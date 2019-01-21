PM Khan leaves for Doha on two-day official visit
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
He is accompanied by Federal Minister for Petroleum Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar.
The premier is expected to hold meetings with the Qatari emir and prime minister to discuss matters of mutual interest. According to RadioPakistan, the prime minister will also discuss the matter of exporting labour to Qatar.
In December last year, Qatar had opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar. Doha has also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government is in talks with the Qatari government to adjust skilled members of the labour force returning from Saudi Arabia.
Last week, the Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also said that the prime minister "may request the Qatar government to provide a credit facility for LNG supplies and revise the prices" during his visit to Doha. Finance Minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have already visited Doha one after another in recent weeks and are understood to have put the matter on the table, according to Sarwar.
Comments (18)
People should protest his foreign tours without punishing murders of family in CTD.
Qatar is a country with some heart and a lot of guts to oppose Syria. PM Khan wise to travel about promoting the interests of his country, though so many problems at home may need his immediate attention...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
but pakistan is so beautifullllllll...why is he travelling so frequently??
More visits more money. How much this time?
Qatar is a great country we need to build good economic and military links with Qatar.
Now, why not go to China and convince them to use locally available manpower for the CPEC?
@Suraj71, go away. These visits don’t just happen over night. Others are probably working on CTD issue. Stop trying to cause issues
why so much foreign tours?? He seems to hide away from the real issues back home. during his container days he loudly protested foreirn tours. Now that he is at the helm he is doing the same thing and more.
He only knows fundraising and dharnas. ..completely unprepared for being PM
He has not travelled to Sahiwal yet. He was way more active in opposition!!
This may annoy KSA and UAE.
Good to know that he would try to persuade Qatari authorities to accommodate skilled workers returning from Saudi Arabia where things are pretty bad these days. No idea what Saudi authorities would do with empty residential blocks as workers and their families are leaving the Kingdom in great numbers. It's no longer affordable for workers to stay there after imposition of tax on each family member by the government.
@Suraj71, Are you serious ????
@Suraj71, better focus on your own country, please leave us alone and we are just with fine our PM. Thanks.
@Mohan , what is your problem ?
@toomuchtymez, so to make it more beautiful and feed the poor who have been neglected for many years !!
Great job by PM Imran Khan.
Sailing on 2 boats