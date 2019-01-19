DAWN.COM

Parents, teenage daughter among 4 killed during CTD 'encounter' in Sahiwal; PM seeks report

Mian Ramzan | Wasim RiazUpdated January 19, 2019

CTD says the operation was conducted on information provided by the department. — File
Three family members — husband, wife and their teenage daughter — and their driver were killed in what the Punjab police officials called a shootout with "terrorists" near Sahiwal.

The couple's minor son sustained a bullet injury while two other daughters remained safe. The family was travelling in a car when the alleged encounter — which the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials later termed an 'intelligence-based operation' — took place on GT Road in Qadirabad area near Sahiwal.

According to CTD, the operation was conducted on information about the presence of suspected terrorists, provided by the department and an intelligence agency — the name of which was not specified.

Eyewitnesses, however, strongly refuted the CTD's version, telling DawnNewsTV that the three family members and their driver were shot dead in "cold blood by the police". They categorically stated that no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout.

Editorial: Fake police encounters

According to the details provided by police, the CTD Sahiwal officials signalled a car and a motorcycle to stop near the Sahiwal Toll Plaza.

A view of the car the deceased were travelling in. —DawnNewsTV
A view of the car the deceased were travelling in. —DawnNewsTV

"The [alleged] terrorists retaliated by firing at the CTD officials following which a shootout ensued. Once the firing stopped, four people were found dead, reportedly as a result of firing by their own accomplices, while three terrorists had fled the scene," read the CTD statement.

As per the CTD statement, suspects identified as Shahid Jabbar and Abdul Rehman were travelling towards Sahiwal and were reportedly in possession of arms and explosives.

"They used to travel with families to avoid police checking. Today, they were warned to surrender but they resorted to firing," read the statement, adding that Shahid Jabbar, Abdul Rehman, and another unidentified suspect fled from the scene on a motorcycle. "Recoveries include suicide jackets, hand grenades, rifles, etc."

'Family killed in cold blood'

The details of the incident as narrated by the children in the car and eyewitnesses contradict the CTD's version of what happened.

A video of the crime scene, available with DawnNewsTV, shows the bodies lying in the bullet-riddled car after the firing incident.

In another video, also doing rounds on social media, eyewitnesses and people present at the hospital can be seen suggesting that police shot the family members in cold blood and following the incident, the CTD personnel initially abandoned the wounded children at the crime scene and left.

They alleged that it was only after some time that they returned to the crime scene and shifted the three injured children to a government-run hospital nearby.

The injured boy, who appears to be around 8-years-old and can be seen with a gunshot wound in his leg, while speaking to the media identified the deceased as his parents, teenage sister and his father’s "friend" who was driving the car to Burewala.

In another video, a man who identified himself as the uncle of the children, said that several family members were going from Lahore to a village near Burewala in four vehicles to attend a wedding. He said he was travelling in another vehicle and lost contact with the deceased victims as their mobile phones were off.

He alleged that CTD personnel tried to rob the victims first as they were carrying cash, jewellery and other valuables, and then killed them.

Later in the day, family members of the victims and area residents resorted to protest and blocked Ferozpur road in Lahore.

Detailed report awaited, JIT formed

Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and sought a report in connection with the Sahiwal incident.

The prime minister also directed to hold a transparent and detailed inquiry into the incident to uncover the facts.

Later in the day, Buzdar ordered the arrest of the CTD officials involved in the tragic incident, DawnNewsTV reported.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said the actual picture of the incident will become clear only after investigating the incident.

The CTD officials took action against the suspects on a tip-off from an alleged terrorist who had been arrested by the intelligence agencies in Karachi, the minister said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Punjab government will soon provide a detailed account of the Sahiwal incident. "The CTD officials say that the persons killed in the incident were suspected terrorists," Chaudhry said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Inspector General (IG) has announced the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

The provincial police chief said that DIG Zulfikar Hameed will head the JIT, which comprises officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI). The probe team has been asked to submit its report within three days.

Amna
Jan 19, 2019 04:50pm

OMG. This is murder. They even killed kids!!

Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 19, 2019 04:59pm

In a civilized society there would be calls for a judicial inquiry into excessive use of force.

Recommend 0
Abid
Jan 19, 2019 05:03pm

This is not something new in this country. Feeling ashamed to resident pakistan.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jan 19, 2019 05:04pm

Whom to believe and whom not to believe> regretfully we have stooped so low that even on solemn oath we tell lies which is height of our moral standard. Who can dig out the real truth? Had former CJP Justice Saqib Nisar been on the throne he would have taken its cognizance I believe. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 19, 2019 05:11pm

It is cold blooded murder of innocents(family members of criminals) by so called CTD team. It is not an encounter but who can question CTD?

Recommend 0
aslam khan
Jan 19, 2019 05:15pm

Why were lives of innocent people and children risked in this encounter.

Police needs to improve traing and place proper protocols to ensure lives of innocent Pakistanis are not harmed.

After failed encounter Police started back tracking & coming up with fake justification for killing innocent citizens.

Nothing can justify this massacre. Shameful day for country where life has no value.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jan 19, 2019 05:16pm

A fake encounter in which it is alleged that all three terrorists escaped after killing their own family members.

Recommend 0
Dhiraj
Jan 19, 2019 05:20pm

Cold blooded murder of innocence women and children who don't have single weapon.

Recommend 0
RAHMAN SHAIKH
Jan 19, 2019 05:21pm

Liars, Liars---must burn in fire.

Recommend 0
Observer
Jan 19, 2019 05:27pm

Two Women and Three Children

How brave is that.

Recommend 0
Bmango
Jan 19, 2019 05:31pm

Fake encounter

Recommend 0
ahmad
Jan 19, 2019 05:32pm

"no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout" "abandoned the wounded children at the crime scene and went away"

what is going on? something fishy

Recommend 0
Humza
Jan 19, 2019 05:40pm

We need major police reforms, and fast.

In no other country would the police resort to firing at a vehicle in which children/innocent individuals are present. They could have informed ahead and laid spike strips, or blockades. We need reforms, and FAST!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 19, 2019 05:41pm

A very concerning and confusing, blood-soaked episode that needs further clarification. Condolences... Sorrow.... Tragedy...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
King
Jan 19, 2019 05:47pm

I think it was fake encounter Actual terrorist are officials with big tummies full of food bought by bribe money

Recommend 0
Amit
Jan 19, 2019 05:50pm

It is complete injustice to these innocent civilians who are branded terrorists after their death. If you go on doing this bad karmas a day will come when you or your family members will fall victim to fake encounter.

Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR
Jan 19, 2019 05:50pm

Women and children killed, some thing went horribly wrong.

Recommend 0
Damodar
Jan 19, 2019 05:51pm

Will any of the CTD will be taken into custody and charged for the wrongfully execution.

Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jan 19, 2019 05:52pm

@Javed, But are we living in civilized society?

Recommend 0
Malik
Jan 19, 2019 05:56pm

Not a convincing and plausible story. The dead were traveling with families including children in packed cars but still three of them ran away? Few others were killed in an operation for which the police had intelligence and was ready for the encounter. What kind of preparation this heavy police contingent had? This seems to be height of incompetence and lack of planning. And, nowhere in the news was told why were they wanted in the first place. It is despicable that in this age and time, such police failures are happening.

Recommend 0
PTI
Jan 19, 2019 05:57pm

Real test for IK !

Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Jan 19, 2019 06:04pm

How IK can make it right e madina when everyone is lying.

Recommend 0
Jamal
Jan 19, 2019 06:06pm

When confronted by real terrorists, our police is useless and runs for its life but in these fake encounters they bravely confront unarmed men, women and children and murder them in cold blood.

Even our colonial masters did not treat us so inhumanly. Unfortunately, the people of Pakistan have more to fear from the criminals in police uniforms than anyone else.

Shame on us for allowing these criminals and their political patrons to turn our beloved country into a banana republic.

Recommend 0
Zafar Ahmed
Jan 19, 2019 06:07pm

Shame on this killing of 4 by CTD on the pretext of wanted terrorists , this act by CTD is itself a act of terrorisim.

Recommend 0
Abs Uk
Jan 19, 2019 06:09pm

Suo moto action must be taken, hang the killers of innocent children, Imran Khan must intervene.

Recommend 0
Patriot
Jan 19, 2019 06:09pm

Does not sound a credible account. What a mess!

Recommend 0
Dr Hu Zhi Yuan
Jan 19, 2019 06:11pm

Please hold on to your horses - forensic evidence will bring out the facts.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jan 19, 2019 06:15pm

@Javed, in civilised country.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 19, 2019 06:20pm

Absolutely disgraceful and PM imran Khan you hv disappointed this nation.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 19, 2019 06:22pm

The story made up by police seems ridiculous. It appears to be yet another case of police's high handedness, which remains persistent due to lack of training and corruption. When will some one bring such non sense stories of police to a halt and give justice to the victims?

Recommend 0
Farooq
Jan 19, 2019 06:22pm

IG and interior minister should immediately resign if it is a new Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Jan 19, 2019 06:25pm

We are becoming a nation of zero accountability for security forces. History is full of the fate of such nations!

Recommend 0
AB
Jan 19, 2019 06:25pm

Shame on the CTD guys they have mercilessly eliminated an innocent family claiming them to be terrorists, shame on them they should be handed over exemplary punishment forthwith,this is completely and totally unacceptable.

Recommend 0
Kashkolistan
Jan 19, 2019 06:29pm

Entire family wiped out in botched operation.Very shameful.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2019 06:29pm

Something very fishy

Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2019 06:31pm

They attacked the wrong car.

Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 19, 2019 06:32pm

Violation of human rights, killing of innocent women and children. Pathetic.

Recommend 0
Farooq Shaikh
Jan 19, 2019 06:33pm

Ashamed. Clear case of Human rights violations. We give lecture to others on the subject.

Recommend 0
nationalist
Jan 19, 2019 06:34pm

As claimed by victims brother, members of CTD who are dressed in plain clothes might have tries to rob them of jewelry and cash. And if so it wouldn't be the first time.

Recommend 0
Mohsin Malik
Jan 19, 2019 06:34pm

PTI was demanding Shahbaz Sharif's resignation and then the inquiry in Mr Qadri's procession killings. By this definition we want strict action against the lazy CM Punjab Buzdar and strict action against all police officials.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Jan 19, 2019 06:36pm

Extremely poor law & order situation. Government is busy taking loans and public is facing the worst. Then there a regular drama of "investigation".

Recommend 0
Amanat Ali
Jan 19, 2019 06:37pm

He alleged that “ CTD personnel tried to rob the victims first as they were carrying cash, jewellery and other valuables, and then killed them“ !!

Recommend 0
ali ahmed
Jan 19, 2019 06:37pm

every police officer has become Rao Anwar....not a single police officer has been prosecuted for cold murder....killing of Irtiza hussain of DHA karachi is still fresh

Recommend 0
Tamir
Jan 19, 2019 06:38pm

@Last Word, as usual the army spokesman or the CTD spokesman will make up a story to justify their action. Worst of all they even stole cash jewellery and mobile of the murdered persons. How low can they go.

Recommend 0
Anum
Jan 19, 2019 06:38pm

NayaPakistan

Recommend 0
gj
Jan 19, 2019 06:39pm

if founf guilty hang them. let others learn lesson or this savagery will.not stop.

Recommend 0
Tamir
Jan 19, 2019 06:39pm

@Dhiraj, will Imran Khan's ministers take action against these perpetrators

Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 19, 2019 06:41pm

Investigate themselves? that's no.1 B.S.

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Jan 19, 2019 06:43pm

Why did they kill those people. If guilty the CTD personnel should be hanged. Shame on the entire force if they cant even stop a car with women and children in it. How many CTD policemen died or were seriously injured???? Police need to be controlled and held accountable.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 19, 2019 06:53pm

This to be happened. Because powerful police officer like Rao Anwar is free from rules of law.

Recommend 0
kp
Jan 19, 2019 06:53pm

They fired at security forces and later security forces couldn't found a simple Gun from victims?? AN ACT OF MURDER BY SECURITY FORCES

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 19, 2019 06:54pm

So now teenagers are considered danger to the nation.....let's all stand together and condem this killing and demand for punishment of culprits as per law.

Recommend 0
khurram
Jan 19, 2019 06:59pm

Another naqeébullah. Who has paid the police for the murder this time,?

Recommend 0
Majid
Jan 19, 2019 07:07pm

Amazing how much do the commentators and dawn know about the incidence!

Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 19, 2019 07:10pm

Another incident of Police extrajudicial killing. Another Anwar Rao style killing.

Recommend 0
Wow
Jan 19, 2019 07:10pm

The policemen should be given exemplary sentences..no more tolerance for police terrorism..!

Recommend 0
X
Jan 19, 2019 07:11pm

CTD is Create Terrorism Department

Recommend 0
srinivas
Jan 19, 2019 07:11pm

sad to hear

Recommend 0
K
Jan 19, 2019 07:12pm

What happened to model town incident?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jan 19, 2019 07:12pm

@Amna, premature foolishness. wait for the jit results, before taking a decision.

Recommend 0
Disparate
Jan 19, 2019 07:13pm

Where is sloganeer of Riast-e-madina?

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 19, 2019 07:16pm

Does our society has the right to exist any more?

Recommend 0
ABDUL MALIK KHAN
Jan 19, 2019 07:16pm

This is murder. Plain and Simple. Normally in civilized world, the investigation of a department is done by an another independent department. Govt is wrong in asking for a report from DIG. This should be investigated by FIA or any other department where police or CID police has no connection.

Recommend 0
ABDUL MALIK KHAN
Jan 19, 2019 07:18pm

@Javed,
yes a judicial inquiry. Govt is wrong in asking a report from DIG. They will protect their colleagues. There should be a mechanism that one department is investigated/audited by another independent one.

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Jan 19, 2019 07:18pm

Fake encounters are arranged to hide actual criminals.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Jan 19, 2019 07:20pm

THIS IS MURDER IN COLD BLOOD

Shame on Imran Khan's government ....

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2019 07:20pm

What a grave, heart breaking and soul-searching tragedy?

Recommend 0
JagoPakistan
Jan 19, 2019 07:24pm

Just a shame. Incompetent CTD. They killed a family and suspected terrorists escaped. What a joke. Pakistan is just like a banana republic..... now CM will take notice and after a week or so everything will be back to normal.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 19, 2019 07:25pm

Heart breaking. Are we going too far with all of this ?

Recommend 0
Gulab Khan of Gulabkhana
Jan 19, 2019 07:25pm

Model Town massacre again. Shame on us all.

Recommend 0
CALGARY Canada
Jan 19, 2019 07:25pm

@Javed, But you are talking about a "civilized" society -- unfortunately, this is so-called "naya pakistan" rapidly moving towards lawlessness of stone-age!

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jan 19, 2019 07:28pm

CTD - Punjab police - what a shame, cover up to be fully investigated, this is an open murder by killing kids, what a shame................ .

Recommend 0
Syed Bilal Ahmed
Jan 19, 2019 07:29pm

@Javed, yes in a civilized society

Recommend 0
Gulab Khan of Gulabkhana
Jan 19, 2019 07:33pm

Culprits should be hanged in public as is done in KSA.

Recommend 0
Advocate Mohsin Khan Nosherwani
Jan 19, 2019 07:34pm

Very Shameful. These are for the protection of people or assassins of people? What was the guilt of that teenage girl and that minor. There is no difference between new and old pakistan. Here is the law of jangle . Poors and innocents are treated worst then any other in the universe. Not only Police officials even Doctors, etc are assassins just there way of killing is different. Allah help us .

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Jan 19, 2019 07:40pm

We inherited the system from British Raj...Till date no politician has tried to change it bcz they still have the same mindset and Our police officers think they are above law like their Political master.

Recommend 0
Atta Ul Aleem
Jan 19, 2019 07:44pm

The fact that the statement of the kid doesn’t match the Uncle’s statement. And also, Uncle’s blame on CTD about robbery, makes me think something is fishy. Nobody wants to be in a gunfight where anything is a possibility. I salute all the law enforcers who put their life at risk trying to safeguard our families. But a proper investigation is a must and if something wrong has happened, punish the culprits.

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jan 19, 2019 07:44pm

There must be an accountability. Law enforcement forces must be restrained from using scrupulous force. Engagement procedures need to be reviewed thoroughly if anyone follows any.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jan 19, 2019 07:45pm

These ghastly incidences are a reflection of uncontrolled gun culture in Pakistan.. and no one but politicians with an army of security guards displaying sophisticated weapons at the back of a 4x4 vehicle are responsible for the epidemic. We can only pray for the innocent children whose parent were killed in cold blood righ in front of their eyes..

Recommend 0
Ghalib
Jan 19, 2019 07:46pm

Totally unacceptable and unfortunate incident by people who are clueless. Embarrassing for the nation. No wonder everything is screwed-up.

Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 19, 2019 07:47pm

Will CJP be tempted to take notice of this blatant violation of the law by law enforcement.

Recommend 0
miraaj
Jan 19, 2019 07:53pm

Even if there is intelligent based operation there should be usage of some sort of gasses, shells to make the suspects unable to move rather than eliminating whole family with gun shots and still the suspects run away?

Recommend 0
iqbal
Jan 19, 2019 07:54pm

Well educated and well trained police make a difference in the results. Need to have recording of the encounters by the officers involved for the public and follow up investigations. This is for the protection of everyone including the officers involved.

Recommend 0
Mind Control
Jan 19, 2019 07:56pm

A. Two Women and Three Children

That is extremely brave indeed.

B.The CTD officials took action against the suspects on a tip-off from an alleged terrorist

OMG,did the information come from Kolbhosan Jadev himself?

Recommend 0
Dr I Ahmed
Jan 19, 2019 07:58pm

Misleading and inaccurate nomenclature for "new" departments. "Anti-Terrorist Courts" all these are dangerous nonsense which detracts from universal & equal application of law to everyone - whether donkey cart driver's widow or the supreme court chief justice or the army chief. We are all citizens of Pakistan with equal rights. Pre-judging according to accusation is unintelligent.

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA.
Jan 19, 2019 08:02pm

Because of apparent gaps in the narratives of both parties i.e. CTD and relatives/eye witnesses, the real story behind this happening can be thread-barely exposed through a judicial inquiry.

Recommend 0
Lea
Jan 19, 2019 08:03pm

The know thay are above law.. Civilians will never get justisce until all these incompetent and corrupt elements are flushed down. Start with Rao Anwar and for the sake of humanity, do your job!!

Recommend 0
Gamal
Jan 19, 2019 08:03pm

A lot of loose ends here, even if we accept the CTD claims. Transparent investigations should results in swift action if CTD was involved in foul play.

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Jan 19, 2019 08:06pm

This is Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif Police, they have bloods on their hands and tongue and always hungry, can we just disband this police and get the new trained by Army and modern negotiation tactics, through a good education.

Recommend 0
Sham
Jan 19, 2019 08:08pm

Criminals are free to do crimes, poor ones have to pay for them

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 19, 2019 08:11pm

Very terrifying. Is there any law and order?

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jan 19, 2019 08:12pm

@aslam khan, .... Oh, they were trained well enough. They shot three people dead and wounded a forth.

Recommend 0
Agha
Jan 19, 2019 08:19pm

It's horrifying. Police could have adopted a better strategy to avoid this massacre.

Recommend 0
Junaid M
Jan 19, 2019 08:25pm

CTD is killing the citizens they are supposed to protect

Recommend 0
M.hanif
Jan 19, 2019 08:28pm

Very sad. May departed soul rest in peace

Recommend 0
KK
Jan 19, 2019 08:31pm

Khan Saab and buzdar should get to the bottom of this , don’t break peoples trust and get the suspects ASAP

Recommend 0
Anon
Jan 19, 2019 08:38pm

@fairplay, As if JIT is a very independent and truthful team!

Recommend 0
Misbah London
Jan 19, 2019 08:40pm

This is what happens when we don't follow through on similar past incidents. It wouldn't have happened if we had prosecuted and punished Naqeebullah for the fake encounter he held. Police get the idea that they will not be held accountable for any wrong doings.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 19, 2019 08:42pm

Government claims that they would punish if , and we all have this horrific details of cold blooded murder . The whole CTD team should be suspended and arrested till the findings of their heinous crime !

Recommend 0

