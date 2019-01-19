CTD personnel involved in Sahiwal 'encounter' arrested on Punjab CM’s orders
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday ordered the arrest of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel involved in the alleged shootout in Sahiwal where four persons — including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter — were killed while their minor son received bullet wounds, DawnNewsTV reported.
The CTD personnel were taken into custody following the directives issued by the chief minister. He said said the CTD officials will be punished if found responsible for the cold-blooded killings.
Buzdar, who left for Sahiwal himself, also directed Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to remain in contact with Sahiwal's deputy commissioner and ensure the provision of best-possible treatment to the injured children at the DHQ hospital.
As conflicting versions of the Sahiwal ‘encounter’ continued to surface on local media followed by the debate on social media platforms, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry aired a video statement to address the issue.
"The prime minister has asked the Punjab chief minister to immediately reach Sahiwal where an incident has taken place in which the CTD officials are claiming that suspected terrorists were killed. However, media reports show something else and statements recorded by injured children reveal a different story," said the information minister.
He said the prime minister has instructed that the true facts be brought forward, based on which an investigation will then be conducted.
"If the CTD version is fabricated, then definitely an action will be taken as per the relevant laws and the officials will be made an example of. And if their version is accurate and they [the deceased] were, in fact, terrorists then that too will be brought before the public," Chauhdry concluded.
The CTD had initially claimed that the operation was conducted on the basis of information regarding the presence of suspected terrorists. However, eyewitnesses had told DawnNewsTV that the family members were shot dead in cold blood by the CTD personnel and categorically stated that no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout.
The Punjab government, through a notification, announced the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.
The three-member team will be headed by Punjab Police Additional Inspector General (AIG) Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah, and shall include an official from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and an official from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The probe team has been asked to submit its report within three days.
With additional input from Ali Waqar in Lahore.
Comments (29)
Good decision by Naya Pakistan CM of Punjab.
Let's have some serious actions without empty statements, investigate thoroughly, establish true facts, identify culprits and punish them severely to deter and avoid such disgraceful incidents in the future. Law must prevail for all, no matter who they are or what is their status in society. This is want I along with vast majority of people would like to see.
There should be thorough impartial probe. Don't let it become another Model Town incident. Punish severely those responsible.
Another cold case...look at the history of fake encounters and what the results are...nada zilch zero ...is it ever going to stop ...with his history of fake encounters i seriously doubt it..
Glad to see immediate response to these barbaric killings. Please do not make this political, let’s get justice for the innocent family.
Police will investigate the police. A high Court judge should investigate the cold blooded murder.
DIG and interior minister should accept responsibility and resign.
Why isn’t the CM held responsible for this massacre?
It will happen again and again in Pakistan unless those responsible for merciless killings are given exemplary punishments and that too within 90 days if their crime is proved in the court of law as we await court final decision in Naqeebullah case.
This is very tragic. CTD personnel must face the law and pay for their misdeeds.CM has done the right thing by taking a prompt action.Let us see what GIT comes up with in terms of its finding.
because Model Town encounter was above the law? PTI should have jailed 25% of the entire structure by now and made merit recruitment,yet they continue to use the rotten to stay in power.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Well said. This very tragic happening which has apparently occurred due to mistakingly targeting a wrong party by the CTD, should be thoroughly investigated by a judicial commission to bring out facts in the open.
Let the probe complete.
Eye wash. I never say a policeman getting punishment for such cruel action.
Who will take care of those innocent children? Their life is changed forever because of this false flag murder. All those CTD officials who was in this operation should be jailed for life.
Let’s bring their cases under terrorism court.
Remove their uniform, suspend them and lodge FIR for murder against these beasts.
There can’t be more clear case of cold blooded murder than this. No prizes for arresting them. Punish them such that no public servant can imagine doing it again.
A heart rendering incident. The nation waits for a strict action against the CTD personnel and fair investigation in the entire process. Well done Mr. Buzdar.
This is not something new in this country.
@Khanm, in every police officer Rao Anwar is hiding inside..
Seriously needed to revival and big changes require in Punjab police
Where are your police reforms? Expecting police to fairly investigate their own colleagues? Please set up an independent police complaints authority to investigate all complaints against police.
The investigation should be quick and expeditious... Being a Prosecutor I can testify that whenever there is a delay in completing investigation/inquiry there is tempering and fabrication in evidence rendering it useless... There is a reason why Law says invesitgation should be completed within 24 hours... Prosecution should be given disciplinary power over police to bridle this unruly horse
Hope truth will prevail
The police all over country has gone out of control! Why on road police have to point their guns towards people traveling in the cars!
New laws should be promulgated if needed to discourage such barbaric adventures.
@Afghani, Who are taking care of Naqib Shaheed and thousands other Pukhtuns killed in such circumstances, instead their killer Rao Anwar is a state VIP
JIT is not reliable because it includes people from security agencies tend tend to favor CtD. Judicial inquiry is needed.