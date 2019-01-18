Man sentenced to death by Lahore's gender-based violence court for raping medical student

A special Lahore court set up to deal with gender-based violence on Friday sentenced to death a man for the rape of a female medical student.

Announcing the court's first sexual violence-related verdict of the year, additional sessions judge Rehmat Ali also handed the convict Waqas Khalid a life sentence and a fine of Rs0.5m.

A first investigation report of the crime was filed at Lahore's Quaid-i-Azam industrial area in 2016. According to the investigation, the young woman was kidnapped, raped and then released by the convict.

The case was registered after a medical examination of the victim was conducted at a private hospital.

According to the verdict, the crime was proven through witness accounts and the government-appointed lawyer's arguments.

Following the verdict, the convict was escorted out of the premises amid tight security.