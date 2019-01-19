Hafeez stars as Pakistan beat South Africa by 5 wickets in first ODI
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez hit half-centuries as Pakistan cruised to a five-wicket win over South Africa in the first of five matches against Pakistan at St George's Park on Saturday.
Opener Imam hit 86 while Hafeez finished on an unbeaten 71 as Pakistan chased down their 267-run target with five balls to spare.
Earlier, Hashim Amla hit his 27th one-day international century as South Africa made 266 for the loss of two wickets.
Amla (108 not out) shared a second-wicket partnership of 155 with debutant Rassie van der Dussen (93) but the pair were unable to dominate against steady bowling on a slow pitch.
“It was a tough wicket,” Amla told SuperSport television as he left the field at the end of the innings. “You have to bide your time. I think it's a good total.” Although Pakistan were only able to claim two wickets, they bowled well on a windy day, with captain Sarfraz Ahmed juggling his bowlers in short spells.
Scoring was slow during the middle overs with seamer Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Shadab Khan bowling particularly well. They took one for 42 and one for 41 respectively in their ten overs.
Amla and Reeza Hendricks (45) put on 82 off 105 balls for the first wicket before Van der Dussen made a slow start in his first one-day international, taking ten balls to score his first run.
But the scoring rate picked up and Van der Dussen hit six fours and three sixes in a 101-ball innings. Amla made his runs off 120 balls with seven fours and a six.
South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against Pakistan on Saturday.
The pitch at St George's Park looked good for batting, while a strong wind seemed likely to pose a challenge to bowlers and fielders.
“It looks [like] a good wicket and there may be a bit more spin in the second innings,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.
South Africa fielded two new caps in batsman Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who was man of the series in a recent Test series between the two countries.
“We are used to playing in wind because we have played in Wellington (New Zealand),” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.
Ahmed said he was determined to make a good start to the series on a ground where Pakistan are unbeaten in three previous matches against South Africa, with two wins and a no-result.
Teams
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari
Comments (50)
Carnage started. SA on the roll @ end of 4 overs
India beat this SA team 5-1...only one match win by SA just bcz of duckwarth Lewis method ... let's see how Pak team perform against this weakest team...
Hafeez best bowler in the world
Those who critisize Amir..may take a lesson...Amir is one of the best bowler of world and best bowler of Pakistan...he needs only a little bit counselling...there is no killing instinct in any other...its wicket that matters and its run that matters..so fawad should be and Bumrah bowls with untraditional style but wicket matters..
SA 84 with out loss
Welcome news to not see over rated and tailender bowler amir not in team. Please keep it this way.
SA 82/1
South Africa to score about 300 runs and Pakistan to fold within 230 runs.
Let’s see what worlds best team going to do today?
All the best to Pak team, they have already won this match with opponents decision to bat first. This wicket and condition is solidly suitable for the following team.
Sarfraz is not only a poor player, particularly a batter but also has no luck, he keeps losing the toss! He can’t even get this Right! Other than that his field,placing allowing new batsmen to get off the mark is shocking, he did the same in Abundhani in the test, taking the pressure off the batsman! Yet he was support of Wasim Akram and other brainless individuals. Sarfraz May be learning, but surely WEm csn get other better candidates to learn in the job!
Looks like a high scoring match... ..will pakistan's batsmen show up or another collapse?
Today marks the start of a challenging five-match 2019 ODI series for the greenshirts against South Africa in South Africa. Remember, beating any team in their own backyard is very hard if not impossible. Nevertheless, by staying fully focused and fearless, and by adhering to the golden principles of unity, faith, dedication and discipline, you can do it.
South Africa is a strong cricket team and likely to win the match against weak Pakistan.
And pakistan will be allout iat 163 runs where babar will score 50 and people will start shouting & comparing him with kohli. Mark my words not more 163.
Pak luckily get an easy chase able target 267...
Pak win this game by 2 wickets..
Will green stand 50 overs? or defensive play and loose wickets?
Good luck to green shirts. Hope to have a healthy competition on field and on this message board!
Have a feeling the green shirts will win today ;)
Batting first South Africa 266/2 in 50 overs!!!!!! Why wouldn’t they push up scoring rate after 40 overs with so many wickets in hand???
Amal won the game for Pakistan. Well played
@Indian Boy,
So much for your prediction! Wonder why you think of Pakistan negatively!
GOOD LUCK TEAM GREEN
@Anon, Good point. Match may be fixed
Pakistan needs 105 runs in 18 overs to win this first ODI. Imam is well set for a big score and Professor has started the typical one day batting strategy by scooping here and there. Let’s see what happens after 40 overs.
Imam is out , going for a big hit, caught in the deep right on the boundary line. It’s 3 for 185 Pakistan . Now Professor has to show that he’s the best finisher in the Pakistan team.
As a captain Sarfraz is good for nothing.
Unless a blunder happens it's Pakistan's game
Looks like an easy and emphatic win for Pakistan.
Biggest problem with Pakistan cricket team is Sarfraz. He has never played a Captain's inining, fails to score at crucial moments. Has no cricket skills, whatsoever.
Indian boy i hope you are watching Pakistan win
Minor mishap.... SA will fight back later
No thanks to Sarfraz, as usual he failed at the crucial moment just when the team could have used some contribution from him. He really has no cricketing skills. A good team is wasted on his incompetence.
What a turnaround after the Test series!
Hopefully this Pakistani side becomes more emphatic and ruthless when they have the better moments. Death overs bowling was sublime and Sarfraz did a fine job by holding Shadab for latter overs. Hassan Ali was at his form and thankfully Hafeez played till end. Babar and Imam set up the game nicely but we ideally need them to score big hundreds, not 50's or 80's.
Congratulations for the spectacular win...
Congratulations and hope you win the ODI series
Let's be fair in analysis. South Africa took it too lightly. They could have easily scored 300 + runs but they went with the test match mindset of 250 runs. Pretty sure next match SA will come back strong with fast bouncy wickets & batting with higher strike rate. Series would be won by SA there is no doubts about it.
@Ravindra Singh, Champions Trophy Champions gave South Africa same medicine what Indians received from them in Champions Trophy Final.Hafeez decimated South African team.This Pakistan ODI team has been playing with 10 batsman with Hasan Ali coming at Number 10.Don't think any team in world can compete against it.
@Ravindra Singh, Keep dreaming Pakistan already won by 5 wickets.Bad luck for you in India.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, " greenshirts against South Africa in South Africa. Remember, beating any team in their own backyard is very hard if not impossible" Hmmm, the last ODI series that RSA lost in RSA was 1:4 and even the solitary win was due to Duckworth/Lewis. But then the esteemed doctor would consider those four Indian victories as flukes and the loss as deserved. Well, Pakistan have won their first game fair and square, let us see if the green boys can persevere.
@M. Emad, Weak Pakistan ODI squad with Hasan Ali batting at Number 10 with Imaad Wasim,Faheem Ashraf at Number 8, 9.I believe you have not seen them batting before.
Unlike some Pakistani commenters, I will not say the match was won by fluke, but genuinely it was a professional performance by Pakistan.
They restricted S.A. to a reasonable score despite they had 8 wickets in hand the bowlers restricted their batters to decent score and then batted sensibly mixed with caution and aggression when needed. The openers played their part and the rest of the team followed (barring Sarfaraz) and eventually the experience of Hafeez took them over the line.
All the best for the remaining matches .
Respect from India.
Now we can talk about this win for the next 10 years!
Congratulations to the Pakistan team! You were the better team and you won. It was not a fluke. Rajan
@wsyed, It is understandable why Sarfaraz is target of criticism rest of Pakistan. Does Sarfaraz stop any player to perform?
A good win however Pakistan could have won even more comprehensively. A familiar wobble in the late overs after a good start. Hafeez saved us in the end.
Fakhar - brain fade, needless hook
Babar - Missed a straight ball
Imam - brain fade - holed out
Batmen need to learn to value their wicket when set (and not leave it for others) does n't matter if they have 50-plus against their name. Why throw it away after doing all the hard work?
The middle order lacks quality imo. Sarfraz is occupying a batsman's position but he has not been very consistent with the bat of late.
A fit and in form Umar Akmal or someone with similar ability will be good in the middle order. However Akmal brothers lack discipline and they also bring politics with them into the team.
Finally!!!
I was telling earlier and now also sarfaraz is undoubtedly best batsman in the world of cricket as of now. Always gets out on either 0 or 1. Great player