Medical students see Murad-Qaim ‘rift’ behind their woes

KHAIRPUR: A conference convened by the joint action committee of the Khairpur Medical College at the Colonel Shah Ground here on Saturday urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his predecessor Syed Qaim Ali Shah to shun their differences for the sake of hundreds of the college’s students whose future hangs in the balance due to their alleged rift.

The conference, attended by activists of various political parties and nationalist groups as well as poets, writers, lawyers, doctors, peasant leaders and students, expressed their concern over what they believed was a rift between the two Pakistan Peoples Party leaders undermining the college’s affairs.

The audience was informed that due to the rift, essentially required facilities were not being provided to the college to enable it to qualify for the recognition of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Members of the committee said that availability of the prerequisite teaching and training facilities could not be ensured over the last five years due to certain differences between the sitting and former CMs.

They regretted that a series of protests by affected students was also ignored by the top PPP leadership which was height of indifference towards future of the affected students.

Leaders of the Sindh United Party, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Jeay Sindh Tehreek, Sindhi Adabi Sangat and several other organisations spoke at the conference.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2019