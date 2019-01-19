DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA plane escapes being hit by mysterious drone

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 19, 2019

Email

Incident has been reported to Civil Aviation Authority, says PIA spokesperson. — File photo
Incident has been reported to Civil Aviation Authority, says PIA spokesperson. — File photo

KARACHI: A drone was sighted hovering over a Sukkur-bound commercial aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) only minutes after it took off from the Karachi airport on Friday.

Sources said the PIA flight PK-536, an ATR aircraft, was at an altitude of 4,300 feet when the drone emerged 100 feet above it for a brief period at 5.27pm. They said the drone was a three-foot dark purple object. It was also seen on the radar screen of the air traffic control that immediately communicated the information to the Pakistan Air Force as per the standard operating procedure.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the pilot of PK-536 witnessed the drone at a very close distance. He said the plane landed at Sukkur safely and returned to Karachi the same evening as per schedule.

He said the incident had been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority and other authorities concerned but so far the PIA was not communicated anything about it.

In December, Britain’s second-busiest airport, Gatwick, was forced to close its only runway repeatedly due to the drone sightings. Thousands of people remained stranded at the airport as over 1,000 flights were cancelled or delayed. Arriving flights were diverted to other airports around the UK or even as far afield as Paris and Amsterdam.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 19, 2019 10:25am

Photo shows a mysterious bird...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 19, 2019 10:39am

Drone from India?

Recommend 0
nasir khan
Jan 19, 2019 10:41am

no pathetic incidents of other airlines are reported but PIA

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 19, 2019

Raiding ‘benamidars’

THE recent raid by the tax authorities on an auto showroom business in Karachi might sound like an interesting...
January 19, 2019

Saving Islamabad

IT is unfortunate that proper city planning in Pakistan is virtually nonexistent. With very high rates of...
Updated January 18, 2019

CJP Nisar’s legacy

The SC has a new chief justice today and there is a fresh opportunity to turn the page on hyper judicial activism.
January 18, 2019

Basant revival

HAD there been a genuine attempt at reviving the kite-flying festival, by this time, in the run-up to Basant, Lahore...
January 18, 2019

Paternity leave

CONSIDERING Pakistan’s deeply entrenched patriarchal traditions, it was encouraging to note that the cabinet...