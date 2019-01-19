DAWN.COM

Khawaja brothers' physical remand extended till Jan 26

Rana BilalJanuary 19, 2019

Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother were arrested by NAB last year. — File photo
An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday accepted the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to extend the physical remand of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique till Jan 26, in the Paragon Housing scam case.

NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua told the court that the anti-corruption watchdog had gained details of Khawaja brothers' bank accounts and needed time to investigate further.

Amjad Pervez, who represented the Khawaja brothers, argued that no "irregularities" were spotted in his clients' bank accounts and urged the court not to extend their physical remand, as it had already lasted 40 days. He requested the court to grant a judicial remand instead.

He further said that every transaction that took place in the Paragon Housing Society's accounts was in accordance with the law. Every transaction and account had been declared.

Both brothers were taken into custody by NAB in December last year for their alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing Society scam case. The two PML-N leaders were accused of receiving millions of rupees in commissions by illegal allotment of plots in the Paragon Housing Society scam. NAB had initiated an inquiry into the case late last year after finding illegalities in a land deal involving the PHS and the Punjab Land Development Company.

In a conversation with the media outside the accountability court today, Saad Rafique criticised the government for "making everything difficult [for the nation]".

"This cannot continue, this era will change," he said.

"Five months of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has jolted the economy." Citing the ruling party's policies, the former minister said "it doesn't look like they will complete their term".

He said that the opposition wanted the system to continue despite having reservations over the results of last year's general elections.

