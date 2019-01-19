DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Concrete progress on Afghan talks awaited: US envoy

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated January 19, 2019

Email

ISLAMABAD: Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Friday.—INP
ISLAMABAD: Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Friday.—INP

ISLAMABAD: US Spe­cial Envoy for Afghan Peace and Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said he awaits “concrete progress” on Afghan peace talks.

The envoy on the second day of his current trip to Pakistan on Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In a tweet after his meeting with Mr Qureshi, Amba­ssador Khalilzad said he had a “good meeting” in whi­ch “the important role regional countries like Pakistan have in helping deliver peace and reconciliation in Afghanis­tan” was discussed.

Mr Qureshi, he said, assu­r­ed him of Pakistan’s support. “I look forward to concrete progress,” he added.

However, in a late night development, Taliban spok­es­man poured cold water on hopes of an immediate breakthrough by denying reports about an impending meeting with US side.

Taliban spokesman Zabih­ul­lah Mujahid tweeted: “Rumors about some meeting between US representative @US4AfghanPeace (Zal­may Khalilzad) & representatives of Islamic Emirate in Islamabad are untrue.”

PM Khan tells Zalmay Khalilzad Pakistan remains committed to facilitating peace process in Afghanistan

Ambassador Khalilzad had reached Islamabad on Thursday and met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The visit is taking place against the backdrop of a deadlock in talks between the United States and Taliban over initiation of a reconciliation process. The impasse has been caused by Taliban’s refusal to talk to the Afghan government.

The US had initiated direct contacts with the Taliban in July last year, but the recent most meeting in Abu Dhabi last month was facilitated by Pakistan after President Donald Trump requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help in the reconciliation process. Washington has, therefore, ramped up pressure on Islamabad to play its role in overcoming the gridlock and moving towards intra-Afghan dialogue.

Prime Minister Khan and Army Chief Gen Bajwa had on Thursday reaffirmed their support for peace talks. Mr Khan reiterated that position during his meeting with Ambassador Khalilzad and said Pakistan remained committed to facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan.

Reports indicate that Pak­istan is making efforts to arrange a meeting bet­ween the US envoy and Taliban representatives so that they could negotiate the way out of the deadlock. Although it is not clear what steps were being taken by Pakistan to coax the Taliban back into talks with the US, there were reports earlier in the week that Pakistani authorities briefly detained a senior Taliban figure, Hafiz Mohib­ullah, from Peshawar to pressure the insurgent leaders based here to resume contacts with US officials.

A VoA report said Pakistani officials appeared confident about bringing the two sides to the negotiating table. However, the official sources cited in the report maintained that the responsibility for the “success or failure” of the fledgling Afghan peace process rested “exclusively” with the two negotiating sides.

Foreign Minister Qureshi had last week while talking to Dawn said: “We want them to sit together. It is for Afghans to sort out their problems and as long as they do not sit down and talk to each other, outsiders can do little to help them.”

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 19, 2019 07:34am

One small step at a time... Peace s l o w l y coming into sight!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Afia
Jan 19, 2019 07:55am

Afghan Taliban seems not interested anymore in peace and formal talks.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 19, 2019

Devolution & hospitals

NEARLY nine years after its passage, the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, and the devolution of powers it oversaw...
January 19, 2019

Raiding ‘benamidars’

THE recent raid by the tax authorities on an auto showroom business in Karachi might sound like an interesting...
January 19, 2019

Saving Islamabad

IT is unfortunate that proper city planning in Pakistan is virtually nonexistent. With very high rates of...
Updated January 18, 2019

CJP Nisar’s legacy

The SC has a new chief justice today and there is a fresh opportunity to turn the page on hyper judicial activism.
January 18, 2019

Basant revival

HAD there been a genuine attempt at reviving the kite-flying festival, by this time, in the run-up to Basant, Lahore...
January 18, 2019

Paternity leave

CONSIDERING Pakistan’s deeply entrenched patriarchal traditions, it was encouraging to note that the cabinet...