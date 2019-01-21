Couple caught in crossfire between police, suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: A man and his pregnant wife were wounded in firing carried out by police during an encounter with suspects who had snatched an official rifle in the Korangi area on Sunday night.

According to Awami Colony police and hospital officials, two policemen riding a motorbike tried to stop two suspects also on a motorcycle in Korangi-5 near Model Park. The suspects stopped and snatched the official rifle from one of the policemen. They fled after abandoning the rifle at a short distance.

DIG East Amir Farooqi admitted that passers-by Adnan Arfeen, 32, and Saqiba Khan, 28, sustained bullet injuries in the firing carried out by police.

The injured were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of the hospital, said that the injured woman was pregnant and her condition was serious.

She said the woman had received bullet wounds in her chest and shoulder, while her husband sustained bullet wound in his head, but his condition was stable.

Police were investigating the case.

Meanwhile, Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of injuries to the couple in police firing and sought a detailed inquiry report from the Korangi SSP, said a police spokesperson.

