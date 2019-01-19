Mother, teenage daughter among 4 killed during CTD 'encounter' in Sahiwal

Four persons, including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter, were killed while their minor son received bullet wounds when the vehicle the family was travelling in was fired upon in an alleged encounter by the officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Saturday near Sahiwal, DawnNewsTV reported.

The alleged encounter — which the CTD officials later termed an 'intelligence-based operation' — took place on GT Road near Sahiwal. The CTD claimed that the operation was conducted on the basis of information about the presence of suspected terrorists, provided by the department and an intelligence agency — the name of which they did not specify.

However, eyewitnesses told DawnNewsTV that the four family members were shot dead in cold blood by police and categorically stated that no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout.

Editorial: Fake police encounters

According to the details provided by police, the CTD Sahiwal officials signalled a car and a motorcycle to stop near Sahiwal Toll Plaza.

A view of the car the deceased were travelling in. —DawnNewsTV

"The [alleged] terrorists retaliated by firing at the CTD officials following which a shootout ensued. Once the firing stopped, four people were found dead, reportedly as a result of firing by their own accomplices, while three terrorists had fled the scene," read the CTD statement.

As per the CTD statement, suspects identified as Shahid Jabbar and Abdul Rehman were travelling towards Sahiwal and were reportedly in possession of arms and explosives.

"They used to travel with families to avoid police checking. Today, they were warned to surrender but they resorted to firing," read the statement, adding that the Shahid Jabbar, Abdul Rehman, and another unidentified suspect fled from the scene on a motorcycle.

"Recoveries include suicide jackets, hand grenades, rifles, etc," it added.

However, the details of the incident, as narrated by the eyewitnesses and children accompanying the deceased, differ drastically from what the CTD has been trying to establish.

A video of the crime scene available with DawnNewsTV shows the bodies lying in the bullet-riddled car after the firing incident.

In another video, also doing round on social media, eyewitnesses and people present at the hospital can be seen suggesting that police shot the family members in cold blood and following the incident the CTD personnel initially abandoned the wounded children at the crime scene and went away.

It was only after a while that they returned to the crime scene and shifted the three injured children to a government-run hospital nearby.

The injured child, who can be seen with a gunshot wound in his leg, later told the media persons that the deceased included his parents, teenage sister and his father’s friend who was accompanying them duirng their trip to Burewala.

In another video, a man who identified himself as the uncle of the children, said that several family members were going from Lahore to a village near Burewala in four vehicles to attend a wedding. He said he was travelling in another vehicle and lost contact with the deceased victims as their mobile phones were off.

He alleged that CTD personnel tried to rob the victims first as they were carrying cash, jewellery and other valuables, and then killed them.

Detailed report awaited, JIT formed

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the actual picture of the incident will become clear only after the investigating the incident.

The CTD officials took action against the suspects on a tip-off from an alleged terrorist who had been arrested by the intelligence agencies in Karachi, the minister said.

Later in the day, family members of the victims and area residents resorted to protesting and blocked Ferozpur road in Lahore.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Punjab government will soon provide a detailed account of the Sahiwal incident. "The CTD officials say that the persons killed in the incident were suspected terrorists," Chaudhry said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Inspector General (IG) announced the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

The provincial police chief said that DIG Zulfikar Hameed will head the JIT, which comprises officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI). The probe team has been asked to submit its report within three days.