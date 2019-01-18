DAWN.COM

FM Qureshi assures US envoy Khalilzad of Pakistan's continued efforts for Afghan peace

Naveed Siddiqui | APUpdated January 18, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met with US special envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Khalilzad, who was accompanied by a US interagency delegation representing the departments of defence, state and National Security Council, thanked Qureshi for facilitating the direct talks between the US and the Afghan Taliban. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday assured visiting US special envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, that Pakistan would keep up efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad, who is on a two-week-long tour of Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and China for talks on the peace process — which has suffered a setback because of the Taliban's persistent refusal to directly talk to the Afghan government in Kabul — arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for talks with top civilian and military leadership.

The envoy is accompanied by a US interagency delegation representing the Departments of Defence and State, and the National Security Council.

Both sides, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, discussed progress made in the peace process so far. Qureshi told Khalilzad that Pakistan's efforts to bring peace and stability to the region would remain ongoing.

The foreign minister said that establishing peace in Afghanistan was the responsibility of all stakeholders.

Khalilzad thanked Qureshi for facilitating direct talks between the US government and the Afghan Taliban.

He added that that American leadership values Pakistan's endeavours for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that during Friday's meeting with Qureshi, Khalilzad briefed him "on his recent engagements in the region for an Afghan peace and reconciliation process".

Khalilzad met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa upon arrival in Islamabad on Thursday.

He has been tasked with brokering a political solution to the Afghan conflict and has held multiple meetings with the leadership of Afghanistan as well as that of other countries in the region, including Pakistan.

He has also held three rounds of talks with the Afghan Taliban in order to reach a settlement that would allow the US to withdraw its army and end a 17-year-old war — America's longest.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS, PAK US TIES, Afghan War
Pakistan

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Pakistani patriot
Jan 18, 2019 02:02pm

Donot trust Khalilzad

Recommend 0
Sachcha Pakistani
Jan 18, 2019 02:28pm

Let us all wait and watch as well as expect for the best - prepare for the worst.

Recommend 0

