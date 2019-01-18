DAWN.COM

President advises media to stop relying on govt for advertisement

Dawn.comUpdated January 18, 2019

President says the freedom of press is a fundamental right but it should be exercised with responsibility.— File
President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday suggested that the media industry should create its own revenue streams instead of depending on the advertisements given by the government, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president was addressing the Pakistan Media Convention organised by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) in Islamabad.

Dr Alvi highlighted the need for developing self-reliant business models for the media houses. He said freedom of the press was a fundamental right but it should be exercised with responsibility and self-regulation.

Talking about diverse trends in the current age, he said the young generation was hooked more to the social media than print publications. The president was of the view that media was playing a crucial role in strengthening the democratic culture and values in the country.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses the ceremony.— DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary also addressed the event and advised the media to adopt a sustainable business model which is not dependent on the government.

"Ultimately, the media should have a sustainable model not dependent on the government," said the minister.

He urged the council to conduct a study on the recent crises of the media industry. Chaudhry extended the government's help but said the CPNE was the best platform to conduct such study on why the media was facing a crisis.

The minister urged the media to support a positive narrative regarding the country's economy. "A sustainable media is necessary for creating a stable economy," he said, adding that the media's narrative should be economy friendly.

"The media's interest should side with the country. For example, if we don't support the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it means that we are shooting ourselves in the foot."

The information minister said foreign investment worth billions of rupees was pouring into the country with Saudi Arabia setting up the third largest oil refinery in the country but the media did not give due coverage to it.

He said CPEC project is the backbone of our economy, but regretted that sometimes the "media buys the western narrative based on anti-CPEC and anti-Pak-China relations agenda".

Referring to the problems of the media industry, Chaudhry said advertisements worth Rs300 million to Rs350 million were issued to the print media during the ongoing month.

Talking about the advertisement campaigns, he estimated that approximately Rs2.7 billion were spent in digital media marketing.

"The [share of] digital advertising in the industry will be at Rs7bn in the next five years," the minister said and urged the print media to develop its digital versions.

"We need to create a feel-good factor as the economy cannot boost without it," said the minister.

WayToGo
Jan 18, 2019 07:51pm

Its on rent..

SHAHID SATTAR
Jan 18, 2019 07:51pm

Stop glorifying governments in power through advertisements and save public money spent to promote political images of this party and that. You will be doing a kindness to yourself by accomplishing the task.

Syed Imtiaz Abbas Hussain
Jan 18, 2019 07:52pm

Very difficult as PPP and PML-N feed them a lot in decades. Now every TV channel busy in anti-govt campaign by put PPP and PML-N fraud people to discuss on Pakistan affairs while govt and judiciary give tough time to these mafia. How public can expect fair advise on Pakistan affairs by these fraud and criminal people. SO CREATING BAD ENVIRONMENT BY MEDIA.

Adi
Jan 18, 2019 07:57pm

@Syed Imtiaz Abbas Hussain, PTI had a contract with ARY , hope everyone remembers that and how ARY responded to PML N!

Waqas
Jan 18, 2019 08:09pm

Media should do self accountability - will they ?

H.Malik
Jan 18, 2019 08:10pm

@Adi, my friend this is about spending TAXPAYER money on advertisements to glorify a certain party. PTI was not in power in center at the time. PMLN was. And they doled out advertisements above market rates just to placate media houses!

babu ji
Jan 18, 2019 08:11pm

BEST move. Media should be free of any interest except for reporting facts. This is the BEST thing that can happen to Pakistan. I don't think there is anyone who will dispute this except for parties that relied on misinformation.

Fastrack
Jan 18, 2019 08:14pm

200% with you, sir.

Justicefirst
Jan 18, 2019 08:16pm

We have a corrupt system and to undo it we have to change ourselves.

Abba leo
Jan 18, 2019 08:30pm

Cap should be placed on salary of anchor person.

Concerned 1
Jan 18, 2019 08:31pm

Ya the responsibility which PTI excercises in their decorum

Concerned
Jan 18, 2019 08:32pm

It is not government responsibility to feed media. However, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the public is fed. It is just pathetic that government in Pakistan is easily cowed by the media, it happens nowhere else.

Gaz
Jan 18, 2019 08:40pm

Which other country has so many news channels. These channels don’t expose corruption they just want to sit one person from each party and create a huge boxing match for the audience.

Ehsan
Jan 18, 2019 08:43pm

The perception created by media has a big impact on how world perceives a country

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Jan 18, 2019 08:47pm

The western democratic countries use public service announcements by donations from the print and electronic media. This is donation ( cost of print and space)from the owners. Obviously they use public air for free. Currently the program is a bribe, which should be stopped.

faisal
Jan 18, 2019 08:51pm

when more than 60 percent revenue of media houses is coming from government then of-course information ministry will decide what will be the headlines. Bravo I.K, he stopped it completely, soon most of the media houses will close and this fitnaah will stop inshAllah.

Abbasshah
Jan 18, 2019 09:05pm

The shiny large posters(withPM&ED,Min) hanging on all Schools on the completion 100 days of new government ondiplated walls with blackened falling plasters &missing bricks ,was theseschools building s there achievement ???Huge funds spent on these advertising could have been utilised for rehabilitations &up keep of these buildings which can be seen through out Capital &beyond ???

