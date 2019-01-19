DAWN.COM

Hashim Amla hits century on slow pitch to set Pakistan 267 target

AFPUpdated January 19, 2019

Shadab Khan celebrates the dismissal of Reeza Hendricks during the first ODI. —AFP
Hashim Amla hit his 27th one-day international century as South Africa made 266 for two in the first of five matches against Pakistan at St George's Park on Saturday.

Amla (108 not out) shared a second-wicket partnership of 155 with debutant Rassie van der Dussen (93) but the pair were unable to dominate against steady bowling on a slow pitch.

“It was a tough wicket,” Amla told SuperSport television as he left the field at the end of the innings. “You have to bide your time. I think it's a good total.” Although Pakistan were only able to claim two wickets, they bowled well on a windy day, with captain Sarfraz Ahmed juggling his bowlers in short spells.

Scoring was slow during the middle overs with seamer Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Shadab Khan bowling particularly well. They took one for 42 and one for 41 respectively in their ten overs.

Amla and Reeza Hendricks (45) put on 82 off 105 balls for the first wicket before Van der Dussen made a slow start in his first one-day international, taking ten balls to score his first run.

But the scoring rate picked up and Van der Dussen hit six fours and three sixes in a 101-ball innings. Amla made his runs off 120 balls with seven fours and a six.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against Pakistan on Saturday.

The pitch at St George's Park looked good for batting, while a strong wind seemed likely to pose a challenge to bowlers and fielders.

“It looks [like] a good wicket and there may be a bit more spin in the second innings,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

South Africa fielded two new caps in batsman Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who was man of the series in a recent Test series between the two countries.

“We are used to playing in wind because we have played in Wellington (New Zealand),” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Ahmed said he was determined to make a good start to the series on a ground where Pakistan are unbeaten in three previous matches against South Africa, with two wins and a no-result.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari

Comments (21)

Gustavas
Jan 19, 2019 04:18pm

Carnage started. SA on the roll @ end of 4 overs

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 04:20pm

India beat this SA team 5-1...only one match win by SA just bcz of duckwarth Lewis method ... let's see how Pak team perform against this weakest team...

Recommend 0
fan
Jan 19, 2019 04:57pm

Hafeez best bowler in the world

Recommend 0
aldab
Jan 19, 2019 05:08pm

Those who critisize Amir..may take a lesson...Amir is one of the best bowler of world and best bowler of Pakistan...he needs only a little bit counselling...there is no killing instinct in any other...its wicket that matters and its run that matters..so fawad should be and Bumrah bowls with untraditional style but wicket matters..

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 05:09pm

SA 84 with out loss

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 19, 2019 05:13pm

Welcome news to not see over rated and tailender bowler amir not in team. Please keep it this way.

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 05:14pm

SA 82/1

Recommend 0
Don Bradman
Jan 19, 2019 05:54pm

South Africa to score about 300 runs and Pakistan to fold within 230 runs.

Recommend 0
J
Jan 19, 2019 06:09pm

Let’s see what worlds best team going to do today?

Recommend 0
Spicy
Jan 19, 2019 06:10pm

All the best to Pak team, they have already won this match with opponents decision to bat first. This wicket and condition is solidly suitable for the following team.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jan 19, 2019 06:15pm

Sarfraz is not only a poor player, particularly a batter but also has no luck, he keeps losing the toss! He can’t even get this Right! Other than that his field,placing allowing new batsmen to get off the mark is shocking, he did the same in Abundhani in the test, taking the pressure off the batsman! Yet he was support of Wasim Akram and other brainless individuals. Sarfraz May be learning, but surely WEm csn get other better candidates to learn in the job!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 19, 2019 06:50pm

Looks like a high scoring match... ..will pakistan's batsmen show up or another collapse?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2019 07:16pm

Today marks the start of a challenging five-match 2019 ODI series for the greenshirts against South Africa in South Africa. Remember, beating any team in their own backyard is very hard if not impossible. Nevertheless, by staying fully focused and fearless, and by adhering to the golden principles of unity, faith, dedication and discipline, you can do it.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 19, 2019 07:32pm

South Africa is a strong cricket team and likely to win the match against weak Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Indian Boy
Jan 19, 2019 07:36pm

And pakistan will be allout iat 163 runs where babar will score 50 and people will start shouting & comparing him with kohli. Mark my words not more 163.

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 07:39pm

Pak luckily get an easy chase able target 267...

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 07:40pm

Pak win this game by 2 wickets..

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jan 19, 2019 08:01pm

Will green stand 50 overs? or defensive play and loose wickets?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2019 08:15pm

Good luck to green shirts. Hope to have a healthy competition on field and on this message board!

Recommend 0
Real crick
Jan 19, 2019 08:22pm

Have a feeling the green shirts will win today ;)

Recommend 0
Anon
Jan 19, 2019 08:45pm

Batting first South Africa 266/2 in 50 overs!!!!!! Why wouldn’t they push up scoring rate after 40 overs with so many wickets in hand???

Recommend 0

