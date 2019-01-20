CM Buzdar announces Rs20m compensation for Sahiwal 'encounter' family

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Sunday while addressing a press briefing on the Sahiwal 'encounter' said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced Rs 20 million compensation for the family whose three members were killed during a shootout between Counter-Terrorism Department officials and suspected terrorists in Qadirabad on Saturday.

Basharat said the joint investigation team tasked with probing the 'encounter' will present its findings to the Punjab government within three days.

"The team that took part in this operation has been taken into custody," he said, adding that the supervisor of the CTD officials involved in the incident had also been suspended.

Basharat, who was briefing the press alongside members of the cabinet, said that a first information report had been registered at the family's request.

The provincial law minister said the Punjab government would bear the expenses for the education of the surviving children "till whatever stage they want to study", but also noted that financial support cannot be a replacement for such a huge loss.

More details to follow.