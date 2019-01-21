DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Chinese firms concerned over Gwadar Master Plan approval delay

Behram BalochUpdated January 21, 2019

Email

Plan, that was completed in Dec 2018, is with planning department, says official. — File photo
Plan, that was completed in Dec 2018, is with planning department, says official. — File photo

GWADAR: Chinese companies, which prepared the Gwadar Master Plan Smart City, have expressed concern over delay in its approval by the federal government.

Sources said that the Gwadar Master Plan Smart City was prepared by China Communication Construction Company Limited and Fourth Harbour Engineering Investigation at a cost of Rs521 million, including a Chinese grant of Rs425m and Rs91m provided by the government of Pakistan.

The sources said the companies had started work on the master plan in August 2017 and completed it in December 2018 and forwarded the plan to the federal government for approval, but it has not been approved so far.

“The plan is with the steering committee of the planning and development department,” a senior official told Dawn in Gwadar.

The governing body of the Gwadar Development Authority had already approved the plan.

“Chinese companies have expressed displeasure over the delay in approval of the plan by the steering committee of the planning and development department and warned the government of Pakistan will have to pay extra cost caused by the delay,” the official said.

He said the delay would also affect other projects.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Chief priorities

Chief priorities

The courts must be treated as nothing less than an essential service.

Editorial

Updated January 21, 2019

End the dam fund

Less than 1pc of the project cost has been collected so far. The new chief justice should bring it to a dignified end.
Updated January 21, 2019

Women cycle rally

WHAT would have been Peshawar’s first women bicycle rally, slated for Saturday, was indefinitely postponed by its...
January 21, 2019

Meat of the matter

CHANGING the world could start with changing what’s on your plate. Recently, in the medical journal Lancet,...
Updated January 20, 2019

CJP Khosa’s words

If his fine words are translated into action with Justice Khosa at the helm, it would be a laudable achievement.
January 20, 2019

Afghan peace moves

PERHAPS fuelled by a feeling of combat fatigue and war weariness on all sides, there has been a flurry of activity...
January 20, 2019

Police weaponry

THE debate on the kind of weapons that police personnel should use is back. A special committee set up by the ...