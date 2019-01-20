CM Buzdar announces Rs20m compensation for Sahiwal 'encounter' family: minister
Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Sunday while addressing a press briefing on the Sahiwal 'encounter' said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced a Rs20 million compensation for the family whose three members were killed during an alleged shootout between Counter-Terrorism Department personnel and suspected terrorists in Qadirabad on Saturday.
In what law enforcers described as an encounter with terrorists, the elite Punjab police had on Saturday killed four people, including parents Khalil and Nabeela, their teenage daughter, and a family friend (Zeeshan), sending shock waves across the country as one of the three surviving children who were witness to the episode denied the official version in a video that went viral on social media.
Basharat, who was briefing the press alongside members of the cabinet, said that the team that took part in the operation had been taken into custody and its supervisor had been suspended.
A joint investigation team (JIT) tasked with probing the 'encounter' will present its findings to the Punjab government within three days, he said, adding that a first information report had been registered at the family's request.
The provincial law minister revealed that the Punjab home department had issued a notification for the creation of a "high-powered JIT" which will be headed by Additional IG Ijaz Hussain Shah.
He announced that the Punjab government will bear the expenses for the education of the surviving children "till whatever stage they want to study", but also noted that financial support cannot be a replacement for such a huge loss.
'Links to Daesh'
Raja Basharat told reporters that for some time Zeeshan had links to a "dangerous network" of Daesh, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and was working with them. He claimed that this network was responsible for the murder of intelligence officials in Multan, the kidnapping of former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani's son, Ali Haider, and the murder of two police officials in Faisalabad.
Basharat revealed that in the murder of the ISI officers in Multan, a silver Honda City car was used which police and agencies were searching for. On January 13, the Honda City was spotted allegedly carrying terrorists to Sahiwal.
When footage from the Safe City cameras was looked at, it was discovered that Zeeshan's white Suzuki Alto was "also with the terrorists' car", the minister said.
He added that they would also share the video and pictures from the Safe City cameras which would show that Zeeshan's car "was also being used by the terrorists".
According to the minister, after tracing the car, surveillance footage between January 13 and 18 was reviewed and on January 18 it was "verified that Zeeshan was working with terrorists".
The same day (Jan 18), agency personnel reached Zeeshan's house and found terrorists present there along with explosive material, Basharat claimed.
He said since Zeeshan's house was located in a congested area, conducting an operation there was not feasible. He added that if an operation had been conducted there, many peoples' lives and houses would have been put in danger's way. It was therefore decided to wait for the suspected terrorists to leave in the car.
On January 19, the Safe City cameras spotted the white Alto in Manga area going from Sahiwal, Basharat said. Security agencies were informed of this development and because the car had gone outside Lahore, the CTD team was informed to stop the vehicle.
According to intelligence gathered at the time, the terrorists were "carrying explosives" and there was information that they were headed towards some congested area, Basharat said.
"When the car was stopped in Sahiwal, firing took place," the minister said, without elaborating. He added that the car's windows were "black" and people sitting on the back seat could not be seen. Zeeshan was driving the car himself, Basharat said.
He said the JIT formed has been tasked with determining "how and why the firing had taken place". Further action on the incident will be taken based on the JIT's report, he added.
More details to follow.
Comments (35)
Too little, too late.
Justice delayed justice denied!
Compensation doesn't matter. The state needs to take care of all their needs till they are grown up adults.
who did they levae in the family to give compensation to?
Monetary compensation is not a replacement for lost lives. Please try to improve the governance.
Forming a JIT to investigate is a welcome move but appears to be an extra ordinary step. Are there no departments within CTD/ police to internally investigate these kind of incidents?
The perpetrators will run scott free and will silently be placed back in the CTD
The best compensation is giving swift justice. Instead of doling out cash, which has the potential of being misused by relatives, they should be given free education in private English medium schools till class 12th along with free accommodation and responsible guardians. Thereafter they can take care of themselves.
What is the use of money the family is dead already
What action has been taken against the Punjab law minister with reference to his leaked phone call?. Hope that there will be actual consequences for the CTD police officers and not just lip service.
Only monetary compensation can not make up.loss human lives adequately. It is a transitory measure.
The most imortant thing is to control.police and teach them an exemplary lesson not to resort to extra judicial kilings instead arrest the offenders and bring them to book.. Let the judicial system work. Follow due process of law and dont circumvent it. Police laws and procedure need amendment and strict enforcement and compliance and revival of police manual.if there is any
Police CTD came to loot cash and jewellery from these unlucky family, Justice for this family.
Rather than giving money, the government should guarantee full support for education and daily living expenses for these childrenrather than giving a hefty amount that makes these children vulnerable.
Washing hands with money. Easy solution to a bigger problem
we will see when they get the money
Same old tactics as before. Someone is killed by state agencies and ministers announce 'compensation' rather than properly investigate the incident to prevent repetition.
No wonder the world does not value us when we value each life with $48,000.
CM saab money is not the answer. You need to sort.out the security personnel. Get rid of the rogue elements and clean up the system.
Same mantra of JIT, compensation, suspensions. Don't we know what happened after all such JITs before? We would never have known about this family either if the kids not survived to share the ordeal. So many have been killed by CTD and other agencies in similar manner in past years in the name of war on terror - but we will never know if they were innocents or not as they didn't leave anyone alive to tell. They can label anyone as terrorist and get blank cheque to do whatever with them. Such a sorry state of affairs.
Life is equal blood money.
Dear Mr. Buzdar! for which family? I think you forgot, family is already dead and three kids are without parents.
If you can do something religiously, bring the responsibles to justice!
It’s the third time I’m hearing of the terrorists responsible for kidnapping ex-PM’s son being killed. Something must be wrong with the identification system of the LEAs or else it’s impossible having killed the same terrorists over and over again.
Kill and pay.. Very simple
Money will not heal the wounds of family members.
Nobody will take responsibility to reform the system... Just will pay "COMPENSATION"... so this kind of things will continue....
JustWasif
PTI government has failed..
Compensation means CTD was at fault. You can put them at fault and also try to justify the encounter by telling how the person was linked with terrorists. Govt should accept mistake and then give compensation.
20 Million will not bring their parents back. The responsible should be brought to Justice which will not happen during this government
Another day, another JIT and another taskforce.
This is not a good example being set by Punjab Government. It is not about paying for life or buying victims. It must be about punishing culprits, which must start from harsh punishments for criminals, seize their properties and make them bankrupt...teaching them harsh lessons.
We must start setting such examples.
Whenever such compensations are made I feel that its the price, of incompetence and incapable and corrupt rulers, which this nation is paying. Yes, it is the responsibility of government to take care of the victims, but instead of announcing and highlighting the financial compensations, expectations from naya Pakistan is to bring the responsible in courts and punish them and then do the press conferences. otherwise, its the same old "Khadim-e-Ala" tactics. Where is "CHANGE" i all this. Where is Change in Policing system? Is CM really the competent enough for this job?
It is not about money. It is about getting justice done. The perpetrators must be put to task promptly. The people of Pakistan must come to rescue to the deceased family by exerting more pressure on the Imran administration.
No amount of compensation can bring back innocent husband, wife and their children - investigate thoroughly, establish exact facts what happened with evidence, identify culprits and punish them severely for their negligence. Don't let them get away, no matter who they are without punishment - set an example so that such disgraceful incidents are not repeated again.
lets wait for the JIT IN 3 days.
No amount of money can replace your parents.
Govt thinks money is only solution of all problems.