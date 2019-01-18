Women's bicycle rally in Peshawar cancelled after protest threat by religious parties
The first women's bicycle rally scheduled to take place in Peshawar on January 19 was cancelled after religious parties on Friday threatened to protest against the event, officials said.
Zama Jawandoon, an organisation working for women's rights, had organised the 'peace rally' that was scheduled to begin from Peshawar's Hayatabad neighbourhood on Saturday.
According to the event's organiser, Wafa Wazir, at least 35 women were slated to participate in the rally and they had also invited people from the transgender community.
But the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-i-Islami, and other religious parties on Friday announced they would stage a protest against the rally at the Bagh-e-Naran in Hayatabad.
"The women's bicycle rally is spreading obscenity," JUI-F's Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi was quoted as saying at a meeting held earlier today.
Examine: Who's afraid of women?
He announced that they would contact the relevant departments to have the event cancelled and if that is not done, a demonstration will be held against the rally at 9am tomorrow.
The threat of the protest led the organisers to cancel the rally a day before it was scheduled to take place.
Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Wafa Wazir, the lead organiser, said they had approached the Peshawar district administration before announcing the rally and were subsequently issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to hold the event.
But she said they had decided to postpone the event after the protest call by religious groups because they did not want the rally to take place in a state of any unrest.
When contacted, police said the organisers of the event had not approached them to obtain an NOC or seek security.
"After receiving information about the [planned] protest against the race, police contacted the organisers and they revealed that the rally had been postponed," SP Cantt Wasim Riaz said.
He said it was the responsibility of police to provide security to any events in the city, adding that organisers must first obtain police clearance.
According to SP Riaz, police had not received any directions from the district administration or any other department for the provision of security to the women's bicycle rally.
Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directorate general of sports issued a statement to distance itself from the scheduled rally, even though it practically had nothing to do with the event.
"It has come to the notice of the [sports directorate] that some people are agitating protest regarding the organising of [a] female cycle race," the notice read. "It is clarified that this office is unaware regarding the organising of the said event."
It said the directorate had neither organised the event nor was the Hayatabad Sports Complex being provided to any NGO to hold the same.
What is pm Khan reaction on this one,
JUI needs to keep its long nose out of sports, else jail the leaders for disrupting an event. seems the TLP arrests taught them nothing. move the event to another province and bill the JUI all moving fees and damages.
PPP and PMLN are allies of JUI-F, who have problems women riding bicycles.
Some forward thinking democracy.
@Newborn, Yes blame everything on PPP and PMLN. It seems that you guys are paid to do that. For your information PPP is running Sindh where many of these events have already taken place. Similarly PMLN was in Punjab and they have already arranged "Women on Bikes" in Punjab many times. If you want to blame someone then blame the conservative society of KP and their beloved PTI.
Naya Pakistan !!!
What? Women not allowed to have fun... Women on bicycles 'obscene?' What century are these so-called religious groups living in that would oppose something so benign?
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
This is nonsense . Why bring religion into everything. Government should tell the Peshawar Mullahs to read , study and apply in their daily life. Absolutely not acceptable.
Naya Pakistan seems very familiar.
Is this man's world only.Women are denied their rights by the self appointed vigilantes
“Women’s bicycle rally spreading obscenity”! Feeling sorry for Pakistan. Please sort this out and put these idiots behind bars. Pakistan must show the will to come out of this nonsense!
@Xyz, how about the reaction of the partners of JUI-F which is PPP and PMLN.
@Mak ,
. Why bring religion into everything " How else will they survive.
This is the fundamental reason why the state of Pakistan will not even come close to realizing its tremendous potential.
You cannot keep women and social activities under control. Which world are we living in? Is this inclusiveness? Will Pakistan be able to attract talent / investment from overseas (Pakistanis and expats) in such social practices and conditions? Forget attract talent, it will be great if the country can retain talent.
Feel very sorry for the youth and in particular the women of this land. Mopst of them will have lived their lives wherein they didn't dare to dream and without even realising their true potential in the one and only life that we all have....the repercussions, both economically and socially are extremely in the negative....
Don't cancel the event! To the government in charge, hold your ground and let these women cycle. What is is obscenity like about this? There women cycling. It means we have a society of healthy women whoa re exercising. These religious leaders are so scared of a few women cycling? This is what bullies do. these men who want to cancel this event and have to learn how to understand themselves and allow people their freedom.
In translation their definition of spreading obscenity means that spreading women's rights is sinful.
@fairplay, is it about sport, the organisers are trying to make a political point. whether you agree or disagree with the point. clever strategy to organise such an event in a very consevative part of the country, the response was inevitable so was the media coverage.
@Vivek, ,, The real problem is that Peshawar is the most backward city in Pakistan.
These religious parties have nothing good to say or do, except for spreading terror. Neither do they themselves follow a healthier lifestyle nor do they let anyone do it. The only way to let their presence know in the society is protest.
Religious parties and Ulama should not protest what these womens are doing instead they should issue a Fatwa for Mens forbidding them not to watch these cylingh girls.
Clearly, who won here?
World should see face of JUI-F
In what age are these mullahs living in?