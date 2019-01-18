DAWN.COM

Gilgit-Baltistan DIG dismissed from service for harassing ex-wife on social media

Dawn.comUpdated January 18, 2019

The official had created a fake Facebook profile of his ex-wife and "uploaded edited sexually explicit images”. —Creative commons
The office of the federal ombudsman has sacked Gilgit-Baltistan DIG Junaid Arshad after finding the official guilty of harassing his former wife on social media platform, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard.

Arshad was accused of creating a fake Facebook account impersonating his ex-wife and uploading objectionable photographs of her to the social networking site.

The victim had filed a complaint alleging that Arshad had “created a fake Facebook profile of the complainant and uploaded morphed sexually explicit images”.

Subsequently, she had moved the office of federal ombudsman against her former husband.

Editorial: Cyber harassment

Earlier in September 2018, she had filed an application addressed to former chief justice Saqib Nisar requesting the arrest of her former husband.

The application stated that DIG Arshad had posted immoral photographs of his wife on social media with the intent to defame, and, despite his request for bail being rejected by a trial court, had still not been taken into custody for prosecution.

The former chief justice, irked by the matter, had remarked: "Do police officers consider themselves above the law?"

He had ordered police to arrest the DIG and present a report before the court. He also issued directives for DIG Arshad's name to be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Gordon D. Walker
Jan 18, 2019 09:33pm

Shameful and criminal conduct...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

jaredlee007
Jan 18, 2019 10:00pm

Excellent! A lesson for all.

Barbar Khan
Jan 18, 2019 10:14pm

This is Naya Pakistan.

Sabir Pakistani
Jan 18, 2019 10:15pm

This is a great news. Justice has been served.

M. Saeed
Jan 18, 2019 10:22pm

Such people in police are tarnishing the name of the force meant to correct the society of its ills.

