US Senator Lindsey Graham praises PM Khan's 'positive role' in efforts for Afghan settlement

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated January 20, 2019

United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to advocate for a political solution to the Afghan conflict during a meeting with the premier in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy: PM Office
United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to advocate for a political solution to the Afghan conflict during a meeting with the premier in Islamabad.

The South Carolina Republican, who is close to President Donald Trump, conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan's positive role in the ongoing efforts to find a political settlement in Afghanistan, a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Graham is one of the staunchest advocates of US military presence in Syria and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral ties and reviewed the regional security situation as Graham lauded Khan's vision to improve the economy, eliminate corruption and create jobs for Pakistanis. The senator said that the premier's efforts to normalise relations with neighbouring countries were "noteworthy".

Talking to the senator, Prime Minister Khan reiterated the government's commitment to continue working with the US and other regional stakeholders to find a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He highlighted the need for normalising relations with all neighbouring countries to "unleash the potential of regional cooperation".

The premier added that his economic team was constantly striving to evolve business-friendly policies for potential investors which could be benefitted by American companies.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with US Senator Lindsey Graham in Islamabad on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Dr Mohammad Faisal Twitter
The two sides agreed to deepen bilateral economic ties, particularly in relation to trade and investment cooperation.

The Republican also called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier today. During the meeting, the two exchanged views on issues relating to bilateral cooperation, the situation in Afghanistan, as well as regional and international issues, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi and Graham also reviewed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to increase cooperation in the economic and trade sectors, the report said.

Graham's visit to Islamabad comes shortly after US Spe­cial Envoy for Afghan Peace and Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad's visit to Pakistan during which he met Prime Minister Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi as well as Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Khalilzad had said he awaited “concrete progress” on Afghan peace talks. His visit to Pakistan took place against the backdrop of a deadlock in talks between the US and Taliban over the initiation of a reconciliation process. The impasse has been caused by the Taliban’s refusal to talk to the Afghan government.

The US had initiated direct contacts with the Taliban in July last year, but the recent most meeting in Abu Dhabi last month was facilitated by Pakistan after President Trump requested Prime Minister Khan to help in the reconciliation process. Washington has, therefore, ramped up pressure on Islamabad to play its role in overcoming the gridlock and moving towards an intra-Afghan dialogue.

bhaRAT©
Jan 20, 2019 10:47pm

The world knows modi regime has no role in Afghan peace process.

Recommend 0
Zaira
Jan 20, 2019 10:50pm

The dust is yet to settle.

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jan 20, 2019 10:51pm

Will Lindsey Graham meet the Afghan Taliban and resume peace talks.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 20, 2019 10:51pm

So many diplomats have suddenly started coming to Pakistan. What does this indicate. Improvement in relationship/ another trap/ expectations of both the parties from each other/resolution of oldest Afghan crisis/ acceptance of Pakistan stance on Afganistan.

Recommend 0
Viq saad
Jan 20, 2019 10:54pm

Let's play wisely this time around. Don't ask for money nor take any if offered, break the status quo here and let's see how they play.

Recommend 0
Taimoor khan
Jan 20, 2019 10:54pm

Funny. This man was very anti Pakistan and pro India. Has he switched sides?

Recommend 0
Shahid Hassan
Jan 20, 2019 11:00pm

Why do senators get treated like heads of state ? Will the senator get access to Modi if he visits India or Putin if he visits Russia or the British or German heads of state ? There seems to be no protocol equivalence . A junior minister from India Navjot Sidhu shares equal stage with IK . All relationship building is good but we won’t have any standing if we don’t deal at the highest levels . Only Musharraf had that level of relevance.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 20, 2019 11:02pm

More positive comments regarding PM Khan's leadership going forward...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2019 11:06pm

Please keep your praises and concerns with yourself. We are so over this useless relationship. Come when you are willing to do something solid to address Pakistan's concerns about terrorism from Afghan soil.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2019 11:07pm

Just go back and work on the anti- Pakistan lobbyists. We feel great without you.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 20, 2019 11:09pm

@Shahid Hassan ,
It is because of IK's "standing" that the world dignitaries are coming in their droves.

Giving guests what kind of protocol is not the real issue. IK didn't exactly go to receive him at the airport.

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jan 20, 2019 11:18pm

Wondering how many such dignitaries met Nawaz Sharif or Zardari in the last 30 years.

Recommend 0

