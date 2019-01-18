DAWN.COM

Man sentenced to death by Lahore's gender-based violence court for raping medical student

Rana BilalUpdated January 18, 2019

Additional sessions judge Rehmat Ali also hands the convict a life sentence and a fine of Rs0.5m. — File

A special Lahore court set up to deal with gender-based violence on Friday sentenced to death a man for the rape of a female medical student.

Announcing the court's first sexual violence-related verdict of the year, additional sessions judge Rehmat Ali also handed the convict Waqas Khalid a life sentence and a fine of Rs0.5m.

A first investigation report of the crime was filed at Lahore's Quaid-i-Azam industrial area in 2016. According to the investigation, the young woman was kidnapped, raped and then released by the convict.

The case was registered after a medical examination of the victim was conducted at a private hospital.

According to the verdict, the crime was proven through witness accounts and the government-appointed lawyer's arguments.

Following the verdict, the convict was escorted out of the premises amid tight security.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Comments (4)

Leoman
Jan 18, 2019 12:16pm

The protection , respect and safety of a woman can really start if every woman starts teaching his sons right from the beginning to respect other women. This had to be enforced.

Maryam
Jan 18, 2019 12:23pm

Can you please give the further details of this case about the victim and culprit

Maryam
Jan 18, 2019 12:24pm

Can you please give me the further details of this case regarding the victim and culprit

Akram
Jan 18, 2019 12:40pm

@Maryam, “Can you please give the further details of this case about the victim and culprit” Certainly not the details of victim. She has been through enough already.

