already visited Doha one after another in recent weeks and are understood to have put the matter on the table, according to Sarwar.