DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan discusses economic cooperation with Qatari counterpart

Dawn.comUpdated January 21, 2019

Email

Bilateral relations, with a focus on economic cooperation, were discussed during the meeting. —PID
Bilateral relations, with a focus on economic cooperation, were discussed during the meeting. —PID
PM Imran Khan received by Minister of Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. —APP
PM Imran Khan received by Minister of Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. —APP
PM Imran Khan meets Qatar's PM Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani at his residence. —APP
PM Imran Khan meets Qatar's PM Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani at his residence. —APP
PM Imran Khan at Emiri Lounge with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. —APP
PM Imran Khan at Emiri Lounge with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. —APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met his Qatari counterpart Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha, Radio Pakistan reported.

Bilateral relations, with a focus on economic cooperation between the two countries, were discussed during the meeting. The Qatari premier also hosted a dinner in the honour of the visiting delegation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan reached Qatar on a two-day visit at the invitation of the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Upon their arrival, the delegation was received by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi at the airport.

The premier is also expected to hold meetings with the Qatari emir discuss matters of mutual interest. According to RadioPakistan, the prime minister will also discuss the matter of exporting labour to Qatar.

In December last year, Qatar had opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar. Doha has also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government is in talks with the Qatari government to adjust skilled members of the labour force returning from Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also said that the prime minister "may request the Qatar government to provide a credit facility for LNG supplies and revise the prices" during his visit to Doha. Finance Minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have already visited Doha one after another in recent weeks and are understood to have put the matter on the table, according to Sarwar.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (49)

1000 characters
Suraj71
Jan 21, 2019 11:24am

People should protest his foreign tours without punishing murders of family in CTD.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 21, 2019 11:29am

Qatar is a country with some heart and a lot of guts to oppose Syria. PM Khan wise to travel about promoting the interests of his country, though so many problems at home may need his immediate attention...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
toomuchtymez
Jan 21, 2019 11:30am

but pakistan is so beautifullllllll...why is he travelling so frequently??

Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Jan 21, 2019 11:37am

More visits more money. How much this time?

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
Jan 21, 2019 11:39am

Qatar is a great country we need to build good economic and military links with Qatar.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jan 21, 2019 11:48am

Now, why not go to China and convince them to use locally available manpower for the CPEC?

Recommend 0
tQ
Jan 21, 2019 11:53am

@Suraj71, Though CTD act is extremely abhorrent and highly condemnable but what is this to do with foreign policy.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 21, 2019 11:56am

Export goods and services and not people.

Recommend 0
Khabboo
Jan 21, 2019 11:58am

@Suraj71, go away. These visits don’t just happen over night. Others are probably working on CTD issue. Stop trying to cause issues

Recommend 0
rehan
Jan 21, 2019 12:00pm

why so much foreign tours?? He seems to hide away from the real issues back home. during his container days he loudly protested foreirn tours. Now that he is at the helm he is doing the same thing and more.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jan 21, 2019 12:14pm

He only knows fundraising and dharnas. ..completely unprepared for being PM

Recommend 0
Om
Jan 21, 2019 12:18pm

Lets see how much more debt he add...

Recommend 0
Omer
Jan 21, 2019 12:21pm

He has not travelled to Sahiwal yet. He was way more active in opposition!!

Recommend 0
Babu
Jan 21, 2019 12:22pm

This may annoy KSA and UAE.

Recommend 0
Nawaz
Jan 21, 2019 12:31pm

Good to know that he would try to persuade Qatari authorities to accommodate skilled workers returning from Saudi Arabia where things are pretty bad these days. No idea what Saudi authorities would do with empty residential blocks as workers and their families are leaving the Kingdom in great numbers. It's no longer affordable for workers to stay there after imposition of tax on each family member by the government.

Recommend 0
Jamil
Jan 21, 2019 12:35pm

@toomuchtymez, Imran Khan is visiting foreign countries because Pakistan interests warrants it.

Recommend 0
Leoman
Jan 21, 2019 12:40pm

Why can't he open an office in UAE, Qatar and Saudia and be there on some regular days after all there is no work been done so far here and perhaps will not be done...

Recommend 0
usman
Jan 21, 2019 12:46pm

@Suraj71, Are you serious ????

Recommend 0
Siraj
Jan 21, 2019 12:46pm

@Suraj71, better focus on your own country, please leave us alone and we are just with fine our PM. Thanks.

Recommend 0
usman
Jan 21, 2019 12:47pm

@Mohan , what is your problem ?

Recommend 0
AKB
Jan 21, 2019 12:47pm

PM Imran Khan is really working very hard to help the people through creation of jobs opportunities. He is constantly on the run from country to country to steer us out of difficult situation which is the result of prolong misrule.

Recommend 0
AamirS
Jan 21, 2019 12:58pm

Good relationship with Qatar means bad relation with UAE and so many others..Arab world is more divided than any part of the world...

Recommend 0
Kas
Jan 21, 2019 01:32pm

@toomuchtymez, so to make it more beautiful and feed the poor who have been neglected for many years !!

Recommend 0
Leoman
Jan 21, 2019 02:07pm

What happened to China's tours?

Recommend 0
iffi
Jan 21, 2019 02:08pm

Best of luck khan sb ... we really admire your efforts for Pakistan & its interests ... foreign minister is also doing a good job ..

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jan 21, 2019 02:20pm

@Suraj71, "People should protest his foreign tours without punishing murders of family in CTD." There are many protests organized in Dehli, Bombay etc.

Recommend 0
Ibrar Malik
Jan 21, 2019 02:30pm

@Suraj71, Nothing should be done without proper inquiry...In fact, It is IK only who acted properly after this tragedy i.e., wait for the outcome of the inquiry before initiating any action. Other ministers started saying things that are none of their business, and should not have been said before a proper inquiry.

Recommend 0
sam
Jan 21, 2019 02:33pm

@rehan, will you bring investment?

Recommend 0
hussain
Jan 21, 2019 02:34pm

@Mohan , learn to treat the 300 million dalits with some dignity and respect.

Recommend 0
AKB
Jan 21, 2019 02:36pm

Great job by PM Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Look
Jan 21, 2019 02:51pm

Sailing on 2 boats

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 21, 2019 03:00pm

PM Khan should also collect authentic information about the famous letter of the former Qatari Prime Minister.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 21, 2019 03:09pm

Another waste of tax payer money

Recommend 0
HamidSyed
Jan 21, 2019 03:11pm

@Suraj71, He is not on''joy rides'' like Mr sharif and his family were.They visited umpteen times for their personal, medical or business trips on govt expenses. Pl appreciate the difference.

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Jan 21, 2019 04:06pm

@Siraj,@Suraj71, better focus on your own country, please leave us alone and we are just with fine our PM. Thanks.

Ofcourse you are fine and enjoying life because your family is with you and safe also unlike those who are still in trauma because of that heinous crime in their life.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Jan 21, 2019 04:22pm

When the nation is in trouble he goes to another country for leisure. Earlier he went to China when extremists were burning cars and houses.

Recommend 0
Salman Ali
Jan 21, 2019 04:24pm

Yes. You need to meet the emir in daily basis for nothing.

Recommend 0
Tariq, Lahore
Jan 21, 2019 04:39pm

PM IK is traveling on business with ministerial entourage and not some medical checkup/shopping trip!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 21, 2019 04:49pm

Welcome back to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Jan 21, 2019 05:03pm

The Arabs are every canny about the importation of labour. They dictate the terms.

Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Jan 21, 2019 05:07pm

@Babu, .... Good point.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jan 21, 2019 05:17pm

More loans?

Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 21, 2019 05:39pm

@rehan, at least it is not buy property overseas.

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jan 21, 2019 05:53pm

People who critiise his travelling need to realise Pakistan needs its allies after previous govts have destroyed the country. By visiting Qatar IK has sent a clear message to Saudis that we would do what's right for our own country.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Jan 21, 2019 05:58pm

Another 'Big package' in the pipe line.

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jan 21, 2019 06:04pm

Get more loans..

Recommend 0
AK
Jan 21, 2019 06:04pm

Qatar may also give him some money. He finds it easier and practical to get money from Arabs and Chinese rather than implementing any policy for economic growth of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 21, 2019 07:02pm

@Mohan ,
Modi trolls' 'concerns' about CPEC are appreciated!

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jan 21, 2019 07:08pm

The PM seems to have time to go outside of Pakistan but has no time to visit the Parliament!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Chief priorities

Chief priorities

The courts must be treated as nothing less than an essential service.

Editorial

Updated January 21, 2019

End the dam fund

Less than 1pc of the project cost has been collected so far. The new chief justice should bring it to a dignified end.
Updated January 21, 2019

Women cycle rally

WHAT would have been Peshawar’s first women bicycle rally, slated for Saturday, was indefinitely postponed by its...
January 21, 2019

Meat of the matter

CHANGING the world could start with changing what’s on your plate. Recently, in the medical journal Lancet,...
Updated January 20, 2019

CJP Khosa’s words

If his fine words are translated into action with Justice Khosa at the helm, it would be a laudable achievement.
January 20, 2019

Afghan peace moves

PERHAPS fuelled by a feeling of combat fatigue and war weariness on all sides, there has been a flurry of activity...
January 20, 2019

Police weaponry

THE debate on the kind of weapons that police personnel should use is back. A special committee set up by the ...