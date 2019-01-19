DAWN.COM

CJP Khosa does not have social media accounts, clarifies top court

Haseeb BhattiUpdated January 19, 2019

Supreme Court has taken notice of a "fake" Twitter account, claiming to be Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. — File photo
The Supreme Court's Public Relations Office on Saturday issued a statement clarifying that Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa does not operate "any Twitter or Facebook account, or page, nor any other ID on any other social networking websites".

The Supreme Court's public relations office issued a clarification regarding Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa's social media accounts.
The clarification comes after tweets from a "fake" Twitter account — claiming to be associated with Justice Khosa — were posted online.

The press release stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had been "asked to block such names, IDs and pages and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with the law".

On Friday, Justice Khosa took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan at a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.

He will serve as top judge for approximately 337 days and is scheduled to retire on Dec 21, 2019.

