Three Indian soldiers killed in Pakistan response to shelling

Tariq NaqashUpdated January 19, 2019

"Unprovoked firing" by Indian forces injures 50-year-old man in village across Line of Control. — File photo
MUZAFFARABAD: Three Indian soldiers were killed and two others injured when Pakistani troops responded to India’s “unprovoked” shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

On Thursday, 50-year-old Moha­mmad Mushtaq was injured in Tain village of Khuiratta sector in indiscriminate Indian firing which continued for several hours.

“Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing in the Khuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along the LoC, targeting civilian population,” the ISPR said in a brief statement issued on Friday.

It said that Pakistani troops responded effectively, targeting Indian posts from where fire was coming and added that there were confirmed reports that three Indian soldiers were killed and another two were injured. Besides, damage was caused to the Indian post.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2019

Baldev
Jan 19, 2019 08:02am

Good for pleasing the locals.

