DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dhoni finishes off job to clinch ODI series for India against Australia

AFPUpdated January 18, 2019

Email

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the third one-day international cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday. — AFP
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the third one-day international cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday. — AFP

Master finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni eased India to a seven-wicket victory to clinch their one-day international series against Australia in Melbourne on Friday.

The unflappable veteran wicketkeeper hit his third half-century of the three-game series to again prove the difference after his match-winning knock in the second game in Adelaide.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman kept his usual cool during an unbeaten 87 off 114 balls as India chased down Australia's 230 with four balls to spare at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It consummated a hugely-successful tour of Australia where Virat Kohli's team also claimed a historic first-ever 2-1 Test series win Down Under.

Dhoni (2nd L) and Kedar Jadhav (2nd R) celebrate after defeating Australia during the third ODI match. — AFP
Dhoni (2nd L) and Kedar Jadhav (2nd R) celebrate after defeating Australia during the third ODI match. — AFP

“It's been an amazing tour for us. We drew the T20 series, won the Test and the ODI series,” Kohli said.

“We are feeling confident and balanced as a side with the World Cup in mind.”

Dhoni was given tremendous support from Kedar Jadhav with a belligerent unbeaten 61 from 57 balls in a match-winning 121-run stand.

“I am happy to bat at any number,” said man-of-the-series Dhoni. “The important thing is where the team needs me. I can't say I can't bat at No. 6 after playing 14 years.”

India wrapped up the ODI series after losing the opening match in Sydney by 34 runs before levelling with a six-wicket win in Adelaide to set up the decider in Melbourne.

Dhoni, a much-loved sporting hero back home, captained India to a World Cup win in 2011. He quit Tests in 2014, and stepped down as the limited-overs skipper three years later.

Kohli looked set for another big score before he was caught behind off Jhye Richardson for 46 off 62 balls in the 30th over leaving his side at 113 for three.

Dhoni and Jadhav took up where Kohli left off, guiding their team to a convincing victory.

Underwhelming batting

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal earlier captured the best figures by any bowler in one-day cricket in Australia to restrict the home side to just 230.

Chahal, playing in his first match in the series after coming in for Test wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, mesmerised the Australians with his six for 42.

“I enjoyed bowling for the first time in Australia (internationals). The ball was spinning a little bit, so I planned to bowl slow and vary my pace,” said Chahal, named man-of-the-match.

Chahal shares the record with fellow Indian Ajit Agarkar, who claimed the same figures against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2004.

Only Peter Handscomb showed any appreciable fight for Australia with his 58 off 63 balls before he became one of Chahal's victims.

It was an underwhelming batting performance by the Australians, who managed just 17 boundaries before they were bowled out with eight balls left.

“We took it down to the wire. When you give some great players a couple of chances, it always hurts,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

Australia's openers again failed to get a start and Alex Carey was out in the third over when he got a nick off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and was taken by Kohli at second slip for five.

His partner Finch followed six overs later again to Kumar, trapped leg before wicket for 14.

Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja steadied the innings before Adelaide centurion Marsh was smartly stumped by Dhoni off a wide down the leg-side from Chahal for 39.

Khawaja followed three balls later when he got a thick leading edge and offered Chahal a return catch for 34.

Marcus Stoinis lasted 20 balls before he became Chahal's third victim, caught at slip by Rohit Sharma for 10, leaving Australia rocking at 123 for five in the 30th over.

Glenn Maxwell hit a breezy 26 off 19 balls before Mohammed Shami enticed him to pull with a short-pitched delivery to Kumar sprinting in from the deep to take a diving catch.

Richardson played against the spin and chipped the ball to short midwicket where Jadhav took the chance for 16, giving Chahal his fourth wicket.

Handscomb was trapped plumb in front of his stumps by Chahal in the 46th over and Australia's innings rattled to a quick close.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (32)

1000 characters
Anil Yadao
Jan 18, 2019 06:46pm

M.S. Dhoni is valuable player of India who earns respect all over the world. He proved again that he is Finisher.

Recommend 0
WAYTOGO
Jan 18, 2019 06:51pm

MSD rocks MCG! What a player!

Recommend 0
Raj
Jan 18, 2019 06:53pm

Next target world cup

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 18, 2019 06:55pm

Congratulations, Victorious Indian Cricket Team !

Recommend 0
Lilly
Jan 18, 2019 06:56pm

Confident and emerging nation on the fly.

Recommend 0
ND Gaur
Jan 18, 2019 06:57pm

Dhoni is the man! And to think that some people were writing him off as a player in any format of the game.....

Recommend 0
Wise1
Jan 18, 2019 06:58pm

Indian Cricket is marching onwards and upwards! Keep up the great work! Congratulations to the team, coaching staff and all the other support staff! Well done!

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Jan 18, 2019 07:00pm

Congratulations to Men in Blue.

Nearly all the players contributed to their defined role and MSD was phenomenal. It is important that he remains in good form atleast till the world cup which is important if India are to do good in World Cup.

In the meantime let us enjoy the victory.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jan 18, 2019 07:04pm

Dhoni has cemented his position as the all time greatest finisher of the ODI cricket.

Recommend 0
sschauhan
Jan 18, 2019 07:06pm

Great job!

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Jan 18, 2019 07:14pm

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still the best!!

Recommend 0
Surender
Jan 18, 2019 07:15pm

Dhoni is back to form right time, good for India

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Jan 18, 2019 07:18pm

Asian lions crushed the Kangaroos of Australia !!

Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 18, 2019 07:20pm

Superpower India. Amazing win

Recommend 0
Lone star
Jan 18, 2019 07:23pm

Match was fixed

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 18, 2019 07:25pm

wow..... what a win against weakest Australian team.

Recommend 0
Indian Guy
Jan 18, 2019 07:32pm

Indian team is the only South Asian team that can challenge Australia/SA/NZ/England etc. Rest all south Asian teams are struggling.

Recommend 0
Wise1
Jan 18, 2019 07:33pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I do not know if your comment is comical tragedy or tragic comedy!

Recommend 0
Neil
Jan 18, 2019 07:37pm

Indeed commendable job done by Indian Team. Many congratulations.

Recommend 0
ROHIT PANDEY
Jan 18, 2019 07:37pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I hope the Pakistani team can manage to win against this Australian side as well?

With an ex-cricketer as PM, Pakistan should crush mighty Australian teams?

Recommend 0
N V Raghunath
Jan 18, 2019 07:41pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, why are you so jealous

Recommend 0
Abraham D Haque
Jan 18, 2019 07:41pm

@Lone star, how much did you bet????

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 18, 2019 07:44pm

@Prateik, I agree. He probably is.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 18, 2019 07:48pm

Yet another fluke of the century but for a change, this time, in ODI series.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jan 18, 2019 07:56pm

@Lone star, whole series was fixed. Hahaha

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria,Aamir Ahmad
Jan 18, 2019 08:01pm

Ok I admit India is the best team and will win the world cup!

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jan 18, 2019 08:01pm

Good job sir.

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Jan 18, 2019 08:11pm

Great to see Dhoni back in form. After conquering Australia, the next target is a third World Cup title for the Indian team.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 18, 2019 08:31pm

Not sure people watch the same game as I did. Dhoni tried his level best to lose the match and in turn he gets man of the series. He dropped two easy catches, gave bye runs. He frustrated Virat visibly with his slow scoring rate, playing either maiden overs or dots ball and single on last ball. This game should never go to last over. It was Kedar's hitting that helped India crossed the line. And Karthik match before. But this senior citizen steals limelight. India is now doomed to fail in world cup.

Recommend 0
Mahantesh
Jan 18, 2019 08:42pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, like ICC CT2017 Final??

Recommend 0
Ashpak Shaikh - Indore
Jan 18, 2019 08:50pm

Before the start of the series, I was of the strong opinion that Dhoni should retire. I take my words back. I have no shame in admitting that I was wrong. But I am happy being proven wrong.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jan 18, 2019 09:00pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I never agree with your tweets, but this time you are spot on.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 18, 2019

CJP Nisar’s legacy

The SC has a new chief justice today and there is a fresh opportunity to turn the page on hyper judicial activism.
January 18, 2019

Basant revival

HAD there been a genuine attempt at reviving the kite-flying festival, by this time, in the run-up to Basant, Lahore...
January 18, 2019

Paternity leave

CONSIDERING Pakistan’s deeply entrenched patriarchal traditions, it was encouraging to note that the cabinet...
January 17, 2019

Bad for democracy

THE combined opposition and Prime Minister Imran Khan have awakened to the need for a stronger parliament, but those...
Bahria’s ‘offer’
Updated January 17, 2019

Bahria’s ‘offer’

Machinations designed to minimise the impact of the damning May 4 verdict are now clearly afoot.
January 17, 2019

Ban on ‘Manto’

IN our corner of the world, prejudice and intolerance can sometimes follow a person well beyond his or her lifetime....