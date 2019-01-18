Gilgit-Baltistan DIG dismissed from service for harassing ex-wife on social media

The office of the federal ombudsman has sacked Gilgit-Baltistan DIG Junaid Arshad after finding the official guilty of harassing his former wife on social media platform, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard.

Arshad was accused of creating a fake Facebook account impersonating his ex-wife and uploading objectionable photographs of her to the social networking site.

The victim had filed a complaint alleging that Arshad had “created a fake Facebook profile of the complainant and uploaded morphed sexually explicit images”.

Subsequently, she had moved the office of federal ombudsman against her former husband.

Editorial: Cyber harassment

Earlier in September 2018, she had filed an application addressed to former chief justice Saqib Nisar requesting the arrest of her former husband.

The application stated that DIG Arshad had posted immoral photographs of his wife on social media with the intent to defame, and, despite his request for bail being rejected by a trial court, had still not been taken into custody for prosecution.

The former chief justice, irked by the matter, had remarked: "Do police officers consider themselves above the law?"

He had ordered police to arrest the DIG and present a report before the court. He also issued directives for DIG Arshad's name to be placed on the exit control list (ECL).