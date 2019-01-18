President advises media to stop relying on govt for advertisement
President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday suggested that the media industry should create its own revenue streams instead of depending on the advertisements given by the government, Radio Pakistan reported.
The president was addressing the Pakistan Media Convention organised by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) in Islamabad.
Dr Alvi highlighted the need for developing self-reliant business models for the media houses. He said freedom of the press was a fundamental right but it should be exercised with responsibility and self-regulation.
Talking about diverse trends in the current age, he said the young generation was hooked more to the social media than print publications. The president was of the view that media was playing a crucial role in strengthening the democratic culture and values in the country.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary also addressed the event and advised the media to adopt a sustainable business model which is not dependent on the government.
"Ultimately, the media should have a sustainable model not dependent on the government," said the minister.
He urged the council to conduct a study on the recent crises of the media industry. Chaudhry extended the government's help but said the CPNE was the best platform to conduct such study on why the media was facing a crisis.
The minister urged the media to support a positive narrative regarding the country's economy. "A sustainable media is necessary for creating a stable economy," he said, adding that the media's narrative should be economy friendly.
"The media's interest should side with the country. For example, if we don't support the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it means that we are shooting ourselves in the foot."
The information minister said foreign investment worth billions of rupees was pouring into the country with Saudi Arabia setting up the third largest oil refinery in the country but the media did not give due coverage to it.
He said CPEC project is the backbone of our economy, but regretted that sometimes the "media buys the western narrative based on anti-CPEC and anti-Pak-China relations agenda".
Referring to the problems of the media industry, Chaudhry said advertisements worth Rs300 million to Rs350 million were issued to the print media during the ongoing month.
Talking about the advertisement campaigns, he estimated that approximately Rs2.7 billion were spent in digital media marketing.
"The [share of] digital advertising in the industry will be at Rs7bn in the next five years," the minister said and urged the print media to develop its digital versions.
"We need to create a feel-good factor as the economy cannot boost without it," said the minister.
Comments (17)
Its on rent..
Stop glorifying governments in power through advertisements and save public money spent to promote political images of this party and that. You will be doing a kindness to yourself by accomplishing the task.
Very difficult as PPP and PML-N feed them a lot in decades. Now every TV channel busy in anti-govt campaign by put PPP and PML-N fraud people to discuss on Pakistan affairs while govt and judiciary give tough time to these mafia. How public can expect fair advise on Pakistan affairs by these fraud and criminal people. SO CREATING BAD ENVIRONMENT BY MEDIA.
@Syed Imtiaz Abbas Hussain, PTI had a contract with ARY , hope everyone remembers that and how ARY responded to PML N!
Media should do self accountability - will they ?
@Adi, my friend this is about spending TAXPAYER money on advertisements to glorify a certain party. PTI was not in power in center at the time. PMLN was. And they doled out advertisements above market rates just to placate media houses!
BEST move. Media should be free of any interest except for reporting facts. This is the BEST thing that can happen to Pakistan. I don't think there is anyone who will dispute this except for parties that relied on misinformation.
200% with you, sir.
We have a corrupt system and to undo it we have to change ourselves.
Cap should be placed on salary of anchor person.
Ya the responsibility which PTI excercises in their decorum
It is not government responsibility to feed media. However, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the public is fed. It is just pathetic that government in Pakistan is easily cowed by the media, it happens nowhere else.
Which other country has so many news channels. These channels don’t expose corruption they just want to sit one person from each party and create a huge boxing match for the audience.
The perception created by media has a big impact on how world perceives a country
The western democratic countries use public service announcements by donations from the print and electronic media. This is donation ( cost of print and space)from the owners. Obviously they use public air for free. Currently the program is a bribe, which should be stopped.
when more than 60 percent revenue of media houses is coming from government then of-course information ministry will decide what will be the headlines. Bravo I.K, he stopped it completely, soon most of the media houses will close and this fitnaah will stop inshAllah.
The shiny large posters(withPM&ED,Min) hanging on all Schools on the completion 100 days of new government ondiplated walls with blackened falling plasters &missing bricks ,was theseschools building s there achievement ???Huge funds spent on these advertising could have been utilised for rehabilitations &up keep of these buildings which can be seen through out Capital &beyond ???