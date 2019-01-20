DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Medical students see Murad-Qaim ‘rift’ behind their woes

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 20, 2019

Email

Due to rift, essentially required facilities not being provided to college to enable it to qualify for PMDC recognition. ─ File photo
Due to rift, essentially required facilities not being provided to college to enable it to qualify for PMDC recognition. ─ File photo

KHAIRPUR: A conference convened by the joint action committee of the Khairpur Medical College at the Colonel Shah Ground here on Saturday urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his predecessor Syed Qaim Ali Shah to shun their differences for the sake of hundreds of the college’s students whose future hangs in the balance due to their alleged rift.

The conference, attended by activists of various political parties and nationalist groups as well as poets, writers, lawyers, doctors, peasant leaders and students, expressed their concern over what they believed was a rift between the two Pakistan Peoples Party leaders undermining the college’s affairs.

The audience was informed that due to the rift, essentially required facilities were not being provided to the college to enable it to qualify for the recognition of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Members of the committee said that availability of the prerequisite teaching and training facilities could not be ensured over the last five years due to certain differences between the sitting and former CMs.

They regretted that a series of protests by affected students was also ignored by the top PPP leadership which was height of indifference towards future of the affected students.

Leaders of the Sindh United Party, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Jeay Sindh Tehreek, Sindhi Adabi Sangat and several other organisations spoke at the conference.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Endgame in Afghanistan

Endgame in Afghanistan

The Taliban’s reluctance to talk to the Kabul regime has emerged as the most important obstacle.

Editorial

Updated January 20, 2019

CJP Khosa’s words

If his fine words are translated into action with Justice Khosa at the helm, it would be a laudable achievement.
January 20, 2019

Afghan peace moves

PERHAPS fuelled by a feeling of combat fatigue and war weariness on all sides, there has been a flurry of activity...
January 20, 2019

Police weaponry

THE debate on the kind of weapons that police personnel should use is back. A special committee set up by the ...
January 19, 2019

Raiding ‘benamidars’

THE recent raid by the tax authorities on an auto showroom business in Karachi might sound like an interesting...
January 19, 2019

Saving Islamabad

IT is unfortunate that proper city planning in Pakistan is virtually nonexistent. With very high rates of...