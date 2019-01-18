Dhoni finishes off job to clinch ODI series for India against Australia
Master finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni eased India to a seven-wicket victory to clinch their one-day international series against Australia in Melbourne on Friday.
The unflappable veteran wicketkeeper hit his third half-century of the three-game series to again prove the difference after his match-winning knock in the second game in Adelaide.
The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman kept his usual cool during an unbeaten 87 off 114 balls as India chased down Australia's 230 with four balls to spare at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
It consummated a hugely-successful tour of Australia where Virat Kohli's team also claimed a historic first-ever 2-1 Test series win Down Under.
“It's been an amazing tour for us. We drew the T20 series, won the Test and the ODI series,” Kohli said.
“We are feeling confident and balanced as a side with the World Cup in mind.”
Dhoni was given tremendous support from Kedar Jadhav with a belligerent unbeaten 61 from 57 balls in a match-winning 121-run stand.
“I am happy to bat at any number,” said man-of-the-series Dhoni. “The important thing is where the team needs me. I can't say I can't bat at No. 6 after playing 14 years.”
India wrapped up the ODI series after losing the opening match in Sydney by 34 runs before levelling with a six-wicket win in Adelaide to set up the decider in Melbourne.
Dhoni, a much-loved sporting hero back home, captained India to a World Cup win in 2011. He quit Tests in 2014, and stepped down as the limited-overs skipper three years later.
Kohli looked set for another big score before he was caught behind off Jhye Richardson for 46 off 62 balls in the 30th over leaving his side at 113 for three.
Dhoni and Jadhav took up where Kohli left off, guiding their team to a convincing victory.
Underwhelming batting
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal earlier captured the best figures by any bowler in one-day cricket in Australia to restrict the home side to just 230.
Chahal, playing in his first match in the series after coming in for Test wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, mesmerised the Australians with his six for 42.
“I enjoyed bowling for the first time in Australia (internationals). The ball was spinning a little bit, so I planned to bowl slow and vary my pace,” said Chahal, named man-of-the-match.
Chahal shares the record with fellow Indian Ajit Agarkar, who claimed the same figures against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2004.
Only Peter Handscomb showed any appreciable fight for Australia with his 58 off 63 balls before he became one of Chahal's victims.
It was an underwhelming batting performance by the Australians, who managed just 17 boundaries before they were bowled out with eight balls left.
“We took it down to the wire. When you give some great players a couple of chances, it always hurts,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said.
Australia's openers again failed to get a start and Alex Carey was out in the third over when he got a nick off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and was taken by Kohli at second slip for five.
His partner Finch followed six overs later again to Kumar, trapped leg before wicket for 14.
Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja steadied the innings before Adelaide centurion Marsh was smartly stumped by Dhoni off a wide down the leg-side from Chahal for 39.
Khawaja followed three balls later when he got a thick leading edge and offered Chahal a return catch for 34.
Marcus Stoinis lasted 20 balls before he became Chahal's third victim, caught at slip by Rohit Sharma for 10, leaving Australia rocking at 123 for five in the 30th over.
Glenn Maxwell hit a breezy 26 off 19 balls before Mohammed Shami enticed him to pull with a short-pitched delivery to Kumar sprinting in from the deep to take a diving catch.
Richardson played against the spin and chipped the ball to short midwicket where Jadhav took the chance for 16, giving Chahal his fourth wicket.
Handscomb was trapped plumb in front of his stumps by Chahal in the 46th over and Australia's innings rattled to a quick close.
Comments (32)
M.S. Dhoni is valuable player of India who earns respect all over the world. He proved again that he is Finisher.
MSD rocks MCG! What a player!
Next target world cup
Congratulations, Victorious Indian Cricket Team !
Confident and emerging nation on the fly.
Dhoni is the man! And to think that some people were writing him off as a player in any format of the game.....
Indian Cricket is marching onwards and upwards! Keep up the great work! Congratulations to the team, coaching staff and all the other support staff! Well done!
Congratulations to Men in Blue.
Nearly all the players contributed to their defined role and MSD was phenomenal. It is important that he remains in good form atleast till the world cup which is important if India are to do good in World Cup.
In the meantime let us enjoy the victory.
Dhoni has cemented his position as the all time greatest finisher of the ODI cricket.
Great job!
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still the best!!
Dhoni is back to form right time, good for India
Asian lions crushed the Kangaroos of Australia !!
Superpower India. Amazing win
Match was fixed
wow..... what a win against weakest Australian team.
Indian team is the only South Asian team that can challenge Australia/SA/NZ/England etc. Rest all south Asian teams are struggling.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I do not know if your comment is comical tragedy or tragic comedy!
Indeed commendable job done by Indian Team. Many congratulations.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I hope the Pakistani team can manage to win against this Australian side as well?
With an ex-cricketer as PM, Pakistan should crush mighty Australian teams?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, why are you so jealous
@Lone star, how much did you bet????
@Prateik, I agree. He probably is.
Yet another fluke of the century but for a change, this time, in ODI series.
@Lone star, whole series was fixed. Hahaha
Ok I admit India is the best team and will win the world cup!
Good job sir.
Great to see Dhoni back in form. After conquering Australia, the next target is a third World Cup title for the Indian team.
Not sure people watch the same game as I did. Dhoni tried his level best to lose the match and in turn he gets man of the series. He dropped two easy catches, gave bye runs. He frustrated Virat visibly with his slow scoring rate, playing either maiden overs or dots ball and single on last ball. This game should never go to last over. It was Kedar's hitting that helped India crossed the line. And Karthik match before. But this senior citizen steals limelight. India is now doomed to fail in world cup.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, like ICC CT2017 Final??
Before the start of the series, I was of the strong opinion that Dhoni should retire. I take my words back. I have no shame in admitting that I was wrong. But I am happy being proven wrong.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I never agree with your tweets, but this time you are spot on.