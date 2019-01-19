Parents, teenage daughter among 4 killed during CTD 'encounter' in Sahiwal; PM seeks report
Three family members — husband, wife and their teenage daughter — and their driver were killed in what the Punjab police officials called a shootout with "terrorists" near Sahiwal.
The couple's minor son sustained a bullet injury while two other daughters remained safe. The family was travelling in a car when the alleged encounter — which the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials later termed an 'intelligence-based operation' — took place on GT Road in Qadirabad area near Sahiwal.
According to CTD, the operation was conducted on information about the presence of suspected terrorists, provided by the department and an intelligence agency — the name of which was not specified.
Eyewitnesses, however, strongly refuted the CTD's version, telling DawnNewsTV that the three family members and their driver were shot dead in "cold blood by the police". They categorically stated that no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout.
Editorial: Fake police encounters
According to the details provided by police, the CTD Sahiwal officials signalled a car and a motorcycle to stop near the Sahiwal Toll Plaza.
"The [alleged] terrorists retaliated by firing at the CTD officials following which a shootout ensued. Once the firing stopped, four people were found dead, reportedly as a result of firing by their own accomplices, while three terrorists had fled the scene," read the CTD statement.
As per the CTD statement, suspects identified as Shahid Jabbar and Abdul Rehman were travelling towards Sahiwal and were reportedly in possession of arms and explosives.
"They used to travel with families to avoid police checking. Today, they were warned to surrender but they resorted to firing," read the statement, adding that Shahid Jabbar, Abdul Rehman, and another unidentified suspect fled from the scene on a motorcycle. "Recoveries include suicide jackets, hand grenades, rifles, etc."
'Family killed in cold blood'
The details of the incident as narrated by the children in the car and eyewitnesses contradict the CTD's version of what happened.
A video of the crime scene, available with DawnNewsTV, shows the bodies lying in the bullet-riddled car after the firing incident.
In another video, also doing rounds on social media, eyewitnesses and people present at the hospital can be seen suggesting that police shot the family members in cold blood and following the incident, the CTD personnel initially abandoned the wounded children at the crime scene and left.
They alleged that it was only after some time that they returned to the crime scene and shifted the three injured children to a government-run hospital nearby.
The injured boy, who appears to be around 8-years-old and can be seen with a gunshot wound in his leg, while speaking to the media identified the deceased as his parents, teenage sister and his father’s "friend" who was driving the car to Burewala.
In another video, a man who identified himself as the uncle of the children, said that several family members were going from Lahore to a village near Burewala in four vehicles to attend a wedding. He said he was travelling in another vehicle and lost contact with the deceased victims as their mobile phones were off.
He alleged that CTD personnel tried to rob the victims first as they were carrying cash, jewellery and other valuables, and then killed them.
Later in the day, family members of the victims and area residents resorted to protest and blocked Ferozpur road in Lahore.
Detailed report awaited, JIT formed
Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and sought a report in connection with the Sahiwal incident.
The prime minister also directed to hold a transparent and detailed inquiry into the incident to uncover the facts.
Later in the day, Buzdar ordered the arrest of the CTD officials involved in the tragic incident, DawnNewsTV reported.
Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said the actual picture of the incident will become clear only after investigating the incident.
The CTD officials took action against the suspects on a tip-off from an alleged terrorist who had been arrested by the intelligence agencies in Karachi, the minister said.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Punjab government will soon provide a detailed account of the Sahiwal incident. "The CTD officials say that the persons killed in the incident were suspected terrorists," Chaudhry said.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Inspector General (IG) has announced the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.
The provincial police chief said that DIG Zulfikar Hameed will head the JIT, which comprises officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI). The probe team has been asked to submit its report within three days.
Comments (63)
OMG. This is murder. They even killed kids!!
In a civilized society there would be calls for a judicial inquiry into excessive use of force.
This is not something new in this country. Feeling ashamed to resident pakistan.
Whom to believe and whom not to believe> regretfully we have stooped so low that even on solemn oath we tell lies which is height of our moral standard. Who can dig out the real truth? Had former CJP Justice Saqib Nisar been on the throne he would have taken its cognizance I believe. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
It is cold blooded murder of innocents(family members of criminals) by so called CTD team. It is not an encounter but who can question CTD?
Why were lives of innocent people and children risked in this encounter.
Police needs to improve traing and place proper protocols to ensure lives of innocent Pakistanis are not harmed.
After failed encounter Police started back tracking & coming up with fake justification for killing innocent citizens.
Nothing can justify this massacre. Shameful day for country where life has no value.
A fake encounter in which it is alleged that all three terrorists escaped after killing their own family members.
Cold blooded murder of innocence women and children who don't have single weapon.
Liars, Liars---must burn in fire.
Two Women and Three Children
How brave is that.
Fake encounter
"no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout" "abandoned the wounded children at the crime scene and went away"
what is going on? something fishy
We need major police reforms, and fast.
In no other country would the police resort to firing at a vehicle in which children/innocent individuals are present. They could have informed ahead and laid spike strips, or blockades. We need reforms, and FAST!
A very concerning and confusing, blood-soaked episode that needs further clarification. Condolences... Sorrow.... Tragedy...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
I think it was fake encounter Actual terrorist are officials with big tummies full of food bought by bribe money
It is complete injustice to these innocent civilians who are branded terrorists after their death. If you go on doing this bad karmas a day will come when you or your family members will fall victim to fake encounter.
Women and children killed, some thing went horribly wrong.
Will any of the CTD will be taken into custody and charged for the wrongfully execution.
@Javed, But are we living in civilized society?
Not a convincing and plausible story. The dead were traveling with families including children in packed cars but still three of them ran away? Few others were killed in an operation for which the police had intelligence and was ready for the encounter. What kind of preparation this heavy police contingent had? This seems to be height of incompetence and lack of planning. And, nowhere in the news was told why were they wanted in the first place. It is despicable that in this age and time, such police failures are happening.
Real test for IK !
How IK can make it right e madina when everyone is lying.
When confronted by real terrorists, our police is useless and runs for its life but in these fake encounters they bravely confront unarmed men, women and children and murder them in cold blood.
Even our colonial masters did not treat us so inhumanly. Unfortunately, the people of Pakistan have more to fear from the criminals in police uniforms than anyone else.
Shame on us for allowing these criminals and their political patrons to turn our beloved country into a banana republic.
Shame on this killing of 4 by CTD on the pretext of wanted terrorists , this act by CTD is itself a act of terrorisim.
Suo moto action must be taken, hang the killers of innocent children, Imran Khan must intervene.
Does not sound a credible account. What a mess!
Please hold on to your horses - forensic evidence will bring out the facts.
@Javed, in civilised country.
Absolutely disgraceful and PM imran Khan you hv disappointed this nation.
The story made up by police seems ridiculous. It appears to be yet another case of police's high handedness, which remains persistent due to lack of training and corruption. When will some one bring such non sense stories of police to a halt and give justice to the victims?
IG and interior minister should immediately resign if it is a new Pakistan.
We are becoming a nation of zero accountability for security forces. History is full of the fate of such nations!
Shame on the CTD guys they have mercilessly eliminated an innocent family claiming them to be terrorists, shame on them they should be handed over exemplary punishment forthwith,this is completely and totally unacceptable.
Entire family wiped out in botched operation.Very shameful.
Something very fishy
They attacked the wrong car.
Violation of human rights, killing of innocent women and children. Pathetic.
Ashamed. Clear case of Human rights violations. We give lecture to others on the subject.
As claimed by victims brother, members of CTD who are dressed in plain clothes might have tries to rob them of jewelry and cash. And if so it wouldn't be the first time.
PTI was demanding Shahbaz Sharif's resignation and then the inquiry in Mr Qadri's procession killings. By this definition we want strict action against the lazy CM Punjab Buzdar and strict action against all police officials.
Extremely poor law & order situation. Government is busy taking loans and public is facing the worst. Then there a regular drama of "investigation".
He alleged that “ CTD personnel tried to rob the victims first as they were carrying cash, jewellery and other valuables, and then killed them“ !!
every police officer has become Rao Anwar....not a single police officer has been prosecuted for cold murder....killing of Irtiza hussain of DHA karachi is still fresh
@Last Word, as usual the army spokesman or the CTD spokesman will make up a story to justify their action. Worst of all they even stole cash jewellery and mobile of the murdered persons. How low can they go.
NayaPakistan
if founf guilty hang them. let others learn lesson or this savagery will.not stop.
@Dhiraj, will Imran Khan's ministers take action against these perpetrators
Investigate themselves? that's no.1 B.S.
Why did they kill those people. If guilty the CTD personnel should be hanged. Shame on the entire force if they cant even stop a car with women and children in it. How many CTD policemen died or were seriously injured???? Police need to be controlled and held accountable.
This to be happened. Because powerful police officer like Rao Anwar is free from rules of law.
They fired at security forces and later security forces couldn't found a simple Gun from victims?? AN ACT OF MURDER BY SECURITY FORCES
So now teenagers are considered danger to the nation.....let's all stand together and condem this killing and demand for punishment of culprits as per law.
Another naqeébullah. Who has paid the police for the murder this time,?
Amazing how much do the commentators and dawn know about the incidence!
Another incident of Police extrajudicial killing. Another Anwar Rao style killing.
The policemen should be given exemplary sentences..no more tolerance for police terrorism..!
CTD is Create Terrorism Department
sad to hear
What happened to model town incident?
@Amna, premature foolishness. wait for the jit results, before taking a decision.
Where is sloganeer of Riast-e-madina?
Does our society has the right to exist any more?
This is murder. Plain and Simple. Normally in civilized world, the investigation of a department is done by an another independent department. Govt is wrong in asking for a report from DIG. This should be investigated by FIA or any other department where police or CID police has no connection.
@Javed,
yes a judicial inquiry. Govt is wrong in asking a report from DIG. They will protect their colleagues. There should be a mechanism that one department is investigated/audited by another independent one.
Fake encounters are arranged to hide actual criminals.
THIS IS MURDER IN COLD BLOOD
Shame on Imran Khan's government ....
What a grave, heart breaking and soul-searching tragedy?
Just a shame. Incompetent CTD. They killed a family and suspected terrorists escaped. What a joke. Pakistan is just like a banana republic..... now CM will take notice and after a week or so everything will be back to normal.
Heart breaking. Are we going too far with all of this ?
Model Town massacre again. Shame on us all.
@Javed, But you are talking about a "civilized" society -- unfortunately, this is so-called "naya pakistan" rapidly moving towards lawlessness of stone-age!
CTD - Punjab police - what a shame, cover up to be fully investigated, this is an open murder by killing kids, what a shame................ .
@Javed, yes in a civilized society
Culprits should be hanged in public as is done in KSA.
Very Shameful. These are for the protection of people or assassins of people? What was the guilt of that teenage girl and that minor. There is no difference between new and old pakistan. Here is the law of jangle . Poors and innocents are treated worst then any other in the universe. Not only Police officials even Doctors, etc are assassins just there way of killing is different. Allah help us .
We inherited the system from British Raj...Till date no politician has tried to change it bcz they still have the same mindset and Our police officers think they are above law like their Political master.
The fact that the statement of the kid doesn’t match the Uncle’s statement. And also, Uncle’s blame on CTD about robbery, makes me think something is fishy. Nobody wants to be in a gunfight where anything is a possibility. I salute all the law enforcers who put their life at risk trying to safeguard our families. But a proper investigation is a must and if something wrong has happened, punish the culprits.
There must be an accountability. Law enforcement forces must be restrained from using scrupulous force. Engagement procedures need to be reviewed thoroughly if anyone follows any.
These ghastly incidences are a reflection of uncontrolled gun culture in Pakistan.. and no one but politicians with an army of security guards displaying sophisticated weapons at the back of a 4x4 vehicle are responsible for the epidemic. We can only pray for the innocent children whose parent were killed in cold blood righ in front of their eyes..
Totally unacceptable and unfortunate incident by people who are clueless. Embarrassing for the nation. No wonder everything is screwed-up.
Will CJP be tempted to take notice of this blatant violation of the law by law enforcement.
Even if there is intelligent based operation there should be usage of some sort of gasses, shells to make the suspects unable to move rather than eliminating whole family with gun shots and still the suspects run away?
Well educated and well trained police make a difference in the results. Need to have recording of the encounters by the officers involved for the public and follow up investigations. This is for the protection of everyone including the officers involved.
A. Two Women and Three Children
That is extremely brave indeed.
B.The CTD officials took action against the suspects on a tip-off from an alleged terrorist
OMG,did the information come from Kolbhosan Jadev himself?
Misleading and inaccurate nomenclature for "new" departments. "Anti-Terrorist Courts" all these are dangerous nonsense which detracts from universal & equal application of law to everyone - whether donkey cart driver's widow or the supreme court chief justice or the army chief. We are all citizens of Pakistan with equal rights. Pre-judging according to accusation is unintelligent.
Because of apparent gaps in the narratives of both parties i.e. CTD and relatives/eye witnesses, the real story behind this happening can be thread-barely exposed through a judicial inquiry.
The know thay are above law.. Civilians will never get justisce until all these incompetent and corrupt elements are flushed down. Start with Rao Anwar and for the sake of humanity, do your job!!
A lot of loose ends here, even if we accept the CTD claims. Transparent investigations should results in swift action if CTD was involved in foul play.
This is Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif Police, they have bloods on their hands and tongue and always hungry, can we just disband this police and get the new trained by Army and modern negotiation tactics, through a good education.
Criminals are free to do crimes, poor ones have to pay for them
Very terrifying. Is there any law and order?
@aslam khan, .... Oh, they were trained well enough. They shot three people dead and wounded a forth.
It's horrifying. Police could have adopted a better strategy to avoid this massacre.
CTD is killing the citizens they are supposed to protect
Very sad. May departed soul rest in peace
Khan Saab and buzdar should get to the bottom of this , don’t break peoples trust and get the suspects ASAP
@fairplay, As if JIT is a very independent and truthful team!
This is what happens when we don't follow through on similar past incidents. It wouldn't have happened if we had prosecuted and punished Naqeebullah for the fake encounter he held. Police get the idea that they will not be held accountable for any wrong doings.
Government claims that they would punish if , and we all have this horrific details of cold blooded murder . The whole CTD team should be suspended and arrested till the findings of their heinous crime !