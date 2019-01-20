US senator Graham says he’ll ask Trump to meet Pakistan, Afghan leaders
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that he will urge President Donald Trump to meet with the leadership of Pakistan and Afghanistan so that they can devise a plan to end Afghanistan’s 17-year war, the US’s longest military engagement.
Graham spoke at a news conference in Islamabad after meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has previously faced criticism for suggesting peace talks should include the Taliban.
“I think they will hit it off” if they meet as they have “similar personalities,” said Graham of the proposed meeting between Trump and Khan.
The senator praised Prime Minister Khan's vision to advocate for a political solution to the Afghan conflict.
The South Carolina Republican, who is close to President Donald Trump, conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan's positive role in the ongoing efforts to find a political settlement in Afghanistan, a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
Graham is one of the staunchest advocates of US military presence in Syria and Afghanistan.
During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral ties and reviewed the regional security situation as Graham lauded Khan's vision to improve the economy, eliminate corruption and create jobs for Pakistanis. The senator said that the premier's efforts to normalise relations with neighbouring countries were "noteworthy".
Talking to the senator, Prime Minister Khan reiterated the government's commitment to continue working with the US and other regional stakeholders to find a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.
He highlighted the need for normalising relations with all neighbouring countries to "unleash the potential of regional cooperation".
The premier added that his economic team was constantly striving to evolve business-friendly policies for potential investors which could be benefitted by American companies.
The two sides agreed to deepen bilateral economic ties, particularly in relation to trade and investment cooperation.
The Republican also called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier today. During the meeting, the two exchanged views on issues relating to bilateral cooperation, the situation in Afghanistan, as well as regional and international issues, Radio Pakistan reported.
Qureshi and Graham also reviewed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to increase cooperation in the economic and trade sectors, the report said.
Graham's visit to Islamabad comes shortly after US Special Envoy for Afghan Peace and Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad's visit to Pakistan during which he met Prime Minister Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi as well as Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Khalilzad had said he awaited “concrete progress” on Afghan peace talks. His visit to Pakistan took place against the backdrop of a deadlock in talks between the US and Taliban over the initiation of a reconciliation process. The impasse has been caused by the Taliban’s refusal to talk to the Afghan government.
The US had initiated direct contacts with the Taliban in July last year, but the recent most meeting in Abu Dhabi last month was facilitated by Pakistan after President Trump requested Prime Minister Khan to help in the reconciliation process. Washington has, therefore, ramped up pressure on Islamabad to play its role in overcoming the gridlock and moving towards an intra-Afghan dialogue.
Comments (19)
The world knows modi regime has no role in Afghan peace process.
The dust is yet to settle.
Will Lindsey Graham meet the Afghan Taliban and resume peace talks.
So many diplomats have suddenly started coming to Pakistan. What does this indicate. Improvement in relationship/ another trap/ expectations of both the parties from each other/resolution of oldest Afghan crisis/ acceptance of Pakistan stance on Afganistan.
Let's play wisely this time around. Don't ask for money nor take any if offered, break the status quo here and let's see how they play.
Funny. This man was very anti Pakistan and pro India. Has he switched sides?
Why do senators get treated like heads of state ? Will the senator get access to Modi if he visits India or Putin if he visits Russia or the British or German heads of state ? There seems to be no protocol equivalence . A junior minister from India Navjot Sidhu shares equal stage with IK . All relationship building is good but we won’t have any standing if we don’t deal at the highest levels . Only Musharraf had that level of relevance.
More positive comments regarding PM Khan's leadership going forward...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Please keep your praises and concerns with yourself. We are so over this useless relationship. Come when you are willing to do something solid to address Pakistan's concerns about terrorism from Afghan soil.
Just go back and work on the anti- Pakistan lobbyists. We feel great without you.
@Shahid Hassan ,
It is because of IK's "standing" that the world dignitaries are coming in their droves.
Giving guests what kind of protocol is not the real issue. IK didn't exactly go to receive him at the airport.
Wondering how many such dignitaries met Nawaz Sharif or Zardari in the last 30 years.
US has taken a U turn, big one, to what PM IK had always said the dioplmaric talks are the answer! How about talking about US U turn PK media ?
@Fastrack, This Graham guy is bad news. He is big supporter of wars (Iraq Syria afghan). Pak needs to stay away from usa
@Shahid Hassan , seriously some people just love moaning. IK met Modi when he was head of the third biggest party in Pakistan. Where is protocol there.
With such high expectations if Pakistan doesn't succeed in bringing the Taliban to the table it would be embarrassing especially for PM Imran Khan.
@Adnan, go ask him since you're in US
@Shahid Hassan , it's, probably, beyond your understanding.
@Amjad, thank you