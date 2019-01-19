DAWN.COM

Hafeez stars as Pakistan beat South Africa by 5 wickets in first ODI

AFPUpdated January 19, 2019

Mohammad Hafeez hits a six during the first ODI against South Africa at Saint Georges cricket stadium. —AFP
Shadab Khan celebrates the dismissal of Reeza Hendricks during the first ODI. —AFP
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez hit half-centuries as Pakistan cruised to a five-wicket win over South Africa in the first of five matches against Pakistan at St George's Park on Saturday.

Opener Imam hit 86 while Hafeez finished on an unbeaten 71 as Pakistan chased down their 267-run target with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Hashim Amla hit his 27th one-day international century as South Africa made 266 for the loss of two wickets.

Amla (108 not out) shared a second-wicket partnership of 155 with debutant Rassie van der Dussen (93) but the pair were unable to dominate against steady bowling on a slow pitch.

“It was a tough wicket,” Amla told SuperSport television as he left the field at the end of the innings. “You have to bide your time. I think it's a good total.” Although Pakistan were only able to claim two wickets, they bowled well on a windy day, with captain Sarfraz Ahmed juggling his bowlers in short spells.

Scoring was slow during the middle overs with seamer Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Shadab Khan bowling particularly well. They took one for 42 and one for 41 respectively in their ten overs.

Amla and Reeza Hendricks (45) put on 82 off 105 balls for the first wicket before Van der Dussen made a slow start in his first one-day international, taking ten balls to score his first run.

But the scoring rate picked up and Van der Dussen hit six fours and three sixes in a 101-ball innings. Amla made his runs off 120 balls with seven fours and a six.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against Pakistan on Saturday.

The pitch at St George's Park looked good for batting, while a strong wind seemed likely to pose a challenge to bowlers and fielders.

“It looks [like] a good wicket and there may be a bit more spin in the second innings,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

South Africa fielded two new caps in batsman Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who was man of the series in a recent Test series between the two countries.

“We are used to playing in wind because we have played in Wellington (New Zealand),” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Ahmed said he was determined to make a good start to the series on a ground where Pakistan are unbeaten in three previous matches against South Africa, with two wins and a no-result.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari

Gustavas
Jan 19, 2019 04:18pm

Carnage started. SA on the roll @ end of 4 overs

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 04:20pm

India beat this SA team 5-1...only one match win by SA just bcz of duckwarth Lewis method ... let's see how Pak team perform against this weakest team...

Recommend 0
fan
Jan 19, 2019 04:57pm

Hafeez best bowler in the world

Recommend 0
aldab
Jan 19, 2019 05:08pm

Those who critisize Amir..may take a lesson...Amir is one of the best bowler of world and best bowler of Pakistan...he needs only a little bit counselling...there is no killing instinct in any other...its wicket that matters and its run that matters..so fawad should be and Bumrah bowls with untraditional style but wicket matters..

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 05:09pm

SA 84 with out loss

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 19, 2019 05:13pm

Welcome news to not see over rated and tailender bowler amir not in team. Please keep it this way.

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 05:14pm

SA 82/1

Recommend 0
Don Bradman
Jan 19, 2019 05:54pm

South Africa to score about 300 runs and Pakistan to fold within 230 runs.

Recommend 0
J
Jan 19, 2019 06:09pm

Let’s see what worlds best team going to do today?

Recommend 0
Spicy
Jan 19, 2019 06:10pm

All the best to Pak team, they have already won this match with opponents decision to bat first. This wicket and condition is solidly suitable for the following team.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jan 19, 2019 06:15pm

Sarfraz is not only a poor player, particularly a batter but also has no luck, he keeps losing the toss! He can’t even get this Right! Other than that his field,placing allowing new batsmen to get off the mark is shocking, he did the same in Abundhani in the test, taking the pressure off the batsman! Yet he was support of Wasim Akram and other brainless individuals. Sarfraz May be learning, but surely WEm csn get other better candidates to learn in the job!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 19, 2019 06:50pm

Looks like a high scoring match... ..will pakistan's batsmen show up or another collapse?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2019 07:16pm

Today marks the start of a challenging five-match 2019 ODI series for the greenshirts against South Africa in South Africa. Remember, beating any team in their own backyard is very hard if not impossible. Nevertheless, by staying fully focused and fearless, and by adhering to the golden principles of unity, faith, dedication and discipline, you can do it.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 19, 2019 07:32pm

South Africa is a strong cricket team and likely to win the match against weak Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Indian Boy
Jan 19, 2019 07:36pm

And pakistan will be allout iat 163 runs where babar will score 50 and people will start shouting & comparing him with kohli. Mark my words not more 163.

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 07:39pm

Pak luckily get an easy chase able target 267...

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jan 19, 2019 07:40pm

Pak win this game by 2 wickets..

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jan 19, 2019 08:01pm

Will green stand 50 overs? or defensive play and loose wickets?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2019 08:15pm

Good luck to green shirts. Hope to have a healthy competition on field and on this message board!

Recommend 0
Real crick
Jan 19, 2019 08:22pm

Have a feeling the green shirts will win today ;)

Recommend 0
Anon
Jan 19, 2019 08:45pm

Batting first South Africa 266/2 in 50 overs!!!!!! Why wouldn’t they push up scoring rate after 40 overs with so many wickets in hand???

Recommend 0
Sarath
Jan 19, 2019 09:36pm

Amal won the game for Pakistan. Well played

Recommend 0
ali
Jan 19, 2019 10:24pm

@Indian Boy,

So much for your prediction! Wonder why you think of Pakistan negatively!

Recommend 0
JAY KHAN
Jan 19, 2019 10:27pm

GOOD LUCK TEAM GREEN

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 19, 2019 10:32pm

@Anon, Good point. Match may be fixed

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jan 19, 2019 10:33pm

Pakistan needs 105 runs in 18 overs to win this first ODI. Imam is well set for a big score and Professor has started the typical one day batting strategy by scooping here and there. Let’s see what happens after 40 overs.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jan 19, 2019 10:51pm

Imam is out , going for a big hit, caught in the deep right on the boundary line. It’s 3 for 185 Pakistan . Now Professor has to show that he’s the best finisher in the Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
Manzoor
Jan 19, 2019 11:14pm

As a captain Sarfraz is good for nothing.

Recommend 0
Raja
Jan 19, 2019 11:15pm

Unless a blunder happens it's Pakistan's game

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jan 19, 2019 11:18pm

Looks like an easy and emphatic win for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
wsyed
Jan 19, 2019 11:18pm

Biggest problem with Pakistan cricket team is Sarfraz. He has never played a Captain's inining, fails to score at crucial moments. Has no cricket skills, whatsoever.

Recommend 0
ali
Jan 19, 2019 11:34pm

Indian boy i hope you are watching Pakistan win

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Jan 19, 2019 11:45pm

Minor mishap.... SA will fight back later

Recommend 0
wsyed
Jan 19, 2019 11:52pm

No thanks to Sarfraz, as usual he failed at the crucial moment just when the team could have used some contribution from him. He really has no cricketing skills. A good team is wasted on his incompetence.

Recommend 0
Andiappan G
Jan 19, 2019 11:53pm

What a turnaround after the Test series!

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Jan 20, 2019 12:03am

Hopefully this Pakistani side becomes more emphatic and ruthless when they have the better moments. Death overs bowling was sublime and Sarfraz did a fine job by holding Shadab for latter overs. Hassan Ali was at his form and thankfully Hafeez played till end. Babar and Imam set up the game nicely but we ideally need them to score big hundreds, not 50's or 80's.

Recommend 0
Iqbal
Jan 20, 2019 12:04am

Congratulations for the spectacular win...

Recommend 0
Jay
Jan 20, 2019 12:06am

Congratulations and hope you win the ODI series

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Jan 20, 2019 12:07am

Let's be fair in analysis. South Africa took it too lightly. They could have easily scored 300 + runs but they went with the test match mindset of 250 runs. Pretty sure next match SA will come back strong with fast bouncy wickets & batting with higher strike rate. Series would be won by SA there is no doubts about it.

Recommend 0
Sarah
Jan 20, 2019 12:09am

@Ravindra Singh, Champions Trophy Champions gave South Africa same medicine what Indians received from them in Champions Trophy Final.Hafeez decimated South African team.This Pakistan ODI team has been playing with 10 batsman with Hasan Ali coming at Number 10.Don't think any team in world can compete against it.

Recommend 0
Sarah
Jan 20, 2019 12:11am

@Ravindra Singh, Keep dreaming Pakistan already won by 5 wickets.Bad luck for you in India.

Recommend 0
sri1
Jan 20, 2019 12:12am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, " greenshirts against South Africa in South Africa. Remember, beating any team in their own backyard is very hard if not impossible" Hmmm, the last ODI series that RSA lost in RSA was 1:4 and even the solitary win was due to Duckworth/Lewis. But then the esteemed doctor would consider those four Indian victories as flukes and the loss as deserved. Well, Pakistan have won their first game fair and square, let us see if the green boys can persevere.

Recommend 0
Sarah
Jan 20, 2019 12:12am

@M. Emad, Weak Pakistan ODI squad with Hasan Ali batting at Number 10 with Imaad Wasim,Faheem Ashraf at Number 8, 9.I believe you have not seen them batting before.

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 20, 2019 12:12am

Unlike some Pakistani commenters, I will not say the match was won by fluke, but genuinely it was a professional performance by Pakistan.

They restricted S.A. to a reasonable score despite they had 8 wickets in hand the bowlers restricted their batters to decent score and then batted sensibly mixed with caution and aggression when needed. The openers played their part and the rest of the team followed (barring Sarfaraz) and eventually the experience of Hafeez took them over the line.

All the best for the remaining matches .

Respect from India.

Recommend 0
Venkatesh
Jan 20, 2019 12:15am

Now we can talk about this win for the next 10 years!

Recommend 0
Rajan Mahadevan
Jan 20, 2019 12:23am

Congratulations to the Pakistan team! You were the better team and you won. It was not a fluke. Rajan

Recommend 0
Jamal
Jan 20, 2019 12:26am

@wsyed, It is understandable why Sarfaraz is target of criticism rest of Pakistan. Does Sarfaraz stop any player to perform?

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jan 20, 2019 12:34am

A good win however Pakistan could have won even more comprehensively. A familiar wobble in the late overs after a good start. Hafeez saved us in the end.

Fakhar - brain fade, needless hook

Babar - Missed a straight ball

Imam - brain fade - holed out

Batmen need to learn to value their wicket when set (and not leave it for others) does n't matter if they have 50-plus against their name. Why throw it away after doing all the hard work?

The middle order lacks quality imo. Sarfraz is occupying a batsman's position but he has not been very consistent with the bat of late.

A fit and in form Umar Akmal or someone with similar ability will be good in the middle order. However Akmal brothers lack discipline and they also bring politics with them into the team.

Recommend 0
SachBol
Jan 20, 2019 12:35am

Finally!!!

Recommend 0
Ranjit
Jan 20, 2019 12:36am

I was telling earlier and now also sarfaraz is undoubtedly best batsman in the world of cricket as of now. Always gets out on either 0 or 1. Great player

Recommend 0

