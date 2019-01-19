Punjab CM orders arrest of CTD personnel involved in Sahiwal 'encounter'

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday ordered the arrest of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel involved in the alleged shootout in Sahiwal where four persons — including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter — were killed while their minor son received bullet wounds, DawnNewsTV reported.

The chief minister has reportedly issued the directives that the CTD officials should be punished if found responsible for the cold-blooded killings.

Buzdar, who left for Sahiwal himself, also directed Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to remain in contact with Sahiwal's deputy commissioner and ensure the provision of best-possible treatment to the injured children at the DHQ hospital.

The CTD had initially claimed that the operation was conducted on the basis of information regarding the presence of suspected terrorists. However, eyewitnesses had told DawnNewsTV that the family members were shot dead in cold blood by the CTD personnel and categorically stated that no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout.

Earlier, the Punjab Inspector General (IG) announced the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

The provincial police chief said that DIG Zulfikar Hameed will head the JIT, which comprises officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI). The probe team has been asked to submit its report within three days.