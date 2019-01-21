DAWN.COM

Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 21, 2019

RAINWATER collects in a compound as the city received its first winter showers on Sunday night. — Photo by Salman Khan
KARACHI: The weather in the city turned pleasant after many areas received light rain on Sunday evening.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more rain in the city on Monday (today).

A weatherman said that Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, University Road, Bahadurabad, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Burnes Road, Defence, Malir, Federal B Area and other parts of the city received light rain while it was drizzling in some other areas.

Met Office’s Karachi director Abdul Rasheed said that the weather would turn chillier in the city due to rain, as the current spell would also continue on Monday.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday was 13 degrees centigrade. The weatherman said due to rain followed by strong winds the minimum temperature would drop to 11 degrees centigrade on Monday.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2019

