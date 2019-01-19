DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Over 100,000kg human hair exported to China

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 19, 2019

Email

Human hair worth $132,000 was exported to China, Ministry of Commerce and Textile tells National Assembly. — File photo
Human hair worth $132,000 was exported to China, Ministry of Commerce and Textile tells National Assembly. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was told on Friday that over 100,000kg of human hair was exported to China over the last five years.

In a written reply, the Ministry of Commerce and Textile told that house that 105,461kg of human hair, valued at $132,000 was exported to China.

The break up shows that in 2013-14 83,901kg of hair was exported, 13,150kg was exported in 2014-15, 1,410kg in 2015-16 and 7,000kg in 2017-18.

The ministry said in the international harmonised system of custom tariffs (HS System), the item cropped human hair does not have a distinct HS Code. It is rather included in HS Code (0501.0000) for human hair and waste of human hair.

Demand for human hair has increased in China due to growth in the makeup industry. The other reason for the increase in the export of human hair is that there is little trend for wearing wigs for fashion, according to A.M. Chauhan, a prominent beautician.

He said another reason was that the local production of hair accessories has declined recently.

He said in the past, locals would make hair extensions, moustaches, beards and wigs by hand and that the local artisans have lost the market to the Chinese makeup industry.

Exporters have placed bins in hair salons and buy hair at an average rate of Rs5,000 or Rs6,000 per kg, Mr Chauhan added.

High quality hair is also exported to the US and Japan as they have high demand for hair from their entertainment industries. At the same time, hair extensions and wigs are imported into Pakistan as well.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
S
Jan 19, 2019 10:31am

This will surely reduce trade deficit.

Recommend 0
Doctor Girish
Jan 19, 2019 10:43am

Thanks to PTI government. Novel way of reducing deficit. Pakistani hairs best.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2019 10:54am

@S,
Amazing how you guys are taught to live on hate for Pakistan since 1947.

Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Jan 19, 2019 10:54am

If the loan is not repaid they even leave a single hair.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jan 19, 2019 10:58am

@Doctor Girish, plz check the brake up ...export started in 2013 and going on till now

Recommend 0
Dia
Jan 19, 2019 10:58am

@Doctor Girish, hairs?

Recommend 0
arshad javed sandal
Jan 19, 2019 11:09am

A good trend towards export of waste hair. Nothing should go waste.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 19, 2019

Raiding ‘benamidars’

THE recent raid by the tax authorities on an auto showroom business in Karachi might sound like an interesting...
January 19, 2019

Saving Islamabad

IT is unfortunate that proper city planning in Pakistan is virtually nonexistent. With very high rates of...
Updated January 18, 2019

CJP Nisar’s legacy

The SC has a new chief justice today and there is a fresh opportunity to turn the page on hyper judicial activism.
January 18, 2019

Basant revival

HAD there been a genuine attempt at reviving the kite-flying festival, by this time, in the run-up to Basant, Lahore...
January 18, 2019

Paternity leave

CONSIDERING Pakistan’s deeply entrenched patriarchal traditions, it was encouraging to note that the cabinet...