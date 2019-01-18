UNGA President Maria Espinosa calls on FM Qureshi in Islamabad

United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa ─ in her first official trip to the Asia-Pacific region since assuming office in September last year ─ met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Friday.

The UNGA president, who arrived today, is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi as well, along with representatives of the United Nations, civil society and women's rights organisations.

Qureshi and Espinosa in their meeting discussed "global trends, multilateralism, the regional situation, the centrality of the UN and Security Council reform", according to the Foreign Office.

More details to follow.