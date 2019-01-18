DAWN.COM

UNGA President Maria Espinosa calls on FM Qureshi in Islamabad

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 18, 2019

Multilateralism and reforms of the UN Security Council discussed during meeting. — Foreign Office media

United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa ─ in her first official trip to the Asia-Pacific region since assuming office in September last year ─ met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Friday.

The UNGA president, who arrived today, is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi as well, along with representatives of the United Nations, civil society and women's rights organisations.

Qureshi and Espinosa in their meeting discussed "global trends, multilateralism, the regional situation, the centrality of the UN and Security Council reform", according to the Foreign Office.

More details to follow.

M. Saeed
Jan 18, 2019 01:48pm

No discussion on Kashmir and Indian double standards?

Indian
Jan 18, 2019 01:50pm

She have great leader and thankfull to her for visiting India last week

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 18, 2019 02:10pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Fastrack
Jan 18, 2019 02:15pm

Great going under PMIK.

